Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals - July 2019 Edition

Noble Lloyd Noble

We have recently discussed July 2019 floater fundamentals, and now we turn to the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market. The situation in this segment is important for investors and traders in drillers with jack-up presence: Ensco Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). I used Bassoe Offshore database as well as data from my previous articles on the topic. Let's start with the general situation in the jack-up market:

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market looks better than the floater side as there's no pause in the upside trend. The number of drilling rigs keeps increasing month after month while the total number of rigs in existence decreases. From December 2018 to July 2019, the number of drilling rigs increased from 301 to 330 while the total number of jack-up rigs in the world decreased from 565 to 552.

We also see that the market is gradually working through the backlog of newbuild rigs. Starting at 76 in December 2018, the number of newbuilds decreased to 63 in July 2019. Borr Drilling played a major role in this trend (and will continue to do so). In general, the situation in the jack-up market looks promising - a steady uptrend which completely ignores all near-term market fluctuations.

Let's now look at two sub-segments of the jack-up market, which I loosely defined as "built before 1990" and "built after 1990" and continue to stick with these definitions for the sake of data consistency.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

After a small bump in the number of drilling rigs in June, the downside trend in utilization of older jack-ups continued, although the fleet lost just one drilling rig. The total number of older jack-ups in the world decreased by one from 189 in June 2019 to 188 in July 2019. Since December 2018, the global fleet lost 10 older jack-ups. The scrapping process is going slowly as most cold stacked older jack-ups belong to minor players. It's hard to tell whether they even have a real capability to dispose of these rigs in an orderly fashion.

The whole cold stacked fleet consists of prime scrapping candidates. The warm stacked rigs are also in a difficult situation as practice shows that the old jack-up must find work fast or its owner will face a difficult decision whether further investments in the rig make sense or it should go to the scrapyard. Obviously, the downside trend in the number of drilling older jack-ups will continue, and they will gradually free the marketplace for modern rigs.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Utilization of modern rigs has increased materially since the end of the last year, jumping from 190 drilling rigs in December 2018 to 224 drilling rigs in July 2019. Most newbuild rigs have an unclear future and are stuck at Chinese yards, so the number of newbuilds is not that bad for the market as it seems at the first glance. Also, higher-tier rigs tend to have better utilization, and I'd expect an increase in dayrates for the next re-contracting wave.

Most recent fixtures for jack-ups, Saipem's (OTCPK:SAPMF) Perro Negro 8 (2010, CJ46, 1460(!!!) days under contract) and Maersk Drilling's Maersk Resolute (2008, CJ50, 150 days under contract) are estimated to have a dayrate of $85,000. With time, the dayrate should move to $100,000 and possibly beyond for some rigs as utilization continues to increase, signaling good demand for modern rigs.

Conclusion

The biggest upcoming event on the jack-up side is the upcoming Borr Drilling's IPO on NYSE. The details are scarce as of now, but it is highly likely that more light will be shed on the issue when the company reports its Q2 2019 results on August 21. Speaking about the whole jack-up market segment, I maintain my positive outlook for the second half of 2019.

