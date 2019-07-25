Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended July 21, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Hope Bay gold mine in Canada

On July 15, TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) released exploration results for the second quarter of 2019 from its Hope Bay project and the best interception was 3.39m @ 30.7g/t Au from 66.75m in hole TMDBE-19-50043. This is equal to 1,121m(AuEq.) and the hole was drilled at the BTD Extension zone of the Doris deposit. This zone remains open for expansion to the north and TMAC plans to continue with diamond drilling in the third quarter of 2019.

The new drill results from the BTD Extension zone expanded the high-grade mineralization another 60m to the north. The company also intersected mineralization with visible gold noted in the surface step-out drilling a further 325m north, which it thinks has the potential to nearly double the current strike length of the zone.

(Source: TMAC)

Hope Bay is a high-grade remote gold mine located in Nunavut:

(Source: TMAC)

As of the end of 2018, the project had proven and probable reserves of 3.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.8g/t:

(Source: TMAC)

The mine is currently ramping up and is expected to produce between 160,000 and 180,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $900-1,000 per ounce in 2019.

I expect reserves and resources to grow fast as TMAC is focusing a lot of funds on exploration with C$25 million budgeted in 2019.

As of April, the company owed $117 million under a debt facility, but I think that the interest rate on that is pretty good for a mining company - it stands at 6.5% plus three-month LIBOR.

2) Thorn polymetallic project in Canada

On July 15, Brixton Metals (OTCQB:BBBXF) announced drill results from its Thorn gold-copper-silver project and the best interception was 554.7m @ 0.57g/t Au, 43.18g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu, 0.28% Pb and 0.55% Zn from 97m in hole drill hole THN19-150.

(Source: Brixton Metals)

This is equal to 986m(AuEq.), and the company's shares soared by 65.4% the day of the news release.

Thorn is located in the northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle area:

(Source: Brixton Metals)

It hosts three multi-kilometer targets on the property, namely the Chivas porphyry, the Camp Creek porphyry and the Outlaw sediment-host gold target. They are situated around four kilometers away from one another:

(Source: Brixton Metals)

Camp Creek includes the Oban, Talisker, and Glenfiddich zones and hole THN19-150 was drilled to 829.06m depth at the Oban diatreme breccia pipe. The aim of the latest drill program was to test for porphyry mineralization at depth at the Oban Zone and to refine the two porphyry targets, Chivas and Camp Creek, for the next round of drilling:

(Source: Brixton Metals)

3) Tatogga gold project in Canada

On July 17, GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) released results from the first six drill holes from its 10,000-metre Phase 1 exploration program at the Saddle North deposit at its Tatogga project and the best interception was 684.9m @ 0.696g/t Au, 1.088g/t Au and 0.444% Cu from 21m in drill hole TTD112. This is equal to 886m(AuEq.)

(Source: GT Gold)

Once Phase 1 is completed, GT Gold plans to re-prioritize targets and focus drilling on producing a preliminary resource for Saddle North.

Tatogga is located in BC's Golden Triangle and is adjacent to Skeena's (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek project:

(Source: GT Gold)

Tatogga has a pretty good access to infrastructure - it's accessible through a paved highway, it's near the provincial power grid and there's a deep water port close by.

Overall, the project could have almost 15 million ounces of gold equivalent:

(Source: GT Gold)

GT Gold also has the backing of gold major Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM), which invested C$17.6 million in the company in May and currently holds a 9.9% stake:

(Source: GT Gold)

Conclusion

TMAC has embarked on an ambitious exploration program at Hope Bay and the results so far are very promising. The company is also ramping up production and has recently entered into an agreement with its creditors, which eliminates $26 million in principal payments until April 1, 2020. However, I think that a market cap of over $500 million is too generous at the moment and that there are better positioned gold producers at that valuation.

Brixton Metals is a small company which released a fantastic drill result from its Thorn polymetallic project. It's a very early stage project and it's difficult to value, but that could soon change as the company has said that it's open to a JV or a sale of its assets if there's a compelling offer. Overall, Brixton seems like a speculative buy at the moment.

GT Gold has a large gold-copper project with good access to infrastructure, including roads and power. The company also has the backing of Newmont Goldcorp and mining legend Ross Beaty and is well funded for its 2019 drill campaign. With a valuation of just above $100 million, I think the company is undervalued.

