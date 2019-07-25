Snap: Too Hot For The Raw Numbers

The stock has a valuation of $26 billion and will top $30 billion on a likely rally to $20.

The company is seeing growth pick up mainly due to lower value Android users outside of North America.

As predicted, Snap (SNAP) reported solid user growth during Q2. The stock is rallying to post-crash highs, but the raw numbers still aren't that impressive for a stock that now has a market valuation above $26 billion.

Back To Normal

The big debate for the rest of the year will be whether Snapchat usage is just seeing a snap back to Q4'17 levels or whether the company has officially returned to a lasting growth phase.

Clearly, daily active users (DAUs) are on a pace to smash the peak from early 2018. Snap reached 191 million DAUs back in Q1'18 and Q2'19 jumped to 203 million DAUs on the back on a redesigned Android app that drove 7 million sequential DAUs in the Rest of World.

The growth in the key North America segment was only 3 million DAUs sequentially and up only 2 million from the 81 million DAU peak back in Q1'18. Europe saw a similar trend where the company turned around the growth path, but the gains weren't substantial.

Another key metric is snaps per day where Snapchat saw a huge rebound in demand. This number speaks to the level of engagement on the platform for each DAU. As with any site, the number of DAUs or monthly average users is a great metric, but the ultimate revenue driver is how much a user actually engages on the platform on a daily and monthly basis.

In this case, the snaps per day were back up to the peaks at the end of 2017 of 3.5 billion per day. The numbers had dipped to below 3.1 billion snaps per day during 2018.

Part of the issue is that the snaps per DAU are still below the peak of 20 back in Q3'17. Again here, a big part of the gain in total snaps per day came from Android devices where the average user sent 7% more snaps compared to the old app version.

So, Snap is clearly in an uptrend on users whether the company has regained the usage levels of the pre-app redesign. Another issue is whether a shift to more Android usage is actually going to solve some of the financial problems still faced by the social messaging company.

Huge Hurdle Ahead

The market appears to miss the key diluted share count when valuing the stock. Snap has 1.553 billion shares outstanding. At a $17 stock price, Snap is now worth over $26 billion. For comparisons, Twitter (TWTR) is only worth $29 billion now.

The big difference between the social media companies is that Twitter generates a ton of positive cash flow while Snap hasn't come close to turning the corner. The raw financial improvements provided by Snap sound impressive:

Operating cash flow improved $104 million

Free cash flow improved by $131 million

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $90 million

The issue here is that Snap still produced a quarterly EBITDA loss of $79 million and a free cash flow burn over $100 million. The financial improvements still leave Snap far from even reaching breakeven.

The Q3 guidance for an adjusted EBITDA loss of at least $60 million continues to show the problem facing the social platform that went public back in 2017. The company faces pressures from Facebook (FB) that has historically used Instagram to duplicate the functions on Snapchat that has generally prevented the platform from growing beyond key teenagers.

Facebook is being slapped with a $5 billion fine by the FTC, so the company might be less aggressive in targeting Snapchat functions. For now, Snap appears on a path to return to the previous highs of at least $20 reached in early 2018.

At $20, Snap would have a market valuation of $30 billion while still vulnerable to Facebook copying functions that prevent the user and revenue growth necessary to reach breakeven financial metrics like EBITDA and FCFs. Even at break even, the stock would have a hard time justifying a stock trading at nearly 15x 2020 revenue estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is playing the momentum game. The rally has gone too far and huge risks still exist preventing the company from achieving the results to warrant a market valuation closing in on $30 billion.

Snap likely hits $20 before facing strong resistance along with major questions of how the stock will ever justify the next step of valuing the company at $40 billion or $50 billion that one would need to justify holding Snap above $20. The raw numbers just don't support this rally, much less an even bigger rally.

