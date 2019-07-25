4 Retail REITs For Income And Dividend Growth

Retail REITs, It Pays To Be Choosy

I've been targeting the Real Estate Sector (XLRE) and REITs this quarter because of my outlook for earnings growth. While other sectors have a more robust outlook for year-end and/or next year's EPS growth, that outlook is marred by a negative expectation for EPS growth this quarter and/or next. Concurrently, the consensus estimate for EPS growth in the Real Estate sector is one of three that has been rising over the last month. I've so far examined Healthcare REITs and Diversified/Specialized REITs and found them to be attractive. In this article, I delve into the world of Retail REITs.

The Retail REITs are, for the most part, owners and operators of mixed-used, open-air, retail environments of one variety or another. I say environments because the face of retail has changed, gone are the malls and strip-malls I grew up with, in their place are these fantastic planned communities of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

It's hard to know which retailer or brand among brands will be in favor each year, it's easy to know that all retailers have to pay rent and that is where the REITs come in.

Compared to the Healthcare and Diversified REITs, I've screened the Retail REITs pay the highest dividend yields. The eight in my sights average 6.3% compared to 5.3% (diversified) and 4.85% (health). The payout ratios are also attractive, well below my 85% threshold, as are the valuations and distribution histories.

Regarding valuations, the Retail REITs are trading between 9 and 14 times next year's FFO. This is below the average 13.60X next year's FFO seen among the Diversified REITs and well below the near 16X FFO the Healthcare REITs are trading for. All the REITs are trading for less than the 17X forward earnings traders are getting for the S&P 500 (SPY) and the dividends are far superior.

The only negative I see from the broad view is that the earnings outlook is spotty in this group. All of these REITs are expecting negative FFO growth this quarter and that is not something I like to see, it's contrary to a basic tenet of the investment thesis; earnings growth begets dividend growth. The mitigating factor is that the outlook for year-end and next year is better for some of them.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), and Kite Realty (KRG) are cut from my shortlist simply because next year's FFO is expected to decline from this year. Even so, these REITs have great yields, low payout ratios, and low valuations, so aren't all that bad looking. Realty Income (O) because it has the lowest yield, highest payout ratio, and valuation. Whether or not the REIT deserves the high valuation is not my concern. The fact the stock is already overvalued relative to its peers, has such a low dividend, and a distribution-growth negating payout ratio is a turn-off.

The question is, can you get the good AND have FFO growth and the answer is yes. There are a handful of Retail REITs with great dividends, low payout ratios, low valuation, and positive FFO growth outlook.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation is one of North America's largest operators of open-air shopping centers. The company owns more than 430 properties with 76 million square feet of space primarily in major metropolitan markets. Kimco properties are frequently anchored by grocery stores like Sprouts but also include Dick's Sporting Goods, The Home Depot, and TJ Maxx.

The yield with KIM is at the low end of this grouping but still a healthy 6.01%. The company has some history of distribution increase, nine years, which has contributed to the payout ratio. The payout ratio is one of the higher ones I've found but still well within limits at 72%. The growth rate isn't that high, only about 6%, but few in the group are aggressively growing their yield. It's also one of the higher valued REITs in the group which makes it a good choice but maybe not the best choice. There are lower values, better yields, and better pay ratios to be found.

The attraction for Kimco is the company's long-term plans for NAV creation. Kimco is actively investing in a two-prong development/redevelopment program that is intended to maximize its profit centers and keep them up to date.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation

Taubman Centers (TCO)

Taubman Centers owns and operates 27 regional retail/mall facilities in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman Centers properties are higher-end retail experiences in some of America's busiest retail centers. The properties have tenants with names like Tesla (TSLA), Brooks Brothers, and The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE).

This REIT pays the highest yield of any on my shortlist at 6.6% but that is compounded by the highest payout ratio, so there is a trade-off. That said, the payout ratio is only 75%, so still well within my limits. With the REIT valued at just over 10X forward FFO, I'll take that trade-off.

Although FFO is expected to fall this quarter, the outlook for growth later this year and next is positive. The company reported strong increases in sales at the last report and those are compounded by demand for space, so revenue streams are stable if not growing. There has been a lot of bankruptcies among retailers over the past year, but Taubman says they have not experienced the full force of that trend.

Turning to sales. Sales per square foot were up 18.6%, marking our 11th consider quarter with positive sales growth. Trailing 12-month tenant sales per square foot was $832, up 10.3%. Both sales statistics now include CityOn.Zhengzhou as the center has 2 full years of sales history. In the U.S., trailing 12-month tenant sales per square foot were $919, up 10.9%.

