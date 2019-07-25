Why Microsoft Is Still The Best Tech Stock To Own Right Now

Despite the 30% run-up since my November 19th article, my opinion has not changed, and I believe the stock can move up by another 25% over the next 12 months.

I believe forward EPS and revenue estimates are still too low, and the company should continue to surprise analysts' going forward.

Microsoft is up by 30% since I last wrote about it being the "Best Tech Stock to Own Right Now".

Microsoft: Still The Best Tech Stock To Own Right Now

With a market cap of over $1 trillion Microsoft (MSFT) is now the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. In fact, since my last article about Microsoft, “This May be the Best Tech Stock You Can Own Right Now” published on November 19th 2018 shares have increased by 30%.

We see that Microsoft has been the top performer amongst the tech giants over the past year, and has significantly outperformed all of its major "competitors" including the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

Moreover, my opinion has not changed, and I still believe that Microsoft is the best tech stock to own right now. It is an incredibly dominant, market leading company that continues to grow revenues and EPS in a very stable and continuous manner.

Moreover, Microsoft is essentially a monopoly when it comes to its operating system OS business. Many of the company’s other units (particularly cloud) are continuing to perform extraordinarily well, and are fueling the company’s seemingly never ending growth engine.

Not surprisingly, the company recently provided stellar quarterly, and fiscal 2019 year results, beating consensus estimates by a healthy margin. Microsoft continues to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. Furthermore, the company is likely to continue to outperform, and should continue to surprise analysts’ estimates to the upside.

The company’s technical image looks remarkably strong, its shares are underpriced relative to most analysts’ estimates, and Microsoft is likely trading at lower forward P/E ratio than many market participants realize.

The company is likely to continue to beat analysts’ revenue and EPS estimates going forward, should provide stable double digit revenue growth in future years, and is likely only trading at around 20 times forward earnings, making it the best big tech stock to own right now.

What Makes Microsoft Better than the Rest?

Well, let’s look at some financial metrics first:

Based on consensus estimates, Microsoft is projected to grow YoY revenues by roughly 11% over the next two years. The company is expected to grow EPS by around 10% this year (fiscal 2020), and by about 13.6% in fiscal 2021. However, I believe these numbers are relatively conservative, and I will explain why later in the article.

Nevertheless, based on these relatively conservative estimates Microsoft is trading about 23 times forward earnings. In comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is at around 22.36.

Let’s look at the competition

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), perhaps my second favorite American tech stock to own right now is trading at 21 times forward consensus EPS estimates, and is projected to provide revenue growth of around 16% next year. Yet, YoY EPS are expected to increase by only 4.5% this year, but are expected to expand by 17% in 2020. However, Google has missed 2 of its last 4 earnings announcements. In fact, if we average out its last 4 quarterly EPS results, Google has missed by an average of 20% per quarter.

Microsoft on the other hand, has beat all four of its latest quarterly EPS estimates by an average of about 11.75%. Therefore, we can see that Microsoft’s earnings are far more stable than Google’s, the company is likelier to continue to surpass EPS estimates going forward, and is therefore probably trading at a lower forward P/E than Google right now, despite current consensus EPS estimates.

In addition, Microsoft delivers a 1.33% dividend, Google does not have a dividend. Also, an important factor to point out is that Microsoft’s EPS forecasts have risen over the past 90 days, while Google’s have declined. Therefore, Microsoft appears to be in a more stable position relative to Google earnings wise.

As far as other “competition”

Apple (AAPL), is showing anemic to almost no growth potential. This year’s revenues are expected to drop by over 3% on a YoY basis, and next year consensus estimates are looking for revenue growth of only about 4%. Moreover, EPS are expected to decline on a YoY basis, and EPS could be very limited next year, if existent at all.

Nevertheless, the company is trading at over 18 times this year’s projected EPS estimates, and at around 17 times next year’s consensus figures. While this is slightly cheaper than Microsoft, it is for good reason, as Apple is not likely to grow EPS or revenues nearly as fast as Microsoft in the next year or two. In addition, while Apple has also beat it’s last 4 earnings announcements, it has beat by an average of just 4% vs Microsoft’s 11.75% beat average.

