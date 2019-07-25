Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - July 2019 Edition

Laguna Star

The end of the month is approaching fast, so it's time for the regular look at the floater segment of the offshore drilling market. June was a dull month for the floater segment, July turned out to be more interesting. August will be even more interesting since all drillers will publish their fleet status reports, but we are not there yet.

As usual for this type of work, I used Bassoe Offshore database to get the data, and I also used data compiled in my previous articles on this topic. Fundamentals of the floater market segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (RIG), Ensco Rowan (RDC), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The company of the month is Constellation which scored four contracts with Petrobras (PBR) - one on the drillship side and three on the semi-subs. The drillship contract was won on price in a competition against Transocean, Ensco Rowan, Seadrill and Petroserv. While some offers have reportedly had dayrates above $200,000, Constellation got the job with an estimated dayrate of $155,000 for its drillship Laguna Star. Other notable contracts were signed by Seadrill and Seadrill Partners, which set their drillships West Polaris and West Gemini on work until 2021 at dayrates of $180,000-185,000. Apparently, the stronger players are already bidding their rigs higher, and we'll see contracts with rates above $200,000 signed later this year.

On the utilization front, the situation merely changed in comparison with June 2019. The real action will begin in autumn when the rigs whose contracts were signed earlier will begin their jobs. I expect that the upside trend in utilization will continue after a minor setback in summer months and I look forward to higher dayrates for contracts signed closer to the end of the year.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

July brought several contracts for semi-subs. The most notable ones are the above-mentioned Constellation contracts which will keep Alpha Star, Lone Star and Gold Star busy from 2020 to 2022 at dayrates of $140,000-145,000. Constellation is a low bidder as it emerged from restructuring, and it's good to see its rigs leave the actively marketed fleet, paving way for more realistic bids from established players.

The situation has slightly improved on the utilization front and the upside trend continues. Compared to December 2018, utilization has improved materially since the number of drilling rigs increased from 55 to 70 while the total number of rigs decreased from 143 to 139. The pace of rigs leaving the fleet is low because drillers in general cannot afford the balance sheet consequences of rig retirement. However, as time goes by, the chances of cold stacked rigs to return to the active fleet decrease due to increasing reactivation costs.

Now, let's look at sub-segments of the semi-sub market - benign environment semi-subs and harsh environment semi-subs.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

July numbers at the benign environment semi-sub segment have remained identical to June numbers. Soon, one cold stacked rig will turn into a drilling rig - Constellation's Gold Star was cold stacked. As noted above, Constellation is a separate case, so it won't start a trend. That said, the modern cold stacked rigs are held by notable players, Ensco Rowan and Seadrill, so I won't write them down just yet.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Harsh environment semi-sub utilization continues to improve. This is not surprising since many rigs listed as warm stacked have contracts and will soon start their jobs. The trend of increasing utilization in this segment will continue. I expect that dayrates will increase from current $300,000 for modern harsh-environment rigs when the new wave of re-contracting arrives.

Conclusion

Floater segment situation remains stable. Dayrates stay at low levels. While recent fixtures for Seadrill and Seadrill Partners point to a $180,000-185,000 range for drillships, I expect that other major players will be able to achieve $200,000+ for contracts signed closer to the end of the year (or maybe even earlier). The market remains very skeptical on the future of offshore drilling and the stocks are very volatile. As has been the case for a number of years now, trading these stocks instead of using buy-and-hold strategies looks more beneficial and safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.