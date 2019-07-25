Regal Beloit Is On My Recession Watchlist

But in recessions, industrials get hit hard. Regal Beloit would be a great stock to own after a recession.

However it is unlikely that the stock will realize value in this business cycle.

Regal Beloit is a well managed company which trades at low multiples of earnings, sales and cashflow.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

There are some sectors which we expect won't do too well throughout the course of the next few years. One of those sectors is industrials. Industrials tend to have similar performance to the broad market in the late stages of the business cycle, but underperform the market by a large margin throughout contractions. The US economy is maturing, although risk of a recession remains quite low in upcoming quarters. As we've alluded to in previous articles, we have reduced our portfolios exposure to industrials. But this is also a time to start putting stocks on our watchlist to purchase throughout the next recession.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is a stock which I have put on my watchlist and would consider purchasing during the next market downturn.

Regal Beloit Corp. is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products.

Regal Beloit Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.47% & is trading at $81.50 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment for RBC, the stock has a Dividend Strength Score of 96 and a Stock Strength score of 90.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This article will present the merits of RBC as an income producing investment before assessing its potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

RBC has a low dividend yield. Stocks with sub 2% yields are tough to include in a dividend portfolio. There are a few cases where I include such stocks, but I need to believe the company will grow its dividend at an aggressive double digit rate for the upcoming years.

For that to happen, the dividend needs to be super well covered, with lots of room to grow. Revenues and net income need to be able to grow in upcoming years. Finally, we're looking for a track record of aggressive dividend hikes which would attest to management's commitment to growing the dividend at a desirable rate.

Dividend Safety

The best way to assess the safety of a dividend stock is to look at whether or not the company can afford the dividend. If the company's earnings, operating cashflow and free cashflow cover the dividend multiple times, there is a good chance the company will maintain its dividend.

19% of Regal Beloit Corporation's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 82% of dividend stocks.

RBC pays 14% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 77% of dividend stocks.

Regal Beloit Corporation has a free cashflow payout ratio of 23%, a better ratio than 76% of dividend stocks.

Regal Beloit Corporation's payout ratios are very satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

04/04/2015 02/04/2016 01/04/2017 31/03/2018 30/03/2019 Dividends $0.8800 $0.9200 $0.9600 $1.0400 $1.1200 Net Income $0.54 $3.30 $4.61 $5.03 $5.94 Payout Ratio 163% 28% 21% 21% 19% Cash From Operations $6.02 $9.43 $9.64 $6.45 $7.90 Payout Ratio 14% 10% 10% 16% 15% Free Cash Flow $3.23 $6.13 $6.84 $3.67 $4.77 Payout Ratio 28% 15% 15% 29% 24%

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see in the table above, for the past 5 years the dividend has never used up more than 29% of free cashflow. This is exceptional, as it leaves ample room for the company to finance further increases without growing the business.

Furthermore, RBC can pay its interest 7 times, which is better than 65% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered comforting.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that RBC's dividend is safe. The dividend has been increased without interruption for the past 14 years, has a lot of room to grow, and isn't threatened by the company's interest payments.

Dividend Potential

We already mentioned that RBC's dividend yield is rather low. For the past 10 years it has been below 2%. It is now 1.47%, which is better than only 28% of US dividend paying stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This last year, the dividend grew 7% which is in line with their 5 year CAGR of 7%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This level of dividend growth just isn't sufficient for a stock yielding less than 1.5%. For me to be satisfied with the above growth, the dividend yield should be closer to 3%.

However, over the previous 3 years Regal Beloit Corporation has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income by a 20% CAGR. Since moving from an acquisition driven strategy between 2011 to 2015 to an organic driven strategy in 2016, revenues grew to historically high levels in 2018.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In the first quarter this year, sales were down QoQ, yet net income still increased. To quote management in the last earnings call:

As for the first quarter and our outlook for the year, the Climate and PTS segments performed well as we expected. In the C&I segment, however, we clearly saw some pullback in a few of our key end markets, which led to an overall organic sales growth down 1% for Regal. Despite that rate, adjusted operating margin improved by 60 basis points, delivering an 11% return on sales, and we were able to increase adjusted EPS by 13%, overall a solid quarter.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, RBC's dividend has good potential for growth. However I'd like to see the company ramp up the rate at which they grow their dividend.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives RBC a dividend strength score of 96 / 100. All the boxes are ticked, except one all important box: a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

For me to be able to initiate a position in RBC, one of two things needs to happen: the price goes down significantly, the company ramps up dividend growth significantly. If both happen, then RBC has the potential to be a fantastic income producing stock for dividend investors.

