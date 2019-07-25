25 Semiconductor Summer Dividend Dog Tests

Analyst one-year targets alleged ten highest-yield semiconductor stocks could accumulate 74.9% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Big, high priced stocks led the semiconductor pack.

Technology is in the chips. Semiconductors power the high tech gismos that connect people, things, and traders. Here, we review 25 top dividend-paying semiconductor firms.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 4.82% To 18.29% Net Gains From Semiconductor Top Ten Dividend Dogs

Four of ten top yield semiconductor industry dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net-gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for broker favorite dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 23, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) netted $182.98 based on the median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% greater than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $181.08 based on the median target estimates from twenty-six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% above the market as a whole.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was projected to net $141.17 based on dividends plus median target estimates from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% more than the market as a whole.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) was projected to net $116.53 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% more than the market as a whole.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) was projected to net $90.27 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 68% more than the market as a whole.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was projected to net $64.08, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 37% more than the market as a whole.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was projected to net $58.93 based on the median target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ASX.

Texas Instruments (TXN) was projected to net $58.43 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from thirty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was expected to net $53.48 based on median target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 90% greater than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AVGO) was projected to net $48.21 based on dividends plus a median target price estimates from thirty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 6% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 9.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average risks 30% more than the market as a whole.

Source: losra.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Semiconductor Dogs By Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Semiconductor Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Semiconductor Dividend Stocks Ranked By Yield

Top ten semiconductor dividend stocks selected as of 7/23/19 by yield represented one industry on the Morningstar technology sector. Top yielding stock was NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) [1]. The other nine followed thus - ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS), United Microelectronics (UMC), MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF), Broadcom, Qualcomm, ASE Technology Holding, Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and Texas Instruments Inc to complete the semiconductor industry top yield ten for July/August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Semiconductor Dogs Showed 3.15% To 17.01% Upsides To July/August 2020, With (31) Five Negatives At The Bottom

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 74.9% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Semiconductor Stocks To July/August 2020

Ten top Broker Favorite dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten semiconductor dividend stocks represented one industry in one of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Semiconductor Industry Stocks (32) To Fetch 0.95% Vs. (33) 3.77% Net Gains from All Ten by July/August 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten broker favorite dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 74.9% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced broker Qualcomm was projected to deliver the best net gain of 18.11%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-price semiconductor top ten dividend stocks July 22 were: United Microelectronics, ASE Technology Holding, MediaTek, ChipMOS, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, with prices ranging from $2.13 to $44.42.

Five higher-priced semiconductor dividend stocks for July 22 were: Maxim Integrated Products, NVE, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom, with prices ranging from $63.70 to $300.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pinterest.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.