Bearish Sentiment Could Be The Most Bullish Thing For U.S. Stocks

On Thursday, July 25, the US stock market was sitting at a level that was not far below its recent highs, which were at record levels. Tax and regulatory reforms have bolstered corporate earnings leading to new peaks in the leading indices in the equities market.

While investors have been sitting pretty over recent weeks, one of the Democratic candidates for President who is sitting near the top of the polls warned that an imminent economic crisis is looming. On July 22, Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, "Warning lights are flashing. Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high-and growing. I see a manufacturing sector in recession. I see a precarious economy that is built on debt-both household debt and corporate debt-and that is vulnerable to shocks. And I see a number of serious shocks on the horizon that could cause out economy's shaky foundation to crumble." Senator Warren wrote that she warned of the 2008 financial crisis years beforehand and sees similar signs today. "And when I saw the seeds of the 2008 crisis growing, I rang the alarm as loud as I could" when she warned about a mortgage "lending industry run amok."

Senator Warren called on Congress and regulators to act before it is too late to stop another financial crisis. She worries that the trade dispute with China, a hard Brexit or break in the debt ceiling could be triggers for a significant meltdown in the US economy. The Senator is not the only high-profile person warning of impending financial problems. Former Fed Chairperson Janet Yellen has been warning about lending standards for months. Yellen has said that "there has been a huge deterioration in standards; covenants have been loosened in leveraged lending … I am worried about the systemic risks associated with these loans."

Even the US Fed has expressed concerns about the economy and growth. Chairman Jerome Powell expressed that "uncertainty" and "crosscurrents" from Europe and China are the leading reasons why the Fed is likely to trim the Fed Funds rate next week at its July FOMC meeting.

With stocks near the highs, many market participants expect a correction, which could be the most bullish factor in the market. After all, enthusiasm peaks so do stock prices, and in the current environment, there is no overabundance of those looking for a continuation of new highs in the stock market. If stocks are heading for a significant correction as Senator Warren and others suggest, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) could be a buy at the current level. Volatility tends to rise during stock market corrections as market participants increase buying activity in the options market as price insurance protects portfolios. However, the growing number of bears could be the most bullish signal for stocks over the coming weeks.

Not far from the recent high

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract rose to its latest record high at 3023.50 last week as all of the leading equity indices were at or flirting with the highest levels in history.

As the weekly chart highlights, the futures were trading at the 3006 level on July 25, just below the most recent high. The price momentum indicator displays an overbought condition, and relative strength is in the upper region of neutral territory. The stock market is sitting near record higher with the S&P 500 just above 3,000, the DJIA at over 27,000, and the NASDAQ at over 8,230 on July 25.

While the bearish warnings are increasing, stocks are sitting at record levels.

The VIX remains elevated

When stocks move higher, the VIX index typically moves to the downside. The VIX reflects the level of implied volatility in the S&P 500 stocks. Implied volatility is the primary determinate of put and call option premiums. During bullish periods, the demand for options tends to decline. In the past, when stocks moved to new highs, the VIX index hit lows.

The chart shows that last September, before the stock market correction during the fourth quarter of 2018, the VIX fell to a low at 11.34. In April 2019, when stocks rose to a marginal new high, the VIX found a bottom at 11.03 before a corrective period took it higher. During the latest new peak in stocks, the low in the VIX has been at over the 12 level, and the volatility index was at over 13 on July 25. The VIX could be telling us that another correction from the new high could be just around the corner.

It seems everyone is looking for a sell-off

We are now in the peak of the second-quarter earnings season in the stock market, and most companies are beating consensus estimates. It feels like the market is waiting for the end of the earnings reports before stocks begin to sink. However, the July Fed meeting is next week, and the market expects a 25-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate. Better than expected earnings followed by the first short-term rate decline in years is a potent bullish combination for the stock market.

The equity market is nervous these days with stocks near new highs. Since last October, each new peak has led to significant corrections and risk-off periods in markets. After the July Fed meeting, we could see a case of buy the rumor and sell the news in the stock market when the Fed Funds rate sinks to 2.00-2.25%. However, the devil will be in the details when it comes to the central bank as the tone of the statement and press conference that follows the interest rate cut will set the course for stocks. The market anticipates that rates will decline by at least 50 basis points by the end of this year. Any message from the Fed that shifts toward a more hawkish approach to monetary policy could send stocks a lot lower, but that is unlikely. I believe that the current environment supports higher highs in stock prices. Bearish sentiment can be a very bullish factor as rising prices could cause market participants to begin chasing rising stocks as many are on the sidelines and afraid to miss a move. However, there are more than a few factors that can derail the stock market in the blink of an eye aside from the Fed's approach to monetary policy at the July 31 meeting.

Brexit, Iran, trade, and the US election are also reasons for caution

On Wednesday, July 24 Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The leader of the Tory Party will take over the Brexit negotiations with the European Union in an environment where there is no consensus in the Parliament. While Prime Minister Johnson pledged to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline even if it means a hard-Brexit, the odds of a general election are rising. The pound remained near the lows against the US dollar and the euro as Mr. Johnson took over the leadership position in the UK. A hard Brexit could have a significant impact on Europe's economy and is one of the "crosscurrents" the Fed is concerned about when it comes to the ripple effects on the global economy.

The rising tension between the US and Iran in the Middle East remains a clear and present danger for US stocks. So far, the stock market has not reacted to increasing incidents around the Straits of Hormuz. However, if hostilities break out, it could be a different story. An increase in hostilities and events that could lead to a war between the US and Iran would likely weigh on the US stock market and cause a period of risk-off across all asset classes.

The trade dispute between the US and China continues to be one of the most significant factors facing the global economy. If President Trump becomes frustrated with the progress of negotiations, he could turn around and slap tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese exports leading to retaliatory measures from Beijing. Any increase in protectionist policies would likely cause selling in the US stock market.

Finally, each week, the 2020 US Presidential election is coming closer. The Democrats have shifted to the left as they adopt a more socialist approach to the platform. The choice between the raw capitalism of the Trump administration and a Democratic-Socialist approach will not only divide the nation along political lines but could create the most contentious election in history.

While the lack of bullish sentiment could send stocks higher over the coming weeks, there are more than a few reasons for caution when it comes to the equity markets.

VIXY for those who believe volatility is on the horizon

I continue to favor buying the VIX and VIX-related products on any price weakness. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term, highly liquid trading tool that will move higher if the VIX index suddenly spikes to the upside. The top holdings of VIXY include:

VIXY has net assets of $240.43 million and trades over two million shares each day. The product has an expense ratio of 0.87%. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future.

VIXY is only appropriate for short-term positions as it is a single day instrument.

At $18.45 per share on July 25, VIXY is not far above its low at $18.33. A sudden move to the upside in the VIX would take VIXY higher. I have been buying VIXY with very tight stops. I believe that lots of short-term losses could lead to a huge gain if one of the many issues facing the world suddenly triggers a corrective move in stocks.

In the short term, the bearish sentiment could be the most bullish factor for the US stock market. It may be just a matter of time before volatility returns on the downside. I do not mind the small losses in VIXY. I hope to be long the instrument for the big gain that can come at any time and is likely to arrive when the market least expects.

