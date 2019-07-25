Amazon's Battle With Walmart Shows A Major Shift

Summary

Walmart is showing big losses in its e-commerce operations which has perturbed the board and senior management.

Just a few months back, many analysts believed that Walmart's higher online growth compared to Amazon was positive trend for Walmart.

However, a large part of Walmart's online growth has been due to store pickup services launched in over 2,000 stores.

Amazon's lead in online retail is due to its massive fulfillment network and the ability to absorb losses - Walmart lacks both.

Amazon's moat in e-commerce and profitable AWS and advertising business should help in competing against Walmart.