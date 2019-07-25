Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential

The company's acquisition of Array BioPharma adds R&D potential to an already strong pipeline that should see multiple blockbusters come to market over the next several years.

Pfizer is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in an industry where size brings financial stability and the pockets to make blockbuster acquisitions.

The pharmaceutical industry can be full of risky investment choices because often times, a company's fortunes hinge on a break-out or blockbuster type of product coming to market. Once such a product hits, it produces years of (often non-contended) cash flow due to the current structure of our patent systems. We have always found that the best way to find stability in this industry - that is consistent (but not always the most explosive) growth - is to find these pharmaceuticals with large, existing cash flow streams. These companies have already hit on their "breakout" product, but being flush with cash allows them to keep swinging for new breakthroughs or buy emerging companies in order to sustain success. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has stagnated over the years due to expiring patents on some legacy products. However the company's strong cash flow streams have enabled it to retool for future growth. With the stock at a reasonable valuation, we like Pfizer as a safe and solid play within a volatile sector.

Financial Strength Brings Stability

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies with a market cap of $237 billion. The company offers a diverse portfolio of both prescription and consumer products. The pharmaceutical business can be very financially volatile for companies. The reason being that these drugs are very expensive to research and develop. Along the process from conception to approval, there are various stages and trials along the way where drugs can fizzle out and die. This means that millions can be spent, only for a product to fail before reaching the end of the approval process.

The upside of this business is that once approved for market, these drugs have patent protection. These drugs create years of recurring revenues for the drug companies. So in this industry, size is a huge tool for a company to survive and thrive. A stable of multiple products gives a pharmaceutical company a lot of financial resources. Pfizer's cash flows have hovered in the $13-15 billion range annually for years because of a strong portfolio of approved products. In 2018, 10 products (either direct of via partnership) generated more than one billion in revenue.

Source: YCharts

These cash flow streams are used to distribute cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, as well as manage the company's large balance sheet and help fund M&A ventures.

For example, Pfizer has aggressively repurchased shares over time and, as a result, the number of outstanding shares has fallen from 8 billion to 5.5 billion. Additionally, investors have seen the dividend payout grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the past five years. The dividend's current yield of 3.36% is a solid yield that gives investors an income stream in addition to potential capital gains.

Source: YCharts

In regards to access to capital, Pfizer's massive $159 billion stock pile of assets gives management plenty of financial resources. Despite holding $45 billion in total debt, Pfizer operates below our "warning sign" leverage ratio of 2.5X EBITDA (current leverage is 2.25X). This large of a balance sheet gives Pfizer the ability to execute the occasional blockbuster deal in an industry where buying growth is often times easier than organically developing it repeatedly.

Source: YCharts

Stacked Pipeline For Future Growth

It is these large acquisitions that have continually scaled Pfizer larger over the years. We are a decade removed from the company's mammoth $68 billion merger with Wyeth, and the Warner-Lambert merger in 2000 was even larger at $90.2 billion. These deals shaped Pfizer into the entity that it is today, but there have been numerous acquisitions over the years. The company's most recent blockbuster deal is the $11.4 billion acquisition of Array BioPharma (ARRY).

The acquisition of Array BioPharma includes two primary benefits to Pfizer. The first being that potential blockbuster drugs Braftovi and Mektovi will join a strong portfolio in Pfizer that already contains as many as 15 potential blockbuster products that could receive approval by 2022. Both Braftovi and Mektovi will strengthen Pfizer's stable of Oncology products. Pfizer will not succeed in seeing every one of these through to FDA approval (two have already been discontinued). However, the handful that are already deep into the trial process implies that Pfizer is in line to see a significant number of strong, new revenue streams come online in the coming years.

Source: Pfizer Inc.

In addition to this, Pfizer is gaining a tremendous R&D asset in Array BioPharma. The company has partnered with several industry players to license out research in exchange for royalties. As these products come to market, Pfizer will benefit from what should be a growing income stream of royalties.

Source: Pfizer Inc.

Cumulatively, these new products will return Pfizer to top line growth. With several of Pfizer's long-time top producers loosing exclusivity in recent years, the addition of multiple new blockbuster products is a welcomed sight.

Shares Are Reasonable

Pfizer has only recently emerged from a range-bound stretch where the stock traded primarily between $30 and $35 per share from 2015 until late 2018.

Source: YCharts

Despite the stock's stagnant price action over those several years, the company's earnings per share grew over that time frame. Because the company has continued to grow earnings, it means that shares aren't necessarily overvalued at new highs above $42 per share. Analysts are estimating full year EPS at $2.91, placing shares at an earnings multiple of 14.70X. This is a 17% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 17.69X.

Given the addition of Array BioPharma and Pfizer's dozen or so potential blockbusters currently in testing, we like Pfizer's chances to (at minimum) maintain a similar growth trajectory over the coming years. We find shares undervalued here, with the current share price representing a favorable entry point for long-term investors. The company's product portfolio and strong balance sheet don't give us reason to penalize our valuation expectations beyond historical norms. When the acquisition of BioPharma closes, we will revisit the financials of Pfizer. With that noted, the future looks bright for this pharmaceutical industry titan.

