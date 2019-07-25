That German Recession Might Be Here - ECB May Well Loosen Monetary Policy

We should expect the ECB to loosen monetary policy in response the only question being when.

Eurozone PMIs are also weak, the prediction is now for a recession in Germany at least.

German manufacturing output has been looking weak for some time, thus that economy is also looking poor.

The German Economic Problem

The German economy is by far the largest in the eurozone. When we add in those that tend to move in lockstep with it - the Benelux ones - we get them as being the determinants of what eurozone monetary policy is going to be. This is, of course, why the eurozone was a bad idea in the first place, it's simply not an optimal currency area. There's very little in the Spanish or Portuguese economies that would indicate the good sense in loosening monetary conditions but they're an afterthought in the decision making process. Germany matters in a way they don't.

Our Other German Economic Problem

It now looks like the German economy is heading into recession. This is only partly to do with domestic economic conditions, it's more about net exports. Germany has gained tremendously as the supplier of the sort of machinery China needs to industrialise. As that growth has slowed, and also as it swings more to services than manufacturing, Germany's long boom from that issue is fading.

We now get a prediction that Germany is indeed going to be in recession. This is from IHS Markit:

This week's notable changes to the nowcasts are seen in Germany (-0.08% for the third quarter, compared to +0.11% last week). The downshift largely reflects the weak manufacturing PMI numbers for July. Given the projected similarly weak estimate of -0.11% for Q2 2019, based on the current newsflow, Germany's underlying economic trajectory appears to be skirting close to a technical recession. However, given we only have limited data availability for Q3 2019 so far, we await further PMI readings plus official data updates for the rest of Q2 and into Q3 to get a better sense of the current performance of the euro area's largest economy.

It's a little early to call it definitely as yet but this is what the current prediction is:

(European GDP forecasts from IHS Markit)

More German Economic Problems

We've been seeing weakness in that German manufacturing sector. For example, the last output numbers weren't good:

We have to remember that manufacturing is much more important to the German economy than it is to any other rich nation bar Switzerland. The manufacturing share of GDP is around double that of the UK, US or France for example, up in the 20 to 25% range. Thus manufacturing matters in Germany in a manner that it doesn't elsewhere. A year on year fall of 8.6% in factory orders is thus a real thing, something to take note of.

We also had worries with last months manufacturing PMI for Germany:

These various numbers are the worst they've been since the recession that really got going in 2012 and 2013. Yes, they're only a couple of months old, they're in only one sector of the general economy. And yet manufacturing is the most variable sector of output. And Germany's manufacturing sector is about twice the size, as a portion of the whole economy, as that of near all other rich nations. It's entirely possible that these are the first signs of that recession.

Yep, A German Economic Problem

We've no the flash - quickly done advance information - on this month's German PMI. And it really doesn't look good:

55.4 (Jun: 55.8). 2-month low. ▪ Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI(3) at 43.1 (Jun: 45.0). 84-month low. ▪ Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index(4) at 44.1 (Jun: 46.7). 4-month low. Data collected 12-23 July Growth of German business activity slowed in July as the country’s manufacturers recorded their worst monthly performance in seven years, according to the latest flash PMI® data from IHS Markit. The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index – which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies – fell to 51.4 in July. This was down from 52.6 in June and its joint-lowest reading in over six years.

Thinking of this only in manufacturing terms, that German recession is here.

(Germany Flash PMI from IHS Markit)

One reading of all of this is:

Germany Manufacturing PMI falls to 43.1 - worst in 7 years. French manufacturing PMI also disappoints to the downside.



My bet is we get a 10bps rate cut from the @ECB tomorrow, with Draghi setting the stage for more QE starting in September. $EUR testing 1.11 pic.twitter.com/kMQ0bRMzZp — Jesse Cohen (@JesseCohenInv) July 24, 2019

My Own Opinion And Investor Action

I've long been an opponent of the very idea of the eurozone so the thought that it manages to mess up doesn't surprise - the opposition coming from the opinion that it will mess up. The larger economic problem being that interest rates and other monetary conditions are never going to be right for all parts of such a disparate grouping. Matters will always be set for Germany's sake. Not as a matter of power politics but just because it's the lion's share of that collective eurozone economy.

Germany is now, it appears, moving into recession. Eurozone interest rates are going to be lowered therefore. This will indeed aid the German economy. But there are other eurozone economies - I think particularly of Spain and Portugal - which don't in fact need lower rates. They're going to get them anyway. Thus we're going to get a replay of the 00s, when interest rates were set low for German economic reasons and this propelled the property booms in Iberia. Given that I own property in Portugal that's fine with me but not necessarily good economic policy.

If the ECB doesn't relax monetary policy tomorrow (as I write this) then I think it will at their next meeting in September. Don't forget, this is Europe, nothing happens in August.

Parts of the eurozone - German manufacturing for example - now look to be in recession. It's entirely possible that the eurozone as a whole will follow. Expect looser monetary policy as a response.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.