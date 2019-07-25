3 Reasons Why Altria And British American Tobacco Are Great Retirement Portfolio Buys

Just remember that NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE, and even low volatility tobacco giants can be crazy volatile at times. Always use appropriate asset allocation and risk management for your needs.

From today's valuations, 20% historically undervalued for MO and 25% for BTI, these defensive, high-yield blue chips can realistically deliver 12% to 20% CAGR and 19% to 25% CAGR total returns over the next five years, respectively.

Both companies have wide moat businesses, with proven track records of adapting to an endless stream of "existential" crises, which is why I recently bought both for my retirement portfolio.

Over the past 33 years, Altria and British American have delivered 18% and 14% CAGR total returns, respectively, "smoking" the S&P 500 while offering generous, recession-resistant and exponentially growing dividends.

There is perhaps no more hated industry in market history than tobacco. But since 1926, no industry has delivered better total returns, and on a risk-adjusted basis, tobacco is #2.

Like many of you, I seek a portfolio that generates a river of safe, exponentially growing and recession-resistant dividends that can fund my retirement. I'm also a deep value investor, which is why I recently made these two purchases for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings, and which is now paying me $15,544 in annual dividends (5.3% yield on invested capital).

$1,000 of British American Tobacco (BTI) at $38.76

$1,500 of Altria (MO) at $48.37

Now I'm well aware that many people consider tobacco "evil," and indeed it's probably the most despised industry in history. But there are three reasons why I still consider Altria and British American Tobacco to be some of the best high-yield retiree stocks you can buy today.

And from today's historically undervalued levels, not just can these recession-resistant, high-yield blue chips deliver generous, safe and steadily growing income, but possibly 12% to 25% CAGR total returns over the next five years as well. In other words, Altria and British American Tobacco could be a cornerstone to a prosperous retirement in a diversified and properly constructed portfolio.

Reason 1: Despite MASSIVE Headwinds, Tobacco Is Historically A Great High-Yield Industry To Invest In

As a contrarian investor, as well as a student of market history, I know that often the most hated companies can make the best investments, precisely because investor disgust can create incredible opportunities to "be greedy when others are fearful."

Tobacco has been an industry which has been battered by almost 70 years of never-ending headline risk, regulatory scrutiny, and outright government attempts to kill it. Yet since 1926 guess which industry has delivered the best-annualized total returns?

(Source: Ploutos Research)

That's right, tobacco, with alcohol coming in at a close second and healthcare, also an "evil" industry according to some, at #3. What's more, on a volatility adjusted (risk-adjusted) basis, tobacco has delivered the second-best returns, second only to food products (such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), also an "evil" peddler of customer killing products according to critics).

(Source: Ploutos Research)

My point is that, while it's fine to abstain from investing in certain industries on moral grounds, there is no doubt that a fortune can be made by disciplined, patient, and volatility tolerant income investors willing to own purveyors of legal products that will be purchased and consumed regardless of whether we're getting a cut of those "evil" profits.

McDonald's (MCD) is evil according to some, so are defense contractors like Boeing (BA) or dividend aristocrat General Dynamics (GD). Pepsi (PEP) and Coke have been accused of causing obesity, and health insurers like UnitedHealth (UNH) and CVS Health (CVS) are the devil according to socialized medicine advocates like Michael Moore.

Even companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), the very "socially responsible" corporations that help make ESG (environment, social and governance) investing look good over the decades, are now under fire from both sides of the political spectrum.

In other words, "evil" is in the eye of the beholder, and a free society can't exist if people don't have the right to do stupid and destructive things to their bodies. So as long as tobacco (and vaping) are legal, I personally have no qualms about profiting from something that will occur whether or not I own stock in certain companies.

And while history is no guarantee of future results, in the probability dominated world of investing, it's the best method for making low-risk/high probability decisions that's at the heart of my investing strategy.

Altria And British American Tobacco Total Returns Since January 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MO, portfolio 2 = BTI MO Spinoffs NOT included

$10,000 invested in Altria in 1986 would be worth nearly $3 million (not factoring in its three spin-offs) and be paying more than $161,000 per year in recession-resistant and rapidly growing dividends.

$10,000 invested in BTI would also be worth a fortune and be paying over $52,000 in annual dividends. In other words, had you invested $10,000 in either company 33 years ago, you could now retire on their dividends alone.

MO and BTI Rolling Returns Vs S&P 500

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MO, portfolio 2 = BTI MO Spinoffs NOT included

Despite their numerous headline induced crashes, both companies have consistently crushed the S&P 500 over time, based on average rolling returns ranging from one to 15 years.