Source: first quarter conference call

Interestingly, activist investor and former board member Johnathon Litt is ramping up pressure on the company's board to take action. He says there are at least two major moves the board could make that would unlock vast amounts of shareholder value. The first is cutting loose the company's Asia investments. Taubman owns several projects in China and South Korea that are dragging earnings and cash flow. By cutting them loose, Litt says TCO could improve earnings, reduce debt, and increase cash available for reinvestment in the U.S.

The second is a spin-off of Taubman's top-performing assets. Litt says those assets by themselves are worth double TCO's current share price. Such a spin-off would be quite a windfall for investors if it were to materialize.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group is one of the more attractive REITs in this group despite its low yield. At just over 5.0%, it is the lowest yielding Retail REIT on my radar but that is mitigated by two things; the payout ratio and the growth rate. The company has been aggressively growing its dividend and that is what I like to see. The payout ratio is low at 69% and compounded by positive growth outlook for the next year, so I see no immediate reason to fear a rate cut.

There are a couple of recent developments that will be a boon for future revenue. One is that integrated CBD cultivator/manufacturer Green Growth Brands says it will open 100 stores in Simon Properties malls. The CBD industry is in its infancy and expected to grow exponentially over the next ten years. The global CBD business is worth a little more than $1 billion this year, is expected to grow to over $16 billion by 2026 with more than 50% of the market in the U.S.

We know that consumers prefer to buy personal care and beauty products from physical stores, and this partnership will allow us access to millions of consumers"

- Green Growth CEO Peter Horvath

Another is Simon's entry into esports. Simon Properties took a stake in Black Ridge Acquisition (BRACU) which has just agreed to purchase Allied Esports and World Poker Tour. As part of the deal, esport experiences will be created at select Simon properties. FYI, esports is expected to top $1 billion in revenue for the first time this year.

Source: Newzoo.com

Brixmor Property Group, Inc (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. is a REIT that owns more than 420 open-air mall and retail shopping centers. The company's portfolio spans 73 million square feet of space in prime commercial areas. Tenant-partners include TJ Maxx, Kroger (KR), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Walmart (WMT), and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Brixmor is my favorite on this list. The yield is near the middle of the range for the group and at the high-end for my shortlist, the payout ratio is the lowest of the group and so is the valuation. At 54%, the payout ratio is sufficiently low enough to sustain dividend increases in the face of declining FFO (outlook for FFO growth is positive), and the valuation suggests a multiple expansion is possible too.

I'd like to see a little more in the dividend history, years of distributions, and growth rate, but it's not a deal-breaker for me. The company is relatively new, founded in 2008, and has only been paying a dividend for a few years. The 5.5% or so in growth we can expect, coupled with the low payout ratio, helps ensure a long future of increases.

One driver of growth for Brixmor is the way it has responded to trends within the industry. Specifically, what the company's CEO describes as a willingness among tenants to change locations within a property to maximize profitability. That trend is an opportunity for Brixmor to maximize its own revenues and FFO as customers relocate into more desirable frontage.

As discussed with some of you, I believe that the real disruption occurring within retail is not just tenant failures, which are normal and recurring part of our business but the far greater willingness of strong tenants to relocate to get the optimal size and four-wall EBITDA profitability. We at Brixmor have been a beneficiary of this disruption and have demonstrated our relative strength in this environment through those record leasing volumes and importantly increasing share with tenants who are thriving in today's environment, all while holding the line on leasing capital and turn. In addition to having a great team, the key to making money in this environment remains what I said three years ago, rent bases matters.

Source: 1Q conference call

The company experienced a hiccup with the closures of K-Mart and Sears stores the last two years but even that is not as bad as it could be. The company's strong balance sheet and pipeline of development/redevelopment projects.

As we previewed last quarter, our overall occupancy declined as we recaptured 100 basis points of space, formerly leased to Kmart, but our small shop occupancy climbed 130 basis points year-over-year, which reveals the progress we are making in improving our centers as we deliver operational enhancements and accretive reinvestments.

Source: 1Q conference call

The Bottom Line

The real estate sector continues to interest me for my dividend growth portfolio and within that the REITs. The Retail REITs are by no means the most attractive of the bunch but they have their qualities, one of which is their yield, another is their value. Compared to the broad market S&P 500, these companies are trading at 50-65% the value of the average S&P company and pay more than four times the yield. Considering the lofty price level of the S&P 500, the amount of uncertainty in the market today (trade war, Brexit, Iran, the FOMC, etc.), and the growing risk of market correction, some steady yield from a high-paying real asset like real estate sounds very nice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.