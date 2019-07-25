Calibra Using The New Libra Digital Currency Should Create A Big Revenue Source For Facebook

Libra will have the benefits of a global digital currency without the volatility as it will be indexed to a basket of global currencies.

'Libra' has the potential to become the world's first truly global currency used by billions of people every day. It is set to launch in H1 2020.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on June 18, 2019; therefore, all data is as of this date.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has historically been a social media company that makes the vast majority of their revenues from advertising. In a new move, Facebook is now branching out into the world of "fintech" (finance technology) and will soon be launching their own online fintech wallet ('Calibra') that will use the cryptocurrency (strictly a digital currency) 'Libra', which will be backed by a basket of currencies. The Libra White Paper was launched today, June 18, and the digital coin/currency could be operational as soon as 2020 subject to regulatory approvals. The actual name of the coin/currency is 'Libra', and Facebook's wallet 'Calibra'. The symbol for Libra will be "≋". Libra means to be free (freedom) or to 'liberate'.

Source: Bloomberg

'Libra'

'Libra' will be a new global digital currency. Strictly, it will not belong to Facebook. It has just come from Facebook's ideas and will be run by 100 members of the Libra Association. Facebook will use Libra in their Calibra platform/apps and profit by taking a very small percentage on a Libra transaction using their Calibra app. Other companies will be able to use the Libra currency and have their own digital wallet that uses Libra.

The Libra White Paper states:

Libra's mission is to enable a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people.

And

Just as people can use their phones to message friends anywhere in the world today, with Libra, the same can be done with money - instantly, securely, and at low cost.

Libra to be a new global currency/coin (idea from Facebook)

Source: Techcrunch

Facebook's Libra will soon be a reality, with a launch planned for H1 2020. It is widely anticipated that Facebook's Libra will allow users to buy goods on the internet (including Facebook's sites/apps), in shops, and other outlets, and to transfer money from person to person almost anywhere in the world without the need for a bank account.

It is thought that Libra will use a centralized approach (other cryptos are decentralized, so Libra is not strictly a cryptocurrency). Facebook recently acquired Chainspace, a company working on methods to scale blockchains.

Libra will be linked to a basket of conventional global currencies, similar to the IMF's special drawing rights [SDR]. The basket of international currencies will include the US dollar, Pound, Euro, Swiss franc, and Yen. The advantage here is stability (less volatility) and a transactional global currency. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently met the Governor of the Bank of England and US Treasury officials to discuss his plans.

Quoted from the Libra White Paper:

Libra is to be made up of three parts that will work together to create a more inclusive financial system:

"It is built on a secure, scalable, and reliable blockchain; It is backed by a reserve of assets designed to give it intrinsic value; It is governed by the independent Libra Association tasked with evolving the ecosystem."

Once the Libra network launches, Facebook, and its affiliates, will have the same commitments, privileges, and financial obligations as any other Founding Member. As one member among many, Facebook's role in governance of the association will be equal to that of its peers.

The Libra Association

Libra will be overseen by a group of companies that have each invested some $10m to join a consortium. For the $10 million fee, each company will run a network node to verify transactions and will sit as part of the "Libra Association" or consortium. These companies will be responsible to oversee and administer Libra. Some of the companies include Uber (UBER), PayPal (PYPL), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA). Facebook says it hopes to reach 100 founding members, and each member (including Facebook) will only get up to one vote or 1% of the total vote in the Libra Association council. The Libra Association is an independent, not-for-profit membership organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Libra members (27 so far + Facebook)

Source

Calibra

Calibra is the name of the Facebook platform that will run Libra on the various Facebook sites/apps.

Facebook's ecosystem of global users

As of the first quarter of 2019, Facebook had 2.38 billion monthly active users. Or ~2b daily users. Added to this are Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users. The chart below gives a feel for the numbers, noting it is as of end 2017.

Source: Recode

Accounting for overlap, it is estimated that Facebook has at least 2.6 billion people using their ecosystem. The number may vary but is by far the largest of any global company (except perhaps Alphabet Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)).

Note: Facebook is looking to link Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram messaging to improve privacy but also to keep users within the Facebook ecosystem. As SmallCaps reported in January 2019: "The social media giant said it had begun a "long process" towards integrating its three most popular applications with a goal of completion by the end of this year or early 2020." Just in time for Libra!

Source

Facebook users growing each year

Source: Statista

A rising Asian middle class is highly likely to use Facebook's Libra (China being the exception)

In many developing nations, getting a bank account, let alone a bank loan, is not easy, and sometimes not possible. We call this segment the global "unbanked" or "underbanked". The 2017 Global Findex survey stated:

About 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked - without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider.

