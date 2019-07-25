The Skechers Bull Thesis Has Played Out

Shares of athletic footwear company Skechers (SKX) have been on fire in 2019. Year-to-date, SKX stock is up more than 70%. That compares to a 55% gain for Lululemon (LULU), a 50% gain for Under Armour (UAA), a 19% gain the S&P 500, a 16% gain for Nike (NKE), and a 2.7% gain for the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT). In other words, not only is SKX stock up big in 2019, but it's also out-performing all of its relevant peers by a significant margin.

Some may view this out-performance as surprising. Not us. We've been bulls on SKX stock for some time, pounding on the table time and time again that this has been a persistently undervalued stock with stable and healthy long term growth prospects. From this perspective, we view recent out-sized strength in SKX stock as the stock correcting for its previous undervaluation.

Unfortunately, though, we feel that the bull thesis on SKX stock has now largely played out. The stock is no longer dramatically undervalued relative to peers, and our modeling suggests that the stock is now nearing fairly valued territory. While we think there is still some upside left from above-consensus numbers in the back-half of 2019, we also feel that now is the time to become less bullish and more cautious on SKX stock.

The core bull thesis on Skechers is very straightforward. The company is addressing (and dominating) the very large and sustainable price-sensitive niche in the athletic footwear market. Nike shoes are super cool and sponsored by all the best athletes. But, they are super expensive (the first shoe on Nike's website right now retails for $250). Same is true for Adidas shoes. They are super cool and endorsed by big members in the celebrity community, but they also come with big price tags (the first shoe on Adidas' website right now retails for $180).

There are a lot of consumers out there who are willing to shuffle out $180 or $250 for the coolest sneaker in the market. That's why Nike and Adidas are very big and successful companies. But, there are also a ton of consumers out there who aren't willing to shuffle out that much for a sneaker. What do those consumers do?

Many of them turn to Skechers. Skechers shoes aren't that cool relative to Nike or Adidas. They also aren't sponsored by the trendiest celebrities (Skechers' biggest athlete is Tony Romo). But, they are somewhat stylish, are still very comfortable, and get the job done as a basic running or performance shoe. Importantly, they are cheap (the shoes on Skechers' website retail for around $70 to $125).

From this perspective, Skechers is addressing the price-sensitive niche in the athletic apparel market. As it turns out, this niche is quite big, and Skechers is dominating it. The numbers prove this. Over the past several years, Skechers has consistently been one of the fastest revenue growers in the athletic apparel world, and as of last year, is the second faster grower among relevant names in this space (Lululemon is first).

Given these observations, the long term bull thesis on SKX stock is straightforward.

There will always be price-sensitive consumers around the globe. Skechers projects to keep attracting those price-sensitive consumers globally. This continued influx of price-sensitive consumers supports steady market share levels for Skechers in the athletic apparel market, which projects to grow at an impressive ~7% compounded annual growth rate over the next several years due to secular adoption tailwinds (everyone wants to be fit and healthy these days, and wearing athletic apparel goes with this trend). At the same time, operating margins at Skechers should run higher as revenue scale drives operating expense leverage.

This combination of ~7% annual revenue growth on top of margin expansion should drive low double digit annual profit growth over the next several years. We believe the EPS growth rate will look something like 10-12% from 2019 to 2025. If so, that means EPS should land somewhere around $4 by 2025.

That represents big growth from 2019's projected $2.24 EPS base, so the implication is that SKX stock also has big growth potential over the next few years.

This bull thesis remains largely intact. Second quarter numbers were really good (double-digit revenue growth, high single digit comparable sales growth, 20%-plus international growth, and 160 basis points of operating margin expansion). The third quarter guide was equally good (another quarter of double-digit sales growth and profit margin expansion). The implied fourth quarter guide was good, too (international revenues guided to be up mid-teens through the balance of the year). Management also said that comparable sales trends accelerated each month in the second quarter, and are improving in the third quarter - which implies that Skechers is set to report strong numbers during the all-important back-to-school season, and those strong numbers could keep SKX stock on a nice uptrend for the foreseeable future.

All in all, the bull thesis actually looks really good now. That's why SKX stock has rallied to fresh 2019 highs.

But, zooming out, the undervaluation piece of the bull thesis has disappeared. Over the past year, SKX stock has traded largely at or below 15x forward earnings. That is a dirt cheap multiple for a stable growth apparel company. During that stretch, the average forward earnings multiple across the S&P 500 apparel retail sector was around 18x. Thus, for essentially all of the past year, SKX stock has traded at a significant discount to the apparel retail sector.

Today, though, SKX stock trades at 17.6x forward earnings, while the apparel retail sector trades at 17.8x forward earnings, meaning that the persistent undervaluation which has underpinned the bull thesis in SKX stock for the past year, no long exists. Indeed, if you do assume that $4 in EPS is doable in 2025, apply a sector-average 18x forward multiple to that (which yields a 2024 price target of $72), and discount that price target back by 10% per year, you arrive at a 2019 price target of roughly $44.

Thus, while the fundamentals say that there's still more upside left, most of the big SKX rally has already happened.

Overall, we like the Skechers story and believe this company has favorable growth prospects over the long run. But, we also feel that the undervaluation aspect of this stock has disappeared with the recent run-up in shares, and further believe that while the stock can and will grind higher into the end of the year, the best of the rally has already played out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.