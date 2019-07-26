Boeing Freighter Orders Shine In June

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of June. You can read the May report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also have started putting a value on the cancellations.

Orders in June

Figure 1: Orders Boeing June 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month, Boeing received a total of nine orders valued at ~1B after discounts:

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) ordered one Boeing 787-9, likely a swap from three Boeing 737 MAX orders.

DHL ordered two Boeing 777Fs.

FedEx Express (FDX) ordered six Boeing 767-300Fs.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Hainan Airlines, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines were revealed as customers for 2, 1 and 1 Boeing 787-9 each.

Air Lease Corporation cancelled orders for three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines and Sberbank Leasing were revealed as the customer for one Boeing 737-800 each.

Two orders for the P-8 Poseidon previously attributed to the UK and Defense, Space & Security are now attributed to the US Navy.

During the month, we saw some customers, mostly Chinese, being revealed with an order swap from Air Lease Corporation and some freighter orders.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by 35 units to nine units. The three- and five-year averages for June are 118 and 122 net sales, respectively. For June, the net order inflow was six units. We are seeing that Boeing’s ability to book orders has been dented, because at this point booking sales is not the company’s utmost priority, and for airlines, there's no reason to finalize orders at this stage. Cancellations including ASC606 adjustments increased by three units as Air Lease Corporation swapped orders for three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to an order for one Boeing 787.

If we look at the data for the first six months of 2019 and compare it to the previous year, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -119 units, indicating that were more cancellations than orders while last year Boeing still had 84 net orders. This significant decline in net orders and order activity is driven by Boeing customer Jet Airways ceasing operations and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Deliveries in June

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing June 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In June, the company delivered 37 aircraft, an increase of seven units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered seven Boeing 737 aircraft. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 42 aircraft per month impacted by the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747-8F aircraft during the month, which is in line with expectations.

Boeing delivered four Boeing 767 aircraft, which includes two Boeing 767-300 Freighters and two intra-company deliveries of the base aircraft for the KC-46A.

Boeing delivered six Boeing 777-300ERs, exceeding the delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month after it fell short last month.

Boeing delivered 19 Boeing 787 aircraft, exceeding the production rate of 14 aircraft per month after it fell short a couple of units last month.

Deliveries in June were up by seven units but that's about all “positive” that one could say. The delivery numbers continue to be impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and that's to continue well into late 2019. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressures at the moment.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expected book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. With the recent problems with the MAX, we no longer are expecting a strong order year for Boeing.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In June, Boeing booked nine gross orders while delivering 37 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 0.24. In terms of value, this ratio was 0.2. Incorporating cancellations, things look worse with 6 net orders for the month and 37 deliveries, which gives a net book-to-bill of 0.16 and 0.17 in terms of value.

For the first six months, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.45 and .57 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.5 when looking at the units and ~0 when looking at the value. This indicates that the negative order inflow was around 50% of the number of aircraft delivered and on net basis the value additions to the order book are small relative to the delivery value of the aircraft.

Conclusion

June was a slow month for Boeing, which is the “new normal” for Boeing. For good reason, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted in March and this has been visible in the delivery profile since March.

At the start of the year, expectations were high for Boeing regarding order inflow and deliveries. All of that is gone now and Boeing is in crisis mode, where orders and deliveries only matter to a certain degree and rebuilding trust in Boeing, its people and products has the highest priority.

We’re expecting that this type of order overviews with a low order inflow and delivery profile will continue as long as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded. With that in mind, we can already conclude that even Boeing starts deliveries later this year, 2019 will be a bad year for Boeing… a self-inflicted bad year.

