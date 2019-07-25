At Home Group Is A Compelling Contrarian Bet

Thesis

At Home Group (HOME) has plummeted over the last year. The stock has gone from $40 to below $6 and now makes for an intriguing deep value contrarian play. The idea is quite simple: At Home is being valued as if the business is deteriorating, and it is not. Valuation metrics are very low for At Home, it is not difficult to justify the current multiples. While the valuation is reasonable, stocks are often times story driven. The story that Wall Street spins drives how future cash flows are valued. As objective as we try to be, our story of the company is what drives the inputs to our valuation. I will explain why I believe At Home is in a position to change the narrative that will force Wall Street to take a more practical, less fear driven valuation of At Home. I expect when this inflection point is reached, At Home shares will see significant upside. I have taken a small position in At Home as I believe investors buying at fire sale prices will reap huge rewards when the narrative changes.

With many retailers falling out of favor, their stories are of deteriorating fundamentals. At Home is different from these floundering retailers for both qualitative and quantitative reasons.

On the surface, At Home doesn't look like the type of business that would excite me to invest. I am largely seeking out businesses with strong growth prospects moving forward. A brick and mortar retailer isn't the first business to come to mind. However, At Home has grown revenue by over 20% per year since going public. Despite the growth, the market sentiment is incredibly bearish, and is due for reversal considering the fundamentals.

At Home has parallels to TJX (TJX) and Etsy (ETSY). These brands give consumers a treasure hunting experience. TJX owns Home Goods, a home furnishing store where customers can find unique items that represent their individuality. Etsy is an e-tailer that crowdsources unique items for its marketplace that gives consumers the opportunity to buy something unique. The At Home brand focuses on a similar experience. If we think of these brands as a treasure hunting sector, we can draw parallels to other businesses that are more general retailers. In the treasure hunting sector, Etsy would be the Amazon.com (AMZN), TJX the Walmart (WMT), and At Home would be like a Costco (COST) or Home Depot (HD). At Home is a treasure trove warehouse, with seemingly endless isles of unique items for customers to discover. This is the narrative that At Home rode to $40, which is still intact. Short term headwinds are clouding this thesis at the present moment, but I expect that to change following better earnings.

I don't make these comparisons to justify a huge growth opportunity, or to point out how a stock trading at a seemingly high multiple is still undervalued by the market. At Home neither has a huge runway for growth nor a high multiple. I point it out because At Home has a place to exist in this space, many cratering retailers do not. At Home has a niche that is defensible against the mighty Amazon and should see continued growth as the store count rises. Short term headwinds has caused negative comps, and I expect the market to realize how absurdly cheap At Home is in the coming quarters.

The market is pricing At Home like the fundamentals are deteriorating, which is simply not the case. At Home is growing revenues while expanding its store count.

Over the past three years revenue is up 77% for At Home which is only rivaled by Etsy in the group of retail stocks that I have chosen. This group consists of more home oriented and unique treasure hunt items. I see a stark contrast between At Home, Etsy, and TJX as opposed to struggling retailers like Pier 1 Imports (PIR) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

I don't think Pier 1 or Bed Bath & Beyond offer consumers a unique enough experience that can be considered a competitive advantage. At Home is continuing to build its presence as a treasure hunting warehouse. At Home is investing in growth as we see when we analyze At Home's cash flows.

At Home's share price has been much more reflective of these struggling retailers. This is a classic case of throwing the baby out with the bath water. At Home much closer resembles a business like Home Goods. At Home most closely reflects TJX, just in the specific home decor niche. TJX shares have paced the broader markets over the last 3 years while At Home has been crushed. At Home is a solid business to which the share price has far overshot to the downside.

Conservative Valuation

At Home's forward p/e is under 7, far below the market average. The company expects over $200 million in CapEx which would make free cash flow negative. In this case I would point to Warren Buffett's idea of owners earnings to make sense of the cash burn. In this calculation, Buffett only takes maintenance Capex into consideration as opposed to growth CapEx.

( c) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume. -Warren Buffett 1986 Berkshire letter

Considering the rate at which At Home is opening stores, I tend to believe that the majority of this CapEx is discretionary, not expenditure that the company needs to maintain its competitive position. I think At Home could easily turn off the growth faucet and benefit from the operating leverage created by its existing stores. With the significant depreciation expense, I think we can easily justify equating net income to cash flows. It would appear on an operational basis that the company is performing well.

Net income has been trending higher over the past years, coming in at just under $50 million dollars last year. If we expect earnings to stay flat over the next 5 years and cash flows beyond to only be worth 7x earnings in that year, shares would be worth $6.36. This also factors in a significant discount rate of 10%, considering the nature of the retail business. With this being the case, the market is anticipating that a business growing revenues by 20% will see some degradation over the coming years. By analyzing the challenges that resulted in depressed margins last quarter, we will see the company is poised to grow the bottom line. In this model, there is significant upside.

Challenges

The stock sold off hard following the latest earnings report. Margins were the big concern: gross margin dipped to 29%, the only time this has happened since the start of fiscal 2016. Management pointed to markdowns following challenging weather conditions that affected results in Q1. Management seemed optimistic going forward that conditions are improving despite guiding lower. At Home really doesn't have to swing for the fences; with such a low valuation, if the company can just hit singles then investors could see significant upside from these low levels. Demand is still intact as the company is posting 20% revenue growth and continues to open new stores.

For that reason, I think we still should model the business with declining revenue growth over time. I choose to model growth declining from 20% this year to flat in five years. I expect short term headwinds such as weather and Chinese tariffs to fade and the company to return to an operating margin of 10%, which has been the historical norm. With a 25% tax rate, and even our significant 10% discount, the result is a fair value of $12.04 per share, or 110% upside.

I think the discount more than justifies the risk with this company, but we should consider other challenges such as the company's debt. The most glaring issue is the company's debt. If business continues as usual, the debt is not an issue. Should a recession hit that limits consumer spending, this could be an issue. For that reason, I opened just a small position.

Market Conditions

The stock market is near all time highs and parts of the market are appearing expensive. My portfolio is largely consistent of growth stocks that have performed well as the markets have rebounded from the December 2018 capitulation. My portfolio is up 53% year to date as sentiment has improved for these growth names. With that in mind, I view At Home as an opportunity to employ a different strategy than what I normally would. At Home is a deep value opportunity with ripe timing. At Home is not a buy and hold forever long term growth prospect stock. But, at the present time, opportunity is knocking for investors.

Conclusion

At Home is an intriguing deep value proposition at the current levels. I bought a very small position at $5.72 which gives me the opportunity to lower my cost basis should the market continue to irrationally price the business. The company should have no problems covering its debt expense as the business continues to expand.

The market has priced in a ridiculous amount of fear. For a growth investor like myself, At Home offers something different, an intriguing proposition that appears to be nearing a bottom based on a ridiculously low valuation.

