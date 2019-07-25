Constellation Software Continuing Its Powerful Performance

The ability to scale across different verticals remains one of its key moats.

Competition is increasing, but overpaying for companies makes it hard for them to sustainably generate profits.

Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) has continued its strong growth trajectory so far in 2019, trading up over 50 percent year-to-date. Since the last time I wrote about the company on September 2, 2018, it has jumped from $744.95 per share to $952.56 per share - up 27.87 percent as I write.

Since the company went public in 2006, it has generated over 3,000 percent in returns for shareholders. It of course won't repeat that performance going forward, but the sustainability of its business model and expertise within its management ranks in regard to the sector it competes in, make this a solid long-term holding that will continue to pay off for investors for many years to come. You can see from the chart below how it has grown.

In this article we'll focus primarily on how the narrative for the company hasn't changed, and why its competitive advantage and moat are durable over the long haul.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the last reporting period was $819 million, up 14 percent from Q1 2018, when the company generated $718 million in revenue. Of that, organic growth was a negative 1 percent, but that was the result of unfavorable currency fluctuations in the quarter. The company averages organic growth of 3 percent on average.

Net income in the quarter was $87 million, up 5 percent from $83 million year-over-year. Adjusted net income was $127 million, or $5.97 per diluted share, down 11 percent from last year in the same quarter, which came in at $143 million, or $6.73 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operations jumped to $284 million, a gain of 10 percent, or 26 million, against the $258 million year-over-year.

The consistent growth in cash flow is especially important to Constellation Software, as it allows it to build a cash hoard for strategic acquisitions, which is the primary growth engine of the company.

Adjusted net income was 15 percent in the quarter, down from the 20 percent in the same quarter of 2018.

The company said this about the decline in adjusted net income:

Excluding the impact of the $1 million unrealized foreign exchange loss in Q1 2019, and the $14 million unrealized foreign exchange gain and an $8 million financial liability accrual reversal recorded to finance and other income in Q1 2018, the margins would have been 16% and 17% for Q1 2019 and Q1 2018 respectively.

In other words, the material difference was only about 1 percent.

Income from the public sector segment continues to dominate revenue, with it climbing from $486 million last year in the same quarter to $549 million this year, a gain of $64 million. Private sector revenue in the quarter reached $269 million, up from the $233 million in the same reporting period last year, an increase of 16 percent.

Business model and competition

For a detailed description of Constellation's business model, go to the link in the first paragraph of the article.

In a nutshell, the company looks for niche software companies that fit within its acquisition parameters, and makes a bid for it. It does this across numerous verticals, which is one of several moats the company enjoys against its competitors; it doesn't just compete in one segment of the software market, it's able to scale across almost all of them.

Over the years it has demonstrably proven it can successfully make profitable acquisitions in many verticals, suggesting it has a system in place that identifies key characteristics the various verticals have that it can successfully apply its methodology toward.

A big part of Constellation's model is to buy up small mom-and-pop software companies and streamlining them to perform even better. That in turn increases cash flow, which provides more cash flow to apply to acquiring new software firms.

While some new competitors have arisen to challenge Constellation Software after its growth trajectory became known, the fact is it's very difficult to compete against Constellation because it has shown even when it acquires companies at good prices, the resultant 3 percent in annual organic growth appears to be the top. Because some companies have paid more for software businesses, it means they are going to struggle to sustainably generate a profit if they're going to outbid Constellation for some software businesses. That business model won't last long. Constellation can wait them out.

That doesn't mean there won't be some short-term pressure on the company if it was counting on certain acquisitions to move the needle, but over time, I don't believe its competitors will be able to significantly hamper the growth narrative of Constellation because of it maintaining discipline in adhering to the parameters of its acquisition strategy.

Most of the new competition has come from the larger software companies that offer more growth potential for Constellation because of its growing size. This is where the battles will be fought. Nonetheless, these companies still need to turn a profit, and because Constellation management is patient and disciplined, it is willing to wait for the type of deals that will generate long-term growth and profits.

No lack of acquisition opportunities

Since Constellation Software's growth narrative is locked up in acquisitions, it's important to look at what the potential market for acquisitions in the future will be.

Raymond James wrote this in a note in 2016:

Our analysis of software vendors indicate substantial fragmentation with approximately 38,000 VMS vendors spanning more than 12 vertical markets, with the highest concentrations in Retail and Media & Services verticals – see Exhibit 8. Constellation has also expanded their database of potential targets with now well over 30,000 targets (adding 4k+ targets per year for the last 3-4 years). Each target has a contact name next to it, with the expectation of staying in contact 3-4 times a year.

There is no doubt the number of these potential acquisition targets have climbed since that time. That means the number of companies the company can acquire are virtually endless.

Again, since the company needs larger companies to move the needle, it's likely to up the percentage of larger businesses it targets, which would lower the number of acquisitions candidates from that point of view.

While that's true, I don't see Constellation not buying up smaller companies that fit within the guidelines of its decision-making process. Going forward I see it continuing to acquire smaller and medium-sized software companies that align with its purpose and goals.

There will never be a shortage of software companies available for acquisition because the growing needs associated with all niche businesses will require software solutions designed to meet their needs.

Conclusion

I see Constellation Software as one of the more predictable growth stories out there, and it should be able to continue to grow during weak and strong economic conditions. After all, what company gets rid of software to lower costs? Or, which company decides to change vendors when sales slow down? There may be a few, but most aren't willing to do so because of the associated learning curve and training that come with those changes.

Also, since Constellation has the ability to lower costs at these companies, it also has pricing power when it needs to increase margins and earnings at any specific business.

Constellation Software is a company built primarily via acquisitions, along with the expertise to streamline those acquisitions to generate significant cash flow, which in turn it uses to make more acquisitions.

I believe it's going to continue to be hard to compete against, even with the emergence of some companies with deep pockets trying to copy their business model. There's only so much meat on the bone with these software companies, and those that overpay, as mentioned earlier, won't be able to sustainably grow over a long period of time, if they survive at all.

I maintain my thesis that Constellation Software is one of those companies you can set and forget, as its growth narrative remains robust and in play for the long haul.

