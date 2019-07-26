The Asset Allocator: Elm Partners' Victor Haghani On 'Active Index Investing' (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
Victor Haghani, founder of Elm Partners and previously a co-founder of the Long-Term Capital Management hedge fund, advocates “active index investing.”
In this podcast interview (14:20), Haghani argues that marrying the low cost and efficiency of passive indexes to a rules-based asset-allocation discipline can provide investors with the growth they need at a fraction of the cost of active investing.