Rapt Therapeutics Seeks $75 Million In U.S. IPO

RAPT has shown promising safety results but the road ahead is long and likely more suited to long-term institutional investors.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various cancer conditions.

Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is focused on developing small-molecule drugs for patients with high unmet clinical needs in oncological and inflammatory diseases.

RAPT is preparing to enter Phase 2 trials so the IPO may be more appropriate for long-term investors with a multi-year hold timeline.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Rapt Therapeutics was founded in 2005 to develop immunology-based small-molecule drugs [SMDs] for oncological and inflammatory diseases.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Brian Wong, who has been with the firm since 2015 and has previously served in various positions at Five Prime Therapeutics, including Senior Vice President, Research and Head of Immuno-Oncology.

Rapt has developed a proprietary technology platform that combines computationally-driven disease targeting and biomarker identification, data-driven patient selection, rapid clinical execution, and identification of efficient designs of small molecule drug properties to enable the discovery and development of highly selective SMDs that target the underlying disease cause.

The company’s lead drug candidate FLX475 is being developed for the treatment of a range of “charged” tumors, which the company uses as a reference to tumors associated with immune suppression or high concentrations of CCR4 ligands, Treg and CD8+effector cells.

Various cancers the company refers to as “charged” include non-small cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, nasopharyngeal cancer, gastric cancer, certain Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and cervical cancer.

FLX475 is a ‘CCR4 antagonist designed to block the migration of Treg specifically into tumors, but not healthy tissues, without depleting Treg throughout the body, which [management] believe may decrease the likelihood of side effects.’

The company has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of FLX475 in 104 healthy volunteers that showed tolerability and ‘demonstrated dose-dependent inhibition of CCR4 with no observed immune-related adverse events or significant clinical adverse events.’

Rapt’s secondary drug candidate RPT193 is a CCR4 antagonist that blocks the recruitment of inflammatory immune cells type 2 T helper [Th2] cells, which are clinically implicated in allergic inflammatory diseases.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Rapt Therapeutics include Topspin Partners, The Column Group, Regents of the University of California, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, Celgene (CELG), and GV. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are increased government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as a growing incidence of cancer.

The research states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

Most common cancers for 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of cancer, but the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest, as shown in the graphic below:

Major firms that provide or are developing solid tumor treatments include:

Financial Status

RAPT’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its treatment candidate pipeline through trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $61.8 million in cash and $5.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

RAPT intends to raise $75.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of five million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $25.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of successful life science IPOs and is a positive signal as to valuation for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $279.5 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $20.0 million to $25.0 million to fund the development of FLX475 beyond PoC results from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial; approximately $20.0 million to $25.0 million to fund the development of RPT193 beyond our Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and patients with AD; and the remaining proceeds for continued development of an RPT-GCN2i or other future drug candidate, continued refinement of our proprietary drug discovery and development engine, hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures, costs of operating as a public company and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank.

Commentary

RAPT is an early-stage biopharma seeking funding to advance its lead programs into and through Phase 2 trials.

The firm is currently evaluating its FLX475 lead candidate as a monotreatment as well as in collaboration with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) treatment.

The market opportunities for the firm’s technologies could be quite large and broad as its cancer cell suppression capability may have application across numerous cancer types.

Phase 2 trials are quite expensive, so the IPO proceeds plus existing cash on hand may provide enough funds for 12 - 18 months.

The next potential milestone is likely not until late 2020 or 2021 at the earliest, so the IPO would likely be relevant for long-term holders.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 31, 2019.