Asia's middle class is forecast to almost triple from ~1.4b in 2015 to ~3.5b by 2030

How much revenue can Facebook make from fintech?

According to McKinsey & Company, total global payments revenues reached US$1.9 trillion in 2017 and are forecast to reach US$2.9 trillion by end 2022.

It is probably too early to say how much revenue Facebook will earn from the Fintech sector. But if they succeed, the number will be HUGE.

My three very wild preliminary "guesstimates":

1) Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) fintech and business services is 25% of its revenue. This segment's revenue in Q1 2019 was Rmb21.79bn ($US3.2 billion) or US$2.88 per user (1.11 billion users) - Therefore, Facebook at 2.6b users x US$2.88 equals a potential to reach ~US$7.5b in fintech revenue say by end 2020/21. Or if 25% of Facebook's total revenue, the figure would be 25% x US$56b --> US$14b.

2) $US5 per Facebook global user x 2.6b in 2020/21 --> US$13b.

3) 5% of the forecast fintech US$2.9t global revenues in 2022/23 --> US$145b. This scenario would include advanced fintech services such as investments and lending.

Note: As of 2018, Facebook alone earns $6.09 per global user (from advertising revenues). The figure is $27.61 in the U.S. and Canada per user.

Based on some very wild "guesstimates" of mine, Facebook may be looking at a potential US$7.5b to US$13-14b by 2020/21, or even US$145b pa increase in revenues by 2022/23 (assumes investments and lending). Given Facebook's 2019 revenue was US$55.8b, there is certainly potential to move the stock price within the next 2-3 years. Also, the fintech sector has attractive net profit margins. The White Paper due out today may help make the picture a lot clearer; however, if it becomes clear, there is huge revenue upside the stock may rally significantly.

Note: Above are some really wild preliminary guesses to get a feel for what "may' evolve. Not to be relied upon, and I would encourage you to make your own numbers and assumptions if inclined.

Total global payments revenues to 2017 (forecast to 2022)

Source: McKinsey & Company

Global 'mobile' payments market forecast to hit US$1.08t in 2019

Source: Statista

Risks

Regulatory issues and associated costs of regulation.

Online fraud and crimes such as money laundering/drug trafficking that could impact Facebook's reputation.

Costs to set up and administer the Libra system. Setup is estimated at US$1b. This is targeted to be spread among 100 x US$10m members.

Technology risks.

Fierce competition (especially from existing fintech companies and the banks).

Competitors

There are many global fintech companies already, but none with a user base as big as on the Facebook ecosystem (Alphabet Google could be a potential future challenger). Two examples of large fintech competitors are Tencent's WeChat Pay and Alibaba's (BABA) Alipay. A key point of difference will be Libra will become a global currency and be easily exchangeable into many of the key global currencies (perhaps, all in time). For example, Libra could be sent from a US Facebook/WhatsApp/Messenger/Instagram user (using Calibra) to an Indian user without the need to convert the currency, except if wanting to leave the internet for a local cash purchase.

The chart below shows that Facebook dominates global social media with their ecosystem of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Note also that almost everyone on WeChat in China uses WeChat Pay (900 million users of WeChat Pay on a monthly basis).

Facebook comparison to some competitors by monthly user numbers

Source

Conclusion

It is quite possible we are witnessing the start of the first true global digital payments currency ('Libra') that will be easy to use in any country that has access to the internet, with an initial focus to help the 'unbanked" and developing world. Any company can use Libra on their apps, and it is not at all exclusive to Facebook. The Libra Association will oversee Libra and hence be the new Federal reserve, and just may one day control the world's new online money system. Of course, this is only speculation on my part for now.

Facebook's Calibra app has two key opportunities to monetize fintech (using the Libra currency). The first opportunity is with their existing 2.6 billion user base. Facebook can diversify and increase their revenue and profits as a result of a successful worldwide rollout and utilization of Libra/Calibra, which to me seems quite likely. Beyond transactional (payments) revenues, Facebook will probably move into other areas of fintech that can be extremely financially rewarding, such as wealth management and lending. Think of the potential Facebook will have as the new global bank for its existing 2.6b+ users. The second opportunity is also enormous. Facebook can access the world's 1.7b adults classified as the "unbanked" who have no existing bank account or payment system.

The market is just starting to learn about the Facebook fintech opportunity, and the stock price is just starting to respond. However, given the current 2020 PE of just 18.7, and the potential revenue and profit growth ahead for Facebook as a global fintech provider, I would argue the stock is a very strong buy at this time. Analysts' consensus price targets are also starting to rise and are currently at US$ 221, representing 17% upside. I expect target prices to rise in following months as more realize the opportunity.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

