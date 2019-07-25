Herbalife: I Am A Buyer Again

I have had an interesting 'relationship' with Herbalife (HLF). I started shorting the company when Bill Ackman began his battle with the company. As the battle continued, I changed my mind and decided to go long. I explained my change of mind in this article. I exited my Herbalife investment in the final quarter of 2018. In this article, I will explain why the company makes a good investment at the current price and why I have decided to buy the stock ahead of the company's earnings release on 1st August.

The Present

Herbalife stock is down by more than 30% this year. This decline started in February and accelerated when the company released the first quarter earnings on May. In the quarter, the company reported earnings of $0.66 on revenue of $1.17 billion. These were below what analysts were expecting. Worse, the company lowered its guidance for this year. The decline in the company's stock has lowered the company's valuation to slightly over $6.1 billion and the enterprise value to more than $7.3 billion.

China Concerns

The company attributed the weak performance in the quarter to a 100-day review that took place in China. In the quarter, the Chinese government had a 100-day crackdown on meetings. During this period, the State Administration of Market Regulation together with 12 other government agencies were cracking down on illegal practices that involved health products. This crackdown happened after Quinjian - a healthcare giant based in Tianjin - was accused of running a pyramid scheme. The company was also accused of exaggerating the health benefits of its products. This happened after a 7-year old girl died of cancer after suspending her chemotherapy sessions to take herbal drugs manufactured by the company.

This review had a negative impact on Herbalife because the company's members could not do business during that period. This hurt the existing distributors and the new ones who were joining the company because it was almost impossible for them to sell. After the review, the government came up with a few regulations that could affect the future growth of the company. For example, any meeting about 50 people has to get a permit from the government.

China is the most important market for Herbalife. In 2018, the company had net sales of more than $1 billion from China. This was second from Asia Pacific region which had net sales of more than $1.05 billion. China is important because of the market potential the company has.

China is a country of more than 1 billion people. As the country's economy changes, the population is also changing its dietary consumption. As a result, Obesity is a major problem in the country. According to studies, the country has second-largest number of obese people in the world. The first one is the United States. The country has more than 62 million people who are classified as obese according to the Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). Another report by Perking University found that one in five Chinese children was overweight or obese.

This trend is a positive thing for a company like Herbalife that generate more than 63% of its income from weight management. Another trend that is positive for Herbalife is the appetite for meal replacements in the country. In a report published by CBNData, sales of meal replacement products rose by 50% in 2018. According to the report, while the elder generation were the major buyers, younger people born after 1995 contributed to this growth. As this trend grows, Herbalife will continue to benefit. This is particularly so because the company has more than 80% share of the meal replacement industry in China. Its strong brand and reputation in the country could protect it as more companies like Zhejiang Ruofan Food Technologies enter the business.

The third trend that could help the company grow in China is the Healthy China Initiative. This is a government initiative that focuses on disease prevention, chronic disease management, and high-quality treatment. According to Herbalife China's president, Zheng Qunyi, the company will benefit because its goals are aligned with the government agenda.

The recent trends on the number of sales leaders in China appears to be promising. The company ended last year with more than 76k sales leaders, which was higher than the 2017 and 2016 leaders of 47k and 41k respectively. While the disruption of business in the first quarter could affect the growth in the sales leaders, I believe that the company's marketing initiatives in the country will lead to more growth in the near future. Obviously, this means that the company's earnings could be affected by increased spending in sales and marketing.

Other than the problems in China, Herbalife appears to be doing just fine. In the first quarter, the company reported that volume points rose by 28.8%, 9.1%, 10.5%, and 1.4% in the Asia Pacific, North America, 10.5%, and Mexico respectively. They dropped by 9.9% and 31% in the South & Central America, and China regions respectively. This growth happened even as the number of sales leaders in most regions has been declining.

Valuation

In 2018, Herbalife had an annual revenue of more than $7.95 billion. This was higher than the $7.28 billion and $7.36 billion reported in 2017 and 2016 respectively. In 2018, the company reported a net profit of more than $296 million from the previous $213 million. In the first quarter of the year, the company reported a 17% increase in profit. In 2019 and 2020, the company's revenue is expected to drop to $5.03 billion and $5.43 billion.

As of this writing, the company has a market value of more than $6 billion and an EV of more than $7 billion. At the current valuation, the company is trading at 19.22x the TTM free cash flow and 13x TTM earnings. These are the lowest level since December 2017.

Source: YCharts

Similarly, the company's forward one-year PE ratio of 11.76 is the lowest level it has been in more than one year. The same is true with the one-year forward PS ratio of 1.15 and the EV to EBITDA as shown in the chart below.

Source: YCharts

Its forward PE ratio is slightly below that of its peer companies like Usana (USNA) and Avon Products (AVP). It is also below that of Proctor & Gamble (PG), which is a leader in consumer products, although it uses a different business model.

Source: YCharts

Further, based on the Discounted Cash Flow done by Simply Wall Street, the company appears to be undervalued. This analysis used a discount rate of 8.8% and a risk-free rate of 2.7%. It also assumes that the company will generate free cash flows of $460 million, $489 million, and $525 million in 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Final Thoughts

Herbalife stock has declined by more than 30% this year. This is primarily because of the company's guidance of the year, which are because of the problems in China. I believe that the problems in China are temporary and that the company will return to growth especially with the current marketing campaign. Further, with the company trading at its lowest multiples in years, I believe that its stock could go up to above $50 in the next 12 months

Disclosure: I am/we are long HLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.