Amazon (AMZN), while it is a great company, it is quite expensive, nosebleed territory relative to Microsoft. Amazon is currently trading at over 73 times this year’s EPS estimates, and at over 52 times next year’s consensus forecasts. While projected EPS growth and estimated sales growth of around 18% over the next two years is impressive, I do not think that it justifies such an incredibly rich valuation, and is difficult to compare with Microsoft on a “value” basis. Therefore, in my view, Microsoft remains the best big tech stock you can own right now.

Microsoft: Essentially a Monopoly

Another great thing about Microsoft, is that it is essentially a monopoly when it comes to its operating system OS business. Based on recent data, Microsoft owns about 78% of the global laptop/desktop operating system market. In comparison, Google’s ChromeOS is at about 3% market share in the U.S., and Linux is at around 2%. Yes, there is Apple’s MacOS, with around a 14% market share, but unless you are using a Mac computer, chances are you are a customer of Microsoft “for life”.

Earnings: Remarkable, Once Again

In fiscal Q4 2019 Microsoft reported:

$33.7 billion in revenues, vs estimates for $32.8 billion, a YoY increase of 12%.

Net income came in at $13.2 billion, vs $8.87 billion in the same quarter last year, a 48% YoY surge.

EPS came in at $1.71, vs $1.14 in the same quarter last year, a 50% YoY spike.

Analysts were looking for just $1.21 in EPS, so Microsoft beat EPS estimates by more than 13%

Operating income came in at $12.4 billion, up by 20% YoY.

Q4 commercial cloud revenue surged by 39% YoY, to a staggering $11 billion.

Furthermore, the company said it returned roughly $7.7 billion in dividends and share buybacks in the quarter.

Other noticeable highlights in Q4:

Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Revenues: $125.8 billion, a YoY increase of 14%.

Operating Income: $43 billion, a YoY increase of 23%.

GAAP net income: $39.2 billion, a YoY surge of 137%.

EPS: $5.06, a 138% YoY increase.

The Takeaway

Microsoft’s Q4 and fiscal 2019 earnings were stellar. The company essentially beat estimates in all areas of its operations. Moreover, results were much higher than last year’s, indicating the company’s remarkable growth abilities. Microsoft is also continuing to aggressively grow its cloud operations, an extremely highly profitable business for the company. The recent results also imply Microsoft is likely to continue to beat analysts’ estimates going forward, and the stock should continue to appreciate.

Beating the Street

Speaking of earnings beats; Microsoft has managed to surprise higher in each of its last 4 quarters by an average of around 12%. This implies the company could continue to beat analysts’ expectations in fiscal 2020 and in fiscal 2021.

For instance, current EPS estimates for this year (fiscal 2020), and for next year (fiscal 2021) are for $5.22, and for $5.93 per share. However, as we see a tendency for the company to continuously beat consensus estimates, and we see that estimates have been climbing higher in recent months, we can presume Microsoft may continue to outperform and surprise higher in future years as well.

If we take this year’s $5.22 figure, and add a similar beat percentage of 12%, we arrive at an EPS figure of roughly $5.85. Likewise, if we take next year’s consensus estimates of $5.93 and add a 12% premium, we arrive at an EPS estimate of roughly $6.65. While my estimates are closer to higher–end analysts’ figures, I believe they are attainable, as fiscal 2021 EPS estimates go as high as $6.81.

Thus, applying a $6.65 EPS estimate to next year’s (fiscal 2021) earnings, implies that Microsoft is likely trading at around 20 times forward earnings right now. Given the company’s stable double digit revenue growth, solid EPS performance, continuous buybacks and dividends, coupled with its tenacity to surpass analysts’ estimates makes Microsoft the best big tech stock to own right now in my view.

The Guys on Wall St. Seem to Agree

The stock currently has 19 strong buy ratings and just 1 underperform rating amongst Wall St. analysts (per Nasdaq). Furthermore, the consensus price target on Wall St. is $155, with a higher end estimates going up to $163. This indicates that the stock would need to rise by around 12% to reach consensus figures, and would need to appreciate by roughly 18% to attain higher end estimates.

Now, these estimates are likely mostly based on current EPS forecasts. However, if Microsoft continues to outperform and resumes its tendency to surpass estimates, then current price target figures will need to go up.

The Bottom Line

I expect an appropriate price target for Microsoft is around $175 one year from now, barring the materialization of a recession in the U.S. This implies an upside of around 25% over the next 12 months is possible if not probable concerning Microsoft.

