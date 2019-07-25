IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive

IBM might need to slow down its capital return program in order to regain its competitiveness and start to increase its revenue.

For instance, in the recent quarter, cloud champion Microsoft spent on R&D three times more than IBM in absolute terms. The former offers about 1.35% dividend yield.

Although loved by some investors, high dividends and stock repurchases may be among the reasons the corporations is relatively slow with its innovations.

IBM reported another revenue decline in Q2 2019. Cloud revenue is among the positive points

On July 17, IBM (IBM) reported its results for the second quarter of 2019, beating on EPS and missing on revenue. The quarter made another record in the list of periods where IBM demonstrated a YoY decline in revenue. To be precise, it's been at least 14 out of the last 17 quarters where IBM showed negative sales growth.

However, although most of the company's business segments have continued to shrink over time, IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Software segment have tended to be among the decent performers, and Q2 was not an exception. It is reported that the Big Blue generated $5.6 billion in cloud revenue during the quarter, up 3.2% year over year and 5.4% when adjusted for currency swings. Interestingly, Cloud and Data Platforms, a subsegment of the C&CS segment, increased by solid 7% when adjusted for currency.

In contrast, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing segments demonstrated revenue decline rates of 6.7%, 19.5%, and 11%, respectively. I reported about a year ago that GTS was one of the segments where IBM sought to cut the expenses significantly, primarily by laying off certain share of its workforce and redeploying resources into "more profitable units." Assuming these units were meant to be the cloud and cognitive applications, it is now seen that the efforts made sense at the time but likely do not have a noticeable effect at the moment.

From here, the main thesis arises regarding the future of IBM: although the cloud segment saves the company at the moment, the growth rate is not that impressive, especially compared to the competition. For instance, rivals such as Microsoft (MSFT) expanded its cloud business (namely, Intelligent Cloud segment) by 21% in the latest quarter, generating revenue of hefty $11.4 billion.

The capital return program seems to be too generous for a tech company

And one of reasons for the lack of positive growth could be IBM's extensive focus on capital return.

When it comes to dividends, the company's track record is somewhat impressive, as the stock's dividend yield has increased dramatically over the last 10 years. In 2020, IBM is also set to join the list of dividend aristocrats, corporations that have increased their dividends in 25 consecutive years. Clearly, this dynamics can be viewed positive by a certain type of investor.

Moreover, in Q2 2019, IBM continued its shares buyback program. To remind, in October 2018, the corporation added another $4 billion to the program, the amount set to be paid over the next quarters.

Although capital return is not a particularly bad or good thing, IBM's commitment can be the barrier that prevents the stock from significant leaps in innovation.

Hence, in Q2 2019, IBM spent 73% of its free cash flows on dividends and buybacks alone, which amounted to $1.75 billion. In contrast, during the period, the Big Blue spent only $1.4 billion on R&D, the primary driving force for any technology company

This fact is also quite worrying in light of the fact that IBM's competitors in the lucrative cloud business are much more committed to innovation instead of just returning capital to the shareholders. For instance, Microsoft spent only 50% of FCF on dividends and buybacks, while having $4.5 billion invested in research and development, three times the amount spent by IBM. And while Microsoft and Amazon (AMZN) have steadily expanded their R&D commitments over the years to remain competitive, IBM has done exactly the opposite.

IBM might consider slowing down its dividends and stock buybacks to regain competitiveness

Although the picture drawn above is not that reassuring, IBM can still affect a turnaround. It should be expected that the company might consider the option of not increasing its capital return program in the near future. Although it is highly likely IBM will continue to marginally increase the dividends for achieving the "dividend aristocrat" status, the shares buyback program may not be extended into the coming years.

This move would be highly beneficial for the corporation. The cloud industry is still in its early stages of development, with a significant growth potential and an increasing size of total addressable market. Gartner forecasts that worldwide public cloud revenue will grow by 17.5% in 2019 alone, with a CAGR of 16% from 2018 to 2022. Total cloud revenue is expected to increase at a 18% CAGR through 2023. Not so many industries can experience such a growth in the near future.

According to recent Gartner surveys, more than a third of organizations see cloud investments as a top three investing priority, which is impacting market offerings. Gartner expects that by the end of 2019, more than 30 percent of technology providers’ new software investments will shift from cloud-first to cloud-only.

With the total market expected to reach $623.3 billion by 2023, IBM's 7% market share (based on the company's $19.2 billion cloud revenue in 2018 and $272 billion total market) give the company at least $43.6 billion in annual cloud sales, which would be twice as high as IBM's current TTM cloud revenue. However, to achieve this number, IBM clearly needs to fight for its market share by spending more on R&D instead of redistributing its funds to the shareholders.

Regarding the current IBM stock price, it can be seen that the market exercises extreme caution, evident by relatively low forward P/E ratio. It could be guessed that the aforementioned concerns related to the company's ability to innovate and return to growth may be among the reasons for the negativity. However, this could also present an opportunity for investors to buy the stock with certain margin of safety, hoping that the Big Blue will focus on such profitable segments of its business as the cloud.

