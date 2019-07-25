First Hawaiian: Mahalo Hawaii For Giving Us The Income Investors' Dream Bank

The Bank’s capital allocation is very shareholder friendly, and we expect it to be even more so in the near future.

Investment Thesis

First Hawaiian (FHB) is an ideal pick for the income investor in the current market. We view the Bank’s leadership in a steady market make it an ideal location to park capital this late in the cycle. We think that the Bank has further room to improve on its already very shareholder friendly capital allocation. We like the diversification of the loan book and the significant non-interest income. Although we think that the price may be capped near-term, we like the high yield and defensive properties of the operation in a potential downturn.

Hawaii is a Good Late Cycle Market

Hawaii is similar to a developed market within the U.S. While it may be growing slower than the U.S., 1.3% FY20 GDP growth in Hawaii vs. 1.9% in the U.S., it is also less cyclical than other states. It is a steady eddy. It is richer with its median household income at $74,923 vs. $57,652 that of the U.S.. It has lower than average unemployment as well at 2.8% vs. the U.S. average of 3.8%. Like a typical developed market, it won’t outperform in an upcycle but will be protected in a downturn. It is a particularly good place to be invested currently given that we’re in the longest running bull cycle ever.

First Hawaiian is the Leader of the Hawaii Banking Space

The wealthy state is a great market for banking. Luckily for local banks, none of the behemoths are operating in Hawaii. First Hawaiian leads the space with ~37% market share where four largest banks control more than 90% of the market. Stable economy and rational competition leads to well behaved, efficient banking.

The Bank’s Revenue Streams are Well Diversified

The loan book is anchored around construction and real estate but no single segment is more than 28% of total. This protects the Bank’s revenues from risks regarding any one sector.

Source: First Hawaiian 2019 Q1 Earnings Call Slides

First Hawaiian makes a larger than average proportion of its revenues from non-interest related income. ~22% of the Bank’s revenues are less cyclical in nature.

The Bank is an Oasis of Shareholder Friendliness

The capital allocation is very shareholder friendly and should get even friendlier. First Hawaiian has a juicy ~4% dividend. While it may not be the highest yielder, it’s in a good spot to increase its distribution. With its 12% CET1 and 18% ROTE ratios, the Bank will very likely increase its dividends / buybacks and / or issue a special dividend.

Let’s not forget that these distributions are safe ones. As laid out above, the Bank’s revenues come from diverse sources in stable markets.

Valuation Keeps Price Appreciation Capped

The Bank is trading a little above its sector’s multiples which is fair given its quality operations and shareholder distribution. Its TTM valuation multiples vs. that of its sector’s is at: 12.4 vs 12.1 in P/E, and 1.4 vs. 1.2 in P/B. Although we think that the current premium is justified, we don’t think that a larger one would be. Thus, we wouldn’t expect much price move in either direction.

Ideal One for the Income Investor

We see everything we look for in an income investment in First Hawaiian. It’s the leader in a stable sector in a defensive market, its revenues are relatively diversified, it’s shareholder friendly and has room to be even more so, and its valuation isn’t frothy. We recommend income investors to Buy and hold the name until end of the bull cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.