All this despite smoking rates in the US declining from 42.6% in 1965 to just 14% in 2017, and the FDA and CDC are hoping to keep driving that ever lower (they will almost certainly succeed).

So how is it possible for a "dying industry" to deliver such spectacular returns for investors (including pension funds that are keeping millions of retirees fed today)? Because like all well-run companies, Altria and British American have experienced management teams who get paid millions to adapt and overcome the numerous challenges facing them, including a global war on tobacco whose end is NOT the basis for investing in these stocks.

Reason 2: Both Companies Have Reasonable Plans To Continue Delivering Solid Dividend Growth For Many Years And Even Decades

Tobacco has no long-term future, but no one is more aware of that than tobacco companies.

"We are actively preparing for a future where adult smokers overwhelmingly choose non-combustible products. We have long said that providing adult smokers with superior, satisfying products with the potential to reduce harm is the best way to achieve tobacco harm reduction. And that's what we intend to do." - Howard Willard, Altria CEO (emphasis added)

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

Management expects 4% to 5% annual volume declines in cigarettes through 2023, but in reality that is likely to continue forever.

The long-term plan is to transition to reduced-risk products (like iQOS, just approved by the FDA and rolling out in Atlanta soon), vaping products (Juul has #1 market share according to Nielsen), and eventually, cannabis via its highly overvalued but strategically sound investment in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON).

In the meantime, Marlboro continues to maintain steady 43.2% US cigarette market share and commands premium pricing power (helping drive modest revenue growth from that business). Studies show that premium cigarette users are the least likely to quit. While that may not be good from a social/healthcare perspective, it does give Altria time and a river of cash flow with which to keep working towards its post tobacco future.

How long can Altria's price hike strategy work? Here's Morningstar's (which is the least bullish analyst I know covering the company) take on that crucial question.

"We analyzed the affordability of cigarettes by estimating the number of minutes of labour required, on average, to purchase a pack of 20 cigarettes, and found that the U.S. was the fourth most affordable market for cigarettes among the 35 OECD nations...we have conviction that our wide moat rating is appropriate because we believe Altria is very likely to continue generating excess returns on invested capital for the next 20 years." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Specifically, Morningstar (which expects just 4% to 6% growth from MO over time) thinks that the company can outgrow volume declines by 1% per year for the next two decades. That's not forever, and it might prove overly optimistic, but it's long-term enough for my (and most retirees') needs.

In smokeless (chewing) tobacco, Altria's market share is 54% and also stable. Cost-cutting and economies of scale helped drive smokeless operating income up 7.5% in 2018 to $1.5 billion. Basically, in the US, Altria is the unquestioned king of tobacco, an addictive, recession-resistant, wide moat, and wildly profitable business that throws off rivers of cash flow.

Speaking of the Juul and Cronos investments, I'll be the first to say I'm not happy Altria added $16.3 billion in debt (and got a credit downgrade) to overpay for stakes those two companies (35% of Juul and 45% of Cronos, with the option to buy 10% more at a $10 billion valuation).

But in fairness to management, Juul was bought to be a rapidly growing non-tobacco (and international) business, and it's performing well.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

In the US e-liquid pod shipments were up 175% YOY (razor and blade business model make this the most lucrative sales). And Juul's US market share grew from 34% in Q1 2018 to 43% in Q1 2019, indicating management made the right call, at least in terms of who it invested in.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

And internationally, Juul is also on fire, with early test markets of its international expansion (nine countries and counting) going very well indeed. Juul is managing to gain market share in the UK in test stores and has hit 80% in Canadian stores in which it's launched.

Given the FDA's ongoing war on vaping, Altria needs all the international diversification it can get.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And while Altria's leverage is double what it was in 2017, it's still not dangerously high, which explains why it still enjoys a BBB credit rating, and I consider the dividend safety above average by US corporate standards.

And ultimately what pays our growing dividends and increases the value of our shares isn't overall earnings growth, but EPS and FCF/share. Between 2014 and 2018, Altria bought back $7 billion in stock ($1.7 billion last year) and paid $22 billion in dividends, helping to drive the bottom-line growth that retirees are counting on to pay the bills.

Altria claims that it can deliver 7% to 9% long-term earnings and dividend growth based on its solid track record of adapting to the American crusade against smoking via cost-cutting, selling reduced-risk products (and getting into cannabis), and a steady stream of buybacks.

