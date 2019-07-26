Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Elm Partners' Victor Haghani On 'Active Index Investing' (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Victor Haghani, founder of Elm Partners and previously a co-founder of the Long-Term Capital Management hedge fund, is an advocate of “active index investing."

That is to say, he wants the passive advantages of low cost and efficiency, but with the ability to actively shift asset allocation as markets shift.

This is Haghani’s solution to “the missing billionaires” problem, which holds the failure to harvest market returns, may be why today’s billionaires are fewer than population statistics would have foretold.

Haghani discusses his own advisory business model at length.

