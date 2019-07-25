Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative - Albemarle

A conservative, fundamental perspective shows Albemarle offers a return of around 10% per year up to 2025 thanks to its profitable operations and 400% lithium production growth.

The sentiment is still negative with talk of oversupply for