At current levels however, the dividend won't contribute highly enough to total returns for dividend investors to be interested.

Stock Strength

Despite RBC not meeting the minimum criteria for dividend investors to consider a position in the stock, what can we expect in terms of capital appreciation? To answer that question, I will analyze 4 factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Valuation should always be at the center of an investment thesis. Overvalued stocks tend to do worse than undervalued stocks. If you want to skew the odds in your favor, investors would be better off focusing on undervalued stocks.

RBC has a P/E of 13.72x

P/S of 0.96x

P/CFO of 10.30x

Dividend yield of 1.47%

Buyback yield of 2.73%

Shareholder yield of 4.2%.

These values would suggest that RBC is more undervalued than 90% of stocks, which is encouraging. The stock is trading at exceptionally low multiples of earnings, sales and cashflow. It also has a decent shareholder yield. The stock's PE is well below the sector's average PE of 23x. This would suggest that at current prices RBC is undervalued.

Value Score: 90 / 100

Momentum

A stock's momentum has great implications on price movements in upcoming months. The main takeaway for investors is that stocks with the worst relative performance continue underperforming while those with the strongest relative performance usually continue beating their peers.

Regal Beloit Corporation's price has decreased -3.37% these last 3 months, but is up 9.57% these last 6 months despite being down -1.03% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $81.50.

Source: mad-dividends.com

RBC has better momentum than 55% of stocks, which isn't fantastic. The stock has been range bound between $70 and $85 for the past 3 years.

As the US economy continues to mature, and the 2-3 year outlook for industrials worsens, one might question whether RBC will be able to break out of its trading range in this business cycle.

Given that management reduced its full year guidance from low to mid single digit growth to low single digit growth, the end of the market cycle might be approaching before RBC is able to fully realize value.

Momentum score: 55 / 100

Financial Strength

When tying in momentum and valuation to business cycle analysis, it seems as if the best bet for investors would be to remain on the sidelines throughout the end of this business cycle. An analysis of the company's financial strength would strengthen the case for a potential buy after the next recession.

RBC' Debt/Equity ratio of 0.9 is better than 67% of stocks. Regal Beloit Corporation's liabilities have increased by 8% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 14.8% of RBC's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Regal Beloit Corporation has better financial strength than 72% of stocks. The low level of gearing is definitely appreciated, as is the above average liability coverage. Based on these data points RBC seems to be financially sound, which is reassuring.

Financial Strength Score: 72/100

Earnings Quality

Finally I turn to a few metrics to assess RBC's earnings quality. Stocks with high earnings quality have a highly efficient asset base, which is capable of generating large amounts of revenue. They also don't book large amounts of accruals or depreciate their assets too slowly, as these practices will be dilutive to EPS in upcoming years.

Regal Beloit Corporation's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -4.0% puts it ahead of 31% of stocks.

180.8% of RBC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 70% of stocks. Each dollar of RBC's assets generates $0.8 of revenue, putting it ahead of 63% of stocks. Based on these findings, RBC has higher earnings quality than 63% of stocks. These above average metrics should convince investors that RBC is a sound stock.

Earnings Quality Score: 63 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 90 / 100 which is encouraging. The stock has a good combination of value and fundamentals. However it remains range bound and might not be able to realize value in this business cycle.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 96 & a stock strength of 90, Regal Beloit Corporation is a great stock to have on a watchlist. Industrials tend to get hit hard in recessions. In March 2009, the stock was 50% lower than its pre recession peak. If RBC gets hit as bad at the end of the next cycle, it will become a bargain purchase in an industry with lots of room for growth in the upcoming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.