(Source: MO investor presentation)

For 2019, management reaffirmed its previous 2019 guidance of 4% to 7% EPS (and dividend growth, hike expected in August), due to the timing of the extra interest costs on that Juul/CRON debt and having to ramp up cost-cutting this year. The August dividend hike will mark Altria's 50th year of consecutive payout increases, accounting for its three spin-offs, and make it an effective dividend king.

And as I show in the total return section, (reason 3) even if management misses its growth target by a wide margin, Altria could still make a terrific high-yield source of retirement income for conservative investors.

What about British American Tobacco? I like BTI's global presence and strong brands, especially in menthol where Newport is showing slower volume declines than the industry average. Globally cigarette volumes are falling 3.5%, 0.5% to 1.5% slower than in the US.

BTI also benefits from better economies of scale, with a pack (including taxes and settlements) costing just $0.56 per pack. That's higher than Philip Morris's (NYSE:PM) $0.49 cost, but below that of Altria and smaller rivals like Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF).

The company has a great track record on cost cutting, made easier by the 2017 $49.4 billion acquisition of the 58% of Reynolds (the menthol king) it didn't own. Management expects to drive 0.5% to 1% higher operating margins for the foreseeable future, something most analysts think is reasonable. By 2020 $400 million in Reynolds synergies are expected to help drive a steadily lower leverage ratio.

(Source: BTI Investor Presentation)

In terms of its core business model, Morningstar's Philip Gorham estimates that BTI's global presence (smoking rates are still climbing in some countries) will allow the company to raise prices on its premium cigarettes 4% faster than volume declines (even adjusting for inflation).

How long might that last? Based on BTI's historical price hikes, it will take until 2051 until cigarettes reach Australian levels (highest cost smokes on earth), and British American will have to rely on its reduced risk portfolio to continue growing at a decent clip.

According to BTI's first-half 2019 update, new products (including vaping) are set to achieve 30% to 50% YOY growth in 2019. That's expected to drive 3% to 5% sales growth this year. Between 2018 and 2024, BTI hopes to increase its RRP users from 8 million to over 20 million.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

RRPs are expected to drive about 4% revenue growth for the company over the next five years.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

That seems reasonable to me given that BTI's Vuse vaping brand (acquired from buying the rest of Reynolds) has rapidly gained market share and the company's overall vaping market share in this country is 19%. In other words, MO and BTI together now command 62% of US vaping, a figure I expect to continue rising higher over time.

UK vaping market share: 48%

France vaping market share: 16% market share (about three times the nearest rival)

17% market share in Japan, up 1.6% YOY (vaping + cigarettes, #3 market share behind Japan Tobacco and PM)

Globally, the company's vaping and heat not burn efforts are also bearing fruit, though PM is unquestionably the global leader in heat sticks (which are more popular with smokers because they more accurately simulate smoking).

Meanwhile, the company's smokeless segment is dominating in Scandinavia, thanks to its Epok brand (57% market share in Sweden, 73% in Norway, 98% in Denmark and 99% in Switzerland).

As importantly for income investors, debt/EBITDA is on track to fall 0.4 this year. That's due to cost cutting being on track (from the Reynolds acquisition) resulting in $1.9 billion in post dividend retained free cash flow this year (which is being used to pay down debt).

BTI is growing the dividend slower than EPS (65% adjusted EPS payout ratio policy) until it can achieve its long-term leverage target, at which point the payout will grow in line with EPS and cash flow.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

By 2020 BTI should be at safe 3.0 leverage ratio and it may choose to go lower. But at some point investors can expect 7% to 9% long-term EPS growth will result in stronger payout hikes than 2019's 4% increase. Given the already generous 7% yield, that's more than enough to drive double-digit, long-term returns, even if British American's historically low valuation never improves.

However, it's likely to, as its risk profile (specifically the high debt) decreases. That could generate some of the best long-term return potential of any high-yield investment you can make today.

Reason 3: High Safe Yield Plus 12+% CAGR Five-Year Total Return Potential

My fellow Dividend King (and F.A.S.T Graph founder) Chuck Carnevale likes to say "valuation is a fact, not an opinion". By this, his means that what the market is willing to pay for a company, factoring all its risks, growth rates, competitive advantages, management quality, and dividend track record, is not opinion but objective reality.

This lines up with Benjamin Graham's (the father of value investing and Buffett's mentor) said about how over the long-term the market always "weighs the substance of a company." It's also why I've switched my valuation model to a 100% historical analysis based on not just a few historical metrics (like dividend yield) but up to 10, each designed to show what a company is worth based on real money investors have paid for it during times when growth rates and fundamentals were similar.

