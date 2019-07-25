Earthstone Energy: Small Size Poses Potential Challenges

However, it is also probably not able to grow production significantly at mid-$50s oil without cash burn, and its cash G&A costs per BOE are currently high.

Earthstone's stock price has gone down around 15% since mid-June despite a modest improvement in oil price since then.

Earthstone Energy's (ESTE) stock hasn't performed well in recent weeks, with its share price ending up significantly below mid-June levels despite oil prices actually going up slightly since then. I'd attribute this to the increasingly poor market sentiment towards upstream companies, with a couple of Earthstone's characteristics (small and with significant 2019 cash burn) being viewed quite negatively by the market.

2019 Outlook

At around $56 WTI oil in 2019, Earthstone would generate around $165 million in oil and gas revenue. I've trimmed the estimates for the company's realised price for NGLs and natural gas due to continuing weakness there. However, those two commodities only account for around 12% of Earthstone's total projected oil and gas revenue now, so further changes in those prices will have a minimal overall impact on the company's financials.

Earthstone's 2019 hedges add another estimated $15 million in value, so it is projected to generate $180 million in revenues net of hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,728,375 $53.00 $145 NGLs (Barrels) 797,525 $19.00 $15 Natural Gas (MCF) 4,029,600 $1.20 $5 Hedge Value $15 Total Revenue $180

Cash expenditures for 2019 are estimated at $248 million, resulting in expected cash burn of $68 million during the year.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $23 Production Taxes $8 Cash G&A $22 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $190 Total Expenses $248

Hedges

Earthstone's hedge position should continue to be a source of strength through 2020. Its hedges appear to have approximately $15 million in positive value in 2020 as well, based on current strip prices. Beyond that, it is exposed to market prices for oil and natural gas until it adds more hedges.

Source: Earthstone Energy

Notes On Leverage And Valuation

Earthstone's leverage is expected to remain at comfortable levels during 2019, with its year-end 2019 leverage projected to be around 1.3x its unhedged EBITDAX.

Earthstone's enterprise value (at $4.70 per share) has come down to around 4.0x its projected EBITDAX, which appears to be a pretty cheap valuation. However, the company has a couple weaknesses that are currently weighing on its valuation.

Weaknesses

One of Earthstone's main weaknesses at the moment is that it is a relatively small producer at a time when companies are attempting to becoming more efficient by scaling up.

Earthstone's guidance for cash G&A during 2019 is for a range of $5.00 to $5.50 per BOE. For comparison, Callon's (NYSE:CPE) proposed acquisition of Carrizo would create a company that has around 9 times Earthstone's production, while with estimated savings, its total cash G&A would end up only around double that of Earthstone's (and average out to around $1.15 per BOE). Similarly, Diamondback Energy's (NASDAQ:FANG) cash G&A for 2019 is projected to be under $1.00 per BOE.

Another factor that could be weighing on Earthstone's stock is that its cash burn during 2019 is projected to be quite significant (at $68 million). This is a bit misleading since $50 million of the 2019 capex is going towards wells that aren't expected to result in meaningful 2019 production. A casual look would show that capex (including that $50 million) is expected to be greater than revenue during 2019, a situation which is viewed dimly by the market these days.

So Earthstone's challenge is that it needs significantly higher production levels to reduce its cash G&A per BOE to a level (such as $2.00 to $2.50 per BOE) that is competitive with other companies, but at mid-$50s WTI oil, it would probably be only able to deliver modest production growth without cash burn.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy is trading at a pretty low value at the moment, with its enterprise value only around 4.0x EBITDAX. It is being penalised for being a small producer with significant cash burn though. The cash burn could easily stop in 2020 and Earthstone's leverage remains at reasonable levels. However, it does also need to grow production in order to reduce its cash G&A per BOE, and that may be challenging to do without cash burn at mid-$50s oil.

Earthstone Energy could be a potential acquisition target now that it is relatively cheap. It has a reasonably good balance sheet and around 14,000 contiguous net acres in Central Reagan County that could be attractive to acquirers. The acquisition premiums for upstream companies have been fairly modestly recently though.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.