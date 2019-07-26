Airbus Sales Ramp Up

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of May. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested to read Airbus's monthly overview for May, you can check it out here.

Orders in June

Figure 1: Orders Airbus June 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking 67 orders in the first four months, of which 58 were in March, May saw an order inflow of just one aircraft. June looked a lot better with 145 orders:

Paris Airshow order: Delta Air Lines ordered five Airbus A220-300s.

Paris Airshow order: Atlantic Airways ordered two Airbus A320neos.

Paris Airshow order: Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs.

Paris Airshow order: Saudia ordered 20 Airbus A320neos.

Paris Airshow order: American Airlines ordered 20 Airbus A321XLRs.

Paris Airshow order: International Airlines Group ordered 14 Airbus A321XLRs, eight for Iberia and six for Aer Lingus.

Paris Airshow order: JetBlue (JBLU) ordered 10 Airbus A220-300s.

All Nippon Airways ordered 18 Airbus A320neos.

An undisclosed customer ordered 23 Airbus A320neos and 13 Airbus A321neos.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Tibet Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A319ceo.

Huaxia Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320ceo.

Accipiter, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, Flynas and Shenzhen Airlines were revealed as customers for 20, 1, 1, 1 and 2 Airbus A320neos.

One order for the Airbus A320neo from BOC Aviation has been recategorized as an undisclosed order.

Wizz Air, SMBC Aviation Capital Group, CALC and Air Asia converted 2, 2, 10 and 253 orders for the Airbus A320neo to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

Saudia was revealed as the customer for 35 Airbus A320neo aircraft as the airline converted the order to 35 Airbus A321neo aircraft including 15 of the extra long-range variant.

Last year, Airbus booked 100 orders in June, indicating a 45-unit increase in gross sales compared to last year. In the previous three years, Airbus received 265 orders combined in June or 88 orders on average. So, Airbus had an above-average month.

During the month, cancellations remained stable at 125 units.

Looking at the six-month figures, gross orders decreased by 35 units and net orders decreased by 118 units. During the first five months, Airbus has suffered a decline in the order book driven by the termination of the A380 program, Germania and Jet Airways ceasing operations, and Avianca’s and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring. However, after the Paris Airshow and the order inflow that came with it, Airbus is now having a positive net order tally indicating that Airbus booked more orders than it had to cancel. The order book did still decline as deliveries exceeded net order inflow.

Deliveries in June

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus June 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In June, the company delivered 43 aircraft:

Six Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 54 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, 10 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 44 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries fell short of the production rate by a couple of units.

Airbus delivered five Airbus A330-900s, slightly higher than the production rate of 50 aircraft per year.

Nine Airbus A350-900s and one Airbus A350-1000 were delivered, in line with than the production rate of 10 aircraft per month.

One A380 deliveries occurred.

Year-over-year deliveries decreased by four primarily driven by lower A320 deliveries (-13) offset by higher Airbus A220 (+6), Airbus A350 (+2), Airbus A330 (+2) while A380 deliveries declined by one unit.

Overall, we are seeing the delivery profile for the first six months improve as it now accounts for 44% of the full-year delivery target, whereas it was around 38% last year. This shows that Airbus is better positioned to reach its delivery target this year without relying on a late surge in deliveries.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For June, the gross ratio is 1.91 in terms of gross units and 1.5 in terms of value. For the first six months, these numbers are 0.55 and 0.62, indicating that booked orders and value are lower than delivered units and delivery value.

If you go to a net basis for the orders year-to-date, it would be 0.2 on unit basis, indicating that there were less net orders than there were deliveries and 0.02 on value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the net order value is very small compared to the delivery value.

Conclusion

In June, we saw yet another month with stable deliveries year over year, single aisle deliveries were slightly lower, partially offset by higher wide body deliveries. Order inflow increased sharply, helped by orders for the Airbus A320neo family including launch orders for the Airbus A321XLR.

In the first six months, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries, reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program and the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries. Gross order inflow was somewhat lower during the first six months, with 213 orders compared to 248 orders last year. Additional pressures were caused by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca, and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first six months are good. Many of the cancellations already were anticipated and we saw the Airbus net order tally getting back in the positive. Possibly the only points in the order profile where we’d like to see improvement is wide body sales and reduction in delivery delays for the A320neo program. The single aisle program is in much better shape than it was last year, but there still are delays that are impacting customers.