Altria Historical Valuations

5-year average yield: $79

13-year median yield: $65

25-year average yield: $62

10-year average PE ratio: $69

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $39

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $78

10-year average price/free cash flow: NA

10-year average price/EBITDA: $55

10-year average price/EBIT: $55

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $55

Average Historical Fair Value: $62

Current Price: $50

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 20%

Quality Score (Out of 11): 8 (buy at 15% or better discount to fair value)

Recommendation: Buy

In the modern low rate era (which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future) an Altria that grows about 7% to 9% over time (management guidance and analyst consensus) is worth about $62. Today's $50 price implies approximately 20% discount to fair value.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Based on Quality Guidelines

Quality Score What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Altria's level 8 quality score (on my 11 point scale) means that I personally consider it a buy at a 15% discount, a strong buy at a 25% discount and a very strong buy at a 35% discount.

Ok, so Altria appears to be an undervalued source of safe yield. But what kind of total returns can investors expect from today's low share price? For a realistic five-year CAGR total return range I estimate a realistic range and here's how I use F.A.S.T Graphs to build that (and all my Dividend King valuation/total return potential lists).

This is the same total return model (which has been proven effective since 1954) that all the Dividend Kings (Brad Thomas and Chuck Carnevale) use, as does Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and NextEra Energy (NEE). The historical margin of error is 20%, which is the best 5+ year return forecasting method I've yet found.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past 10 years, Altria has grown earnings 8.8% CAGR and commanded an average 16.4 PE. Analysts currently agree that management's 5% EPS growth in 2019 and 7% to 9% guidance is reasonable, at least through 2021.

But to determine what realistic growth range to use, let's examine the company's historical rolling growth rates (remember that older rates don't account for its three spin-offs).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

7% to 9% growth is indeed reasonable, based on Altria's history, management guidance, the consensus estimate and the long-term growth plan (and execution so far).

However, some analysts, like Morningstar's Philip Gorham, do not concur with those growth expectations.

Our view implies that Altria will not meet management's expectations of 7%-9% EPS growth over the next several years. We believe the earnings of the underlying business will grow at around 3% in the medium term, although the equity income from AB InBev will drive this into the mid-single-digit range." -Morningstar (emphasis added)

Since the goal of a realistic return potential range is to use both conservative and realistic bullish estimates as endpoints, let's use 4% as our conservative growth estimate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I'm also using a more modest PE of 15.0, below the historical 16.4, and Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb for a fair price to pay for a quality company. Assuming a modest multiple expansion to a PE of 15 and just 4% EPS growth, Altria appears capable of at least 12% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The bullish end of the realistic return range is management hitting the 9% CAGR long-term EPS guidance, and the company returning to its 16.4 historical PE. That would give an upper bound of 20% CAGR on Altria's five-year total return potential range.

Double-digit total return potential, along with a safe 6.4% yield (about to increase after the annual August dividend hike that marks its 50th straight year of payout growth), makes Altria an attractive defensive buying opportunity today. That's assuming you don't have moral qualms about the industry and can tolerate substantial headline risk volatility.

What about British American? Due mostly to its higher debt levels, the company is even more historically undervalued.

British American Tobacco Historical Valuations

5-year average yield: $68

13-year median yield: $68

25-year average yield: $62

10-year average PE ratio: $60

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $30

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $41

10-year average price/free cash flow: $42

10-year average price/EBITDA: $44

10-year average price/EBIT: $45

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $44

Average Historical Fair Value: $50

Current Price: $38

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 25%

Quality Score (Out of 11): 8 (buy at 15% or better discount to fair value)

Recommendation: Strong Buy (25% or larger historical discount)

BTI is trading 25% below its historical fair value, which makes it a strong buy in my book. Again, that's for anyone who doesn't mind owning a tobacco giant, understands the risk profile, and has at least five years for the thesis to play out.

What kind of total returns might investors get buying British American today?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In the modern era, BTI has grown about 6% CAGR and earned a 15.6 PE. In 2019, analysts expect modest 2% EPS growth accelerating to 7% to 8% in 2020 and 2021. But what about the long-term?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Management is guiding for 7% to 9% EPS growth, which I consider reasonable given the company's historical growth rates and future plans. The analyst consensus is for 7.5% CAGR EPS growth at the lower end of management's guidance.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

To be extra conservative, I'm modeling 6% CAGR EPS growth, and a reversion to Mr. Carnevale's 15.0 PE, not the historical 15.6. Yet that still results in 20% CAGR total return potential (the stock is pricing in virtually no growth right now). I round this down to 19% to account for any excess bearishness persisting for the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The upper end of the realistic return potential range is created by BTI achieving 9% EPS growth, the upper range of management guidance, and a PE of 15.6, the 10-year average. I round that up to 25%, in case BTI becomes a Wall Street darling and momentum traders push its multiple up a bit higher than normal.

