Visa - Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology

The company recently completed two acquisitions and has purchase agreements for two more businesses with technology to improve security and ease of payment.

Another Strong Quarter

Visa (V) is a payments technology company that continues to benefit from the secular trend from cash to electronic payments. Visa’s worldwide network enables payment flows between merchants, consumers, and their respective banks. The global presence of the network and near universal acceptance of Visa’s cards and other payment methods provide a strong barrier to entry to any potential new competitors. This network effect makes the payments industry an oligopoly with few large competitors such as MasterCard (MA), American Express (AXP), and Discover (DFS). Like MasterCard, (but unlike Amex and Discover) Visa does not lend to consumers, so it is generally not subject to credit risk. Also, the network is scalable, meaning it can accommodate additional transactions with minimal new capital investment or operating costs. This allows Visa to generate high revenues and increasing margins with relatively low capital employed.

The company just reported its fiscal third quarter results and once again it grew revenue and net income by double digit percentage points. Operating margin has strengthened as well. The company uses most of its free cash flow to buy back shares, so EPS grows even faster than net income. Guidance for the full year is for low double digit revenue growth and EPS growth in the mid-twenties percent on a GAAP basis and mid to high teens non-GAAP. This guidance includes headwinds from foreign currency exchange rates meaning growth would be even better in constant dollar terms. Investors have come to expect these strong quarters from Visa, so it is not surprising to see the share price little changed the morning after the earnings release.

Source: Visa Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

Even with the wide moat of Visa’s network producing this strong growth, Visa continues to innovate to provide the payment methods and security demanded by today’s consumers. These technological improvements serve as further barriers to entry by potential new competitors, allowing Visa to maintain its share of the still-growing electronic payments business.

Recent Acquisitions Improve Visa's Technology

In just the last two months, Visa closed on two purchases and signed agreements on two more. Each of these acquisitions provide technology enabling Visa to make electronic payments more convenient and secure. Here is some background on each one:

Earthport

Earthport is a cross-border payment company enabling transactions between bank accounts in different countries more quickly than a wire transfer. This would be useful in payroll, person-to-person, or business-to-business transfers across international borders. Basically, this acquisition allows Visa to expand the use of Visa Direct more into cross-border transactions. CEO Al Kelly stated on the 3Q earnings call,

Before Earthport, through our Visa Direct capabilities, our debit credentials and ATM network, Visa could reach about half of the bank accounts. With Earthport, we’ve become a network of networks and have extended reach to over 99% of bank accounts in the 88 countries including the top 50 markets. Our integration efforts are well underway and we are actively working to launch our first, fully integrated experience, prior to the calendar year-end, which will provide a single connection for clients to push funds to cards via VisaNet and bank accounts via Earthport.

Source: Visa 3Q 2019 Conference Call Transcript

Verifi

Verifi provides Visa with dispute resolution tools which allow card issuers and merchants to more effectively share transaction data so that when a customer calls to dispute a transaction, it can be handled immediately without the need for offline research. This improves customer satisfaction and reduces the frequency of chargebacks.

Tokenization Business of Rambus

Tokenization is a data security process which replaces a piece of sensitive data (like a credit card number) with a non-sensitive substitute that cannot be used by an unauthorized user if stolen or hacked. While Visa already had the capability to tokenize credit card numbers, this acquisition allows other things to be tokenized like bank account numbers or electronic tickets.

Payworks

Payworks is a point-of-sale software provider which allows merchants to more easily set up and accept new forms of electronic payments. CEO Al Kelly stated on the earnings call,

Last week, we announced the acquisition of Payworks, a point of sale software solution, which enables acquirers to support merchant terminal payments via the cloud. This enables merchants to seamlessly and quickly implement new functionalities such as adding new payment types, thereby creating better customer experiences and lower merchant operating costs.

In-House Technology Development

Visa has also expanded its own technological capabilities, including Visa Direct, which allows funds transfers over the Visa network in real time. The number of transactions on Visa Direct has grown over 100% in the past year. In the past quarter, Visa has expanded partnerships with other payments companies like Western Union and PayPal, demonstrating the value Visa can obtain from its network even when working with companies that one would think of as competitors.

Visa is expanding tap-to-pay technology, and it now makes up 50% of face-to-face transactions outside the United States, up from 30% three years ago. The speed and convenience of tap to pay allows it to displace cash as the preferred payment method. From the earnings call,

We know that when contactless is introduced to a market, it increases the number of transactions For instance, this past quarter, while UK payments volume grew in the low to mid-single digit, processed transactions grew much faster in the double digits. Transaction growth was 2.5 times the rate of payments volume growth and consumers made more small dollar tap to pay transactions with their Visa card instead of cash. Canada has also seen a similar dynamic.

Visa is now rolling out tap-to-pay in the US, with public transit as a key application.

Visa’s recent acquisitions and its in-house development of technology are what the company needs to deliver to fend off new entrants and maintain its share in the payments business. With successful integration of these new technologies, the company should deliver on its goal “to be the best way to pay and be paid to everyone everywhere.”

Valuation

Given its long track record of double digit growth, Visa’s shares are not cheap. The forward P/E is around 33.6, and PEG ratio is about 2, given expected EPS growth of around 17%. Its closest competitor MasterCard has a similar PEG ratio but a slightly higher P/E of 36.6 implying 18.3% expected EPS growth rate. While both companies have relatively low levels of debt, MasterCard has zero net debt while Visa has slightly more at 0.35xEBITDA. Visa had no debt at all prior to the merger with Visa Europe. Both companies also have a low dividend yield but a generous buyback program using most of their free cash flow. Visa has the slight edge on dividend yield but neither company is targeted at those who desire current income. The companies are valued quite similarly, but I prefer Visa for its better net income margin which is 42.4% of revenues vs. 40.8% for MasterCard, even as Visa has slightly higher net interest expense. This implies that Visa is more efficient at controlling its costs, which should give it an advantage in any downturn.

Additionally, I prefer Visa’s size relative to MasterCard. Visa is about 86% larger in terms of total transaction volume and 76% larger in number of transactions based on the last comparable quarter ending 3/31/2019. Visa beat MasterCard in year-on-year volume growth rate during that quarter as well. Visa continued to grow strongly in the quarter just reported. (MasterCard has not yet released earnings for the most recent quarter.)

Visa’s larger scale should give it an advantage in winning new partnerships as the “network effect” makes the larger network more valuable to its participants.

Data Source: Visa, MasterCard quarterly earnings releases

Conclusion

Visa is the dominant company in the payment network business but is not resting on its laurels or ignoring threats from new technology. Instead, Visa has been active in acquiring and developing new payment technologies that improve convenience and security for consumers, banks, and merchants. Visa has even partnered with other payments companies to drive more traffic to its network. With Visa Direct, the company is moving beyond basic credit card purchase transactions into payments of all kinds like payroll, business-to-business transfers, and transfers between individuals.

Visa is a best-of-breed company and the share price reflects it. To own it at today’s valuation implies a belief in the continuation of the secular trend from cash to electronic payments and Visa’s ability to maintain or grow its share of this business. While I think both of these trends are likely to continue, I understand the reluctance to dive into a richly valued stock. I will continue to hold my shares, but those considering a new position may wish to start small and reinvest dividends or take advantage of market dips to average down. For long term investors, the long runway in the electronic payments business and Visa’s capability to capture this growth will pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.