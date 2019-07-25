May Be Time To Re-Think Southern European Narrative

With the government deficit soon to become a surplus and consumer confidence to become positive, now may be a great time to buy a fire-sale.

When many investors think of Portugal they think of high public debt and an endlessly sluggish economy. While these are valid concerns, they have become a false narrative that has pushed equity prices far below their fair value. To a certain degree, investors have the same reaction to the words "Mortgage Backed Security" as they do "Buy Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Greece". Investors in the past have been severely burned by both asset groups, but those who have maintained their position after have seen a very favorable risk-reward scenario.

Portugal's single-country ETF is the Global X fund (PGAL). It currently pays a very high dividend yield of 7.4% at an expense ratio of 0.57%. Accordingly, the average price to earnings ratio for the fund is a mere 13.3 and price to book ratio 1.33. This can be compared to Greece (GREK) which has a PE ratio of 15 following its 40% rally this year.

As occurred in Greece this year, investors may be blindsided by high performance in Portugal over the coming year. Despite lackluster performance, the fundamentals of the Portuguese economy have improved and continue to do so at a steady rate. This is seen in a rapidly improving government budget deficit, rising consumer confidence, and historically high business confidence.

Inflation is at historic lows and is unlikely to fall further due to a rapidly tightening labor market as seen high wage growth, low unemployment, and a rising labor force participation rate. With a zero interest rate and an extremely weak (and falling) Euro, an inflationary shock that buoy's growth is likely for heavily indebted nations like Portugal. Of course, the European Central Bank has been trying to engineer inflation for over a decade to failure, but only recently are they trying to do so in a period of high consumer strength.

I expect strong performance for the ETF over the next year as markets realize recessionary fears are over exaggerated when fundamental economic data is taken into account. On top of a high dividend, I expect 20-40% returns in the ETF over the next eighteen months barring any large negative economic shocks.

Improving Demand Ecosystem

From 2009 to 2013 the Portuguese economy saw consumer spending decline from 29,000 Euro's per year all the way to 26,000. This was fueled by the collapse of the global economy which spurned the infamous European debt crisis. Indeed, the debt problem still exists but, unlike then, manageable austerity measures are having a waning negative impact on the real economy.

We will first take a look at the skewed relationship between the Portuguese stock market and consumer confidence:

As you can see, the two appear to be generally correlated but so far the stock market has been completely left out of the sharp rise in consumer confidence. With the gap this large and with confidence inching toward positive territory, it could be feasible that we see a 2004-2007 style upward surprise.

This pattern is also reflected in consumer spending:

But What About the "Big Eurozone Slowdown?"

Of course, many will argue that confidence and spending will reverse course due to euro zone recession fears. I see the concern but recently have begun to question this narrative surrounding the European economy. It seems Wall Street is in full agreement that "There will be another major downturn in Europe fueled by high debt levels and exorbitant public spending". Talk about old news, debt burdens and public spending are high but have both been steadily falling for years. Further, when the investment community is in near full agreement and all professes the same narrative it is often a good time to look toward the contrarian view.

Let's first take a look at improving solvency conditions as shown by public debt to GDP in black and household debt to GDP in blue:

Combined this puts Portuguese debt to GDP excluding corporate debt (which is sector dependent) at 186%. This can be compared to that of the United States at 182%. Both are high, but the Portuguese figure is steadily falling while that of the United States is rising.

This trend toward fiscal prudence is reflected in a large decline in government spending to GDP (left axis) as well as a budget deficit that appears as if it will soon become a surplus (right axis):

Government spending is still extremely high at 43% of GDP, but if it continues to decline it is likely long-term GDP growth potential will rise as "crowding-out" declines (which causes inflation to rise). Many academics, specifically those confounded by the inability of central banks to engineer inflation, would disagree with that opinion but I can assure them there is a significant negative correlation between government spending and inflation/velocity of money.

Risks and Rewards

Overall, I expect investors to soon realize inflation and real GDP growth will fully rebound in Southern Europe. If a recession occurs the "big rebound" may not be this year, but due to that concern being already being priced in to European stocks, I see little reason to buy into the bear scenario. If one wants to bet on a recession they should look to places like North America where investors are failing to notice solvency concerns.

Another potential area of concern is their legislative election coming this October. Portuguese politics have essentially become a battle for which party can move further to the left. If narratives against austerity increase fervently, as was seen in Italy, declines should be expected. That said, I believe this risk is already fully priced into the market. Further, that narrative has objectively failed the Italian financial system so Portugal may take note and surprise many by not moving in the same direction.

With the Portuguese ETF PGAL near it's all time low and failing to break lower, the technical setup for the fund is also strong. Just take a quick look at the chart of Portugal in green compared to Greece (GREK) is purple:

Greece has a certain tendency to lead Portugal as it has the worst of Europe's problems. With GREK rallying 40%, I think that investors should expect a similar price pattern to come. At the worst I see PGAL falling to $9.0 and at the best I see it rising to $14 over the coming twelve months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PGAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.