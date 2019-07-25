PALL: Because the window is narrowing, our July target of $153 per share could be too optimism – but we are confident that it will eventually be reached in the months ahead.

Despite an auto sector in recession, automotive demand for palladium should remain resilient and the palladium market should remain in deficit.

After substantial gains in June (+13%), palladium has taken a breather, due to speculative profit-taking and steady ETF outflows.

Palladium Weekly: Deficit likely to persist despite falling auto sales

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has edged modestly higher since our previous weekly publication, in line with our constructive expectations.

But so far this month, PALL has been broadly unchanged, undermined by some speculative profit-taking and steady ETF outflows, despite a positive price seasonality.

While our fundamental work suggests that the palladium market should be in deficit this year (even if the global auto sector remains in recession), which should in turn warrant a stronger palladium price.

However, as the window is narrowing, our target of $153 per share for July is unlikely to be reached. But we think it will ultimately be hit in the months ahead.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut slightly their net long exposure to Nymex palladium in the week to July 16, marking a first decline in 9 weeks.

Speculative net selling totaled 46,100 ounces over June 9-16, equivalent to 2% of open interest, which was primarily the result of long liquidation (38,600 ounces).

Despite the bout of profit-taking, speculators have lifted significantly their net long position in Nymex palladium over the past month, to the tune of 223,000 ounces, which is equivalent to 9% of OI.

However, in the year to date, they have cut their net length by 152,700 ounces or 6% of OI.

At 49% of OI, the current net spec length in Nymex palladium is "long" but not "very long" considering its historical high of 73% of OI established in September 2014. This suggests that speculative sentiment toward palladium can become even more bullish until its spec positioning enters a bubble territory.

Implications for PALL: Since the bout of speculative profit-taking seems temporary considering that the current spec positioning in Nynex palladium is far from being stretched on the long side, we expect renewed speculative buying interest in favor of palladium in near term. While this should push palladium spot prices higher, this should concurrently boost the performance of PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Palladium ETF holdings dropped only marginally in the week to July 19, marking a 14th straight week of net outflows.

Over the past month, palladium ETF holdings have declined by roughly 31,000 ounces, representing a 5% decline.

Since the start of the year, palladium ETF holdings have declined by an even larger 144,000 ounces, corresponding to a 19% drop.

We think that palladium ETF outflows do not reflect a negative investor sentiment; rather, this reflects a rotation from physically-backed ETFs to backwardation-exposed investments, since physically-backed ETFs do not benefit from the backwardation structure of the palladium market.

Implications for PALL: While palladium ETF outflows are a negative for investment demand for palladium, we think that they are offset by other forms of investment buying (like the futures market), which keep the market structurally tight. This explains why PALL continues to make higher highs this year - and we think that the trend will continue in the months ahead.

Auto trends

Because automotive demand for palladium is the largest contributor to gross palladium demand, we dedicate a section to the latest auto trends to better assess the outlook for automotive demand for palladium this year.

Source: Johnson Matthey, Orchid Research

Global auto sales have contracted across the globe so far this year. According to LMC Automotive, light vehicle sales dropped 6.6% YoY in January-June, with the largest declines in China (-12.4% YoY), Brazil/Argentina (-7.4%), and Eastern Europe (-7.3%). US auto sales declined more moderately by 2.1% YoY.

Source: LMC Automotive (w/ Orchid Research's edits)

Despite a weak H1 2019, LMC Automotive expects global auto sales to recover in H2. According to Jeff Schuster, President, Americas Operations and Global Vehicle Forecasts, LMC Automotive:

Auto sales are nearing the halfway point for 2019 and despite all of the external noise, the beat goes on! A much more dovish Fed is under pressure and is now expected to make a series of interest rate cuts. This will provide support for auto sales in the second half of the year and help offset rising vehicle prices and the current level of incentives. Trucks overall are expected to remain strong on further SUV growth, but the pickup war is heating up. We expect pickup share to reach 17.8% in 2019, a percentage point increase from 2018.

Against this backdrop, LMC Automotive maintains its forecast for light vehicle sales in 2019 at 16.9 million units, implying a decline of 2.1% from last year.

In a stress-test analysis made by Nornickel, a decline of 2% in global auto production this year would still result in a moderate increase of 0.3% in palladium consumption, due to a resilient growth in pgm loadings as a result of stricter emissions legislation.

Source: Nornickel

In a worst-case scenario characterized by an 8.3% decline in auto production this year, palladium consumption would contract marginally by 0.2%, according to Nornickel's estimates, leaving the palladium market deeply in deficit.

Implications for PALL: Because the decline in global auto sales is more than offset by the increase in pgm loadings as a result of stricter emissions legislation, automotive demand for palladium should remain resilient, leaving the market in deficit. The tightness in the palladium market should support a stronger palladium price, which will benefit PALL.

Seasonality

The seasonality for palladium prices is friendly in July.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Over the past 20 years, palladium has delivered an average gain of 3.2% in July. Considering the flat performance of palladium prices so far in July, there is some potential for appreciation into the end of the month, from a seasonal vantage point.

Closing thoughts

While PALL has taken a breather since the start of July after substantial gains in June (+13%), driven by some speculative selling on the Nymex and steady outflows from ETF holdings, we believe that the supply/demand balance of the palladium market is tight and therefore conducive to stronger prices.

As we showed above, even a marked contraction in global auto sales this year would not be enough to balance the palladium market. Given the global monetary policy easing shift, global auto sales could recover in the second half of the year, creating upside risks to automotive demand for palladium and thus PALL.

Against this backdrop, while we admit that our PALL target of $153 per share for July (+4% from its current level) could be too optimistic, we are confident that this level will be reached in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.