19% to 25% realistic return potential for a safe 7% yielding recession-resistant tobacco giant is literally private equity style returns, in a low-risk, 100% liquid package that's perfect for retirees to consider right now.

I plan to continue adding to BTI in my retirement portfolio four more times ($1,000 buys), which is what it would take to fill out my position (5% of my invested capital).

That's based on my personal risk management rules of thumb, which I'm using to run my retirement portfolio. I'm personally capping tobacco at 10% of my invested capital, split 50% BTI, and 25% MO and Philip Morris International, which I haven't bought yet purely due to valuation and lack of funds.

Important Things To Keep In Mind

Note that NO DIVIDEND STOCK is a bond alternative. All my recommendations are purely meant for the equity portion of your portfolio.

Are BTI and MO usually defensive, meaning they tend to fall less than the market during downturns? Yes, historically MO and BTI are 64% and 63% less volatile than the S&P 500, respectively. Is that always the case? Heck no!

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MO, portfolio 2 = BTI MO Spinoffs NOT included

During Black Monday 1987, BTI fell more than the market and MO fell basically as much. Both did relatively well during the 2000 tech bubble and Financial Crisis crashes, but both still declined.

Altria 10 Worst Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

All stocks can suffer immense short-term declines, and Altria is no exception. The Tobacco Master Settlement period saw shares plunge 62%. That drove its PE down to a depression-era like 1.4 and the yield to a sky-high 34.6% (the big reason it's been such a great total return generator).

Investors who were brave enough to be "greedy when others are fearful" have seen CAGR total returns since then 16.8% CAGR total returns, factoring in the current 30% bear market and NOT factoring in its spin-offs (including Philip Morris International).

British American 10 Worst Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In February 2000, BTI's PE hit 5.6, but its yield was just 6.6% (lower than today's). Investors who bought at those times of peak market pessimism about tobacco have enjoyed 15.3% CAGR total returns even factoring in the latest 52% bear market for the stock (second-worst in its history).

But the point is that even defensive tobacco stocks can be wildly volatile in any given market downturn. That's what happened during the worst correction since 2009.

BTI, MO, Dividend Aristocrats And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

Woe to any income investor who owned MO and BTI as bond alternatives during the late 2018 correction and counted on "defensive" stocks going up so they could sell assets to meet expenses. Both companies underperformed the S&P 500 despite their recession-resistant cash flows.

Even the dividend aristocrats fell 15%, beating the market, but merely by declining less. In contrast, the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ), and SPDR Long-Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) all did what cash equivalents/bonds should do, stayed flat or went up modestly.

Those are the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings own for their 30% bond allocation in the $1 Million Retirement Portfolio. They are also the bond ETFs I plan to use for 100% of my monthly savings should recession risk hit 50+%.

Bottom Line: If You Don't Mind The Risk Profile, Today Is A Potentially Great Time To Add MO and BTI To Your Retirement Portfolio

None of my stock recommendations are meant to be bond alternatives or are right for everyone (no company is a perfect match for every investor). There are lots of people who dislike big tobacco giants, for obvious reasons.

Even if you don't mind the fact that their products kill their customers, tobacco is an industry facing serious headwinds and enormous headline risk. Altria and British American have also taken on a lot of debt, possibly 18 to 24 months before the start of the next recession, when credit markets are likely to tighten and might thus not be as defensive (stock price wise) as they were in the last two economic downturns.

But the fact is that if you're a student of market history, the bullish case for buying Altria and British American Tobacco today is clear. They are wide moat consumer staples giants, with customer bases that are literally addicted to their legal products, and who will mint billions in profits regardless of how many socially responsible investors refuse to invest in them.

I personally have no qualms about people in free societies making stupid choices about what they do with their bodies. If people are going to smoke, vape or use cannabis products, I may as well get a cut of that filthy, filthy corporate lucre in the form of generous, safe and exponentially growing dividends.

And with MO and BTI now 20% and 25% historically undervalued, respectively, I consider today a good opportunity for adding them to your retirement portfolio, assuming you don't mind their "evil" business models or high headline risk induced short-term volatility.

From today's prices, I realistically estimate that Altria and British American could deliver 12% to 20% CAGR and 19% to 25% CAGR total returns, respectively, over the next five years. Those are some of the best total return potentials you can find in a safe high-yield blue chip today.

