Second Big Cash Wave In August: 6% To 9% Yields, Plus 3 Mid-Term Trades, 10% To 18%

There also are three option-selling trades with yields of 10% to 18% annualized in this article.

Upside, price valuations, distribution coverage, financial ratios, and latest analyst upgrades are detailed for all six companies.

This article covers six more high yielders going ex-dividend in the coming weeks - five in August, one in early September.

This week's article follows up on last week's article, which featured 9 high yield MLPs. The article features six more high yielders, all of which are in the midstream sub-industry of the energy patch.

The group of LPs going ex-dividend over the next few weeks includes The Williams Companies, Inc., (WMB), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., (MMP), Enable Midstream Partners LP, (ENBL), NuStar Energy LP, (NS), Crestwood Equity Partners LP, (CEQP), and Oasis Midstream Partners LP, (OMP).

OMP is part of our Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service portfolio, and has a total return of over 25%, while ENBL is part of our DoubleDividendStocks.com service portfolio, with a 24%-plus annualized profit on its most recent option trade.

With the exception of WMB, they're all MLPs, and they issue K-1s at tax time. There's quite a range of market caps in this group, with WMB topping the list at $33B, down to newcomer OMP, at $740M:

Distribution Schedule:

Only CEQP has declared its August distribution so far - the remaining dates and amounts are based on the most recent distributions and previous ex-dividend dates and pay dates for this period.

OMP's management has committed to 20% annual distribution growth through 2021, so the actual distribution will probably be higher than the $.47 payout listed in this table - they're targeting $2.02 in 2019.

OMP's 20% distribution growth implies total annual payouts of $2.42 in 2020, and $2.91 in 2021. At OMP's 7/24/19 cost/unit of $21.86, those payouts would give you a yield over cost of ~11.07% in 2020, and 13.3% in 2021.

ENBL and OMP top the list for distribution yield, followed by NS, CEQP, MMP, and WMB.

MMP has had 68 straight quarterly payout hikes, while OMP has had five straight hikes, raising its payout every quarter since its 2018 IPO.

ENBL had been raising its distributions up until Q4 2015, but has kept it at $.318 since.

WMB dropped from $.64 to $.20 in Q3 '16, while NS dropped from $1.095 to $.60 in Q2 '18.

CEQP dropped from $1.375 to $.60 in Q2 '16.

Performance:

Since our previous article on this group in May, OMP and NS have had the biggest price gains, at 11.99% and 7.09% respectively.

MMP is up 6.36% since then, while ENBL and CEQP are both up ~1.85%.

WMB has been the only loser in the group, shedding -4.19% in the past seven weeks:

Looking back further, NS is up 38.6% in 2019, followed closely by OMP, which is up 36.71%.

Like NS and OMP, CEQP and WMB also have beaten the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF, (AMLP), and the S&P 500 so far in 2019. MMP has outperformed AMLP, but not the S&P, in 2019.

However, looking back over the past year, only OMP and NS have beaten the benchmark and the market. CEQP has outperformed AMLP, but lagged the market.

Valuations:

There are two price/DCF, (distributable cash flow/unit), valuation groupings for this group - ENBL, NS, and OMP are in the cheaper tier, with valuations of 7.97 for ENBL, 8.73 for NS, and 9.3 for OMP.

The higher-priced group runs from 11.09 for WMB, to 11.57 for CEQP, to 13.21 for MMP.

MMP is getting premium price/book and price/sales valuations from the market due to its long track record and low debt - it has a 12.58% five-year dividend growth rate, and a 2.78 net debt/EBITDA ratio.

Analysts' Price Targets:

We tracked analysts' average price targets for this group and found that NS and MMP have had the biggest target price increases over the past seven weeks, at 4.95% and 4.52%, respectively. OMP and CEQP have had more modest increases, at 1.41% and 1.53%, while WMB and ENBL have had their price targets lowered slightly:

Analyst Upgrades - However, WMB also received an upgrade in June from Raymond James - it went from Outperform to Strong Buy, with an increase in the target price from $31.00 to $32.00.

Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OMP last week, with an Overweight rating and a $28.00 price target.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ENBL last week, with a Market Perform rating.

Although OMP is among the top performers so far in 2019, it still has a 22% spread between its current price and analysts' $26.70 average price target.

WMB and ENBL also have double-digit spreads, at 18.42% and 18.04% respectively.

CEQP is 7.53% below its price target, while MMP is closer, at 3.14%. With its outperformance in 2019, NS is now priced above its $27.14 price target.

Financials:

OMP heads the list for lowest net debt/EBITDA leverage, with the highest ROE, EBITDA/Interest coverage, and operating margin, and is second in ROA only to MMP, which also has low debt leverage, plus high ratios for ROE and operating margin.

ENBL also has relatively low net debt/EBITDA leverage, at 3.23, and a 19.38% operating margin.

NS had negative net income in Q1 2019 due to a $328 million in non-cash impairment charges related to its St. Eustatius operations, which resulted in a net loss of $278 million for the first quarter of 2019, which is why it currently shows negative ROA and ROE. However, this should reverse itself in the coming quarters.

Options:

With NS already nearly 7% over its average target price, you might want to try selling cash secured puts at a strike price below NS's price/unit in order to get a lower breakeven.

NS's December $27.50 put strike pays $1.30, slightly more than NS's $1.20 in distributions during its term, giving you a breakeven of $26.20, which is 3.46% below its $27.14 price target. This five-month trade yields 11.74% annualized.

Note: Put sellers don't receive dividends.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table will give you more details for these two put-selling trades and over 40 others, which are updated throughout each trading day.

CEQP's January 2020 $35.00 put strike pays $1.75, nearly 1.5X the amount of CEQP's next two payouts, which should total $1.20. Your breakeven is $33.25, which is 16.25% below CEQP's $36.92 average target price:

Covered Calls:

If you already own NS, and you want to gain some downside protection, you could consider selling covered calls. NS's December $30.00 call pays $.95, a bit less than its $1.20 in distributions during the term of this five-month trade, for a static yield of 18.31% annualized:

Static: If your NS units don't get assigned, your profit would be $2.15, from the $.95 option premium and the $1.20 in distributions.

Assigned before ex-dividend dates: If NS rises to or above $30.00, and your NS units get assigned, your profit would be $1.80, from the $.85 price gain between NS's $29.15 price/unit and the $30.00 call strike price, plus the $.95 option premium.

Assigned after ex-dividend dates: If your NS units get assigned after both ex-dividend dates, your total profit would be $3.00, a 10.29% nominal yield in five months, or 25.55% annualized.

Our Covered Calls Table can give you more details about this trade and over 40 others, which are updated throughout each trading day.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMP, NS.PB, NSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, focuses on selling options, combined with high dividend stocks.