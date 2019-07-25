Infosys: Still A Buy As Margins Should Rebound

Despite the price being at an all-time high, the valuation is still attractive. It is an average price for an above-average company.

Margin erosion is a problem, but we believe that the management is on top of the issue.

All the right parts of the business are growing, and the company is modifying its capital allocation to the benefit of the shareholders.

Investment Thesis

We are buyers of Infosys (INFY) at current prices. We like the operations as reflected in the impressive FY20 Q1 results. We like the healthy margin profile, high returns, impressive cash generation, and the pristine balance sheet. We are not worried about the margin erosion like the market is and believe that this is what will catalyze the price. The management is focusing on the issue and has a solid plan in place to address it. We like the generous capital allocation strategy based off of a solid pile of cash. We view the all-time high price as a market multiple for a better-than-market operation.

Infosys Had an Impressive Quarter

On 7/12, Infosys announced its Q1 FY20 earnings, and it was impressive. The company managed 12.4% constant currency (CC) YoY growth. Almost all verticals saw double-digit CC YoY growth as well as its core markets of US and Europe. EBIT margins were 20.5% as expected. The company raised its growth guidance for FY20 to 8.5-10% from the earlier 7.5-9.5% CC while maintaining its margins guidance. The results are particularly impressive, considering the global macro environment.

Infosys also adjusted its capital allocation. They will now return (dividends + buybacks) 85% of annual free cash flow to shareholders cumulatively for a five-year period, up from 70% previously.

The company announced $2.7 bn in large deal signings, which was a record. One must consider, however, that this number was probably largely helped by the company’s recently acquired 75% stake in Stater from ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY).

The Digital segment was the highlight of the quarter, growing at 42% YoY in CC and now makes up ~36% of all revenues. This is impressive growth, considering that it's off of a sizeable base.

The All-Time High Price Shouldn’t Scare Anyone, the Valuation is Still Attractive Considering the Attractive Operation

Before diving into the valuation, let’s assess what we’re paying for. Thanks to the Digital segment, one can consider Infosys a growth company. It has achieved +7% growth every year for the last 3 years. With healthy margins of ~34% gross, ~25% EBITDA, and ~19% net, Infosys is very profitable. Returns are also stellar with its 26% ROE and 36% ROIC. The company has never been cash flow negative and generated ~$2bn in free cash flow in FY2019. The company is extremely cash generative. Cash conversion (defined as operating cash flow/EBITDA) is high and steady with it coming in at 76%, 77%, and 76% for the past 3 years. This is reflected in the balance sheet with a ~$3.8 bn net cash position, providing the source for the shareholder friendliness.

It is psychologically difficult to buy at an all-time high. But the valuation is reasonable, particularly considering the dynamics above. The company is trading at 22.3x TTM P/E vs. 24.5x for its sector and 22.4x for the market, and 15.6x TTM EV/EBITDA vs. 13.9x for its sector. We find here, a quality growth company trading near market multiples. We are happy to pay an average price for an above-average company and urge investors to do so as well.

Infosys Needs to Stop Margin Erosion

One major issue that Infosys needs to address going forward is its declining margins. The company has historically not managed to grow well and increase profitability simultaneously. In the recent years, it traded the former for the latter. In the past 3 years, its gross and EBITDA margins fell ~3%, and its net margin fell ~2%. The company needs to halt the bleeding.

Management commentary on the earnings call showed that they were in control of the situation. Infosys management stated that its investments in sales, localization, and digital, among other things, are mostly behind it and that the company will begin to collect the fruits of the investments going forward. Management also drags attention to its growth flagship Digital segment and the segment's healthy margin profile. Management assures that the Digital segment will stabilize company margins with its large size and rapid growth. The management also highlighted its clear focus on operational efficiency and cost management. We believe that the growth of Digital, combined with cost-control efforts, will stabilize margin erosion in the near term and that Digital growth will bring margin expansion the longer term.

The Company has a Culture of Shareholder Returns

Infosys is using its massive pile of cash to the shareholders' benefit. The company has purchased ~2.5% of its stock annually over the past years and has a steady dividend. With the newly allocated 85% of free cash flow going to investors, one can expect the already healthy distribution to grow. Infosys has a solid 2.18% dividend yield at a healthy 47% payout ratio with a 5-year annual dividend growth rate above 20%. One should expect a larger part of the returns to go to dividends going forward and be more efficient as equity prices broadly are quite high.

The Street isn’t Convinced Yet, Execution can be a Catalyst Bringing Fund Flows

The street isn’t buying what Infosys is selling, and this is an opportunity. Currently, analysts have a hold rating on the company most likely due to margin erosion issues. As many investors decide by reading analyst reports, many investors are probably market weight Infosys. If the company executes well in terms of margin protection/growth via its digital segment and its cost-control efforts, analysts should begin to turn thus pulling in new capital. The trend has already begun with consensus rating score rising to 2 from 1.87 in the past month.

Source: Marketbeat

Risks are to Both Sides

The demand environment plays a critical role as is the case in all advisory business. In times of trouble, Infosys can see slowing demand for its consulting units. It can also see sporadic bursts in discretionary projects creating upside potential.

Margins are a hot topic as mentioned above. Lowering in the margin profile of the digital segment or new projects with poor margins could hurt the overall margins and scare investors. The margin story can boost both ways as better-than-expected margins would remove the main investor worry regarding Infosys and cause a re-rating of the stock. This is one area to watch.

Infosys utilizes foreign consultants in developed markets. An adverse legal ruling for foreign workers would significantly disrupt its consulting business.

Infosys’ operations are short INR vs. USD. Historically, this has benefited it, with the Rupee continuously depreciating vs. the USD. Going forward, this FX exposure could benefit or harm Infosys’ financials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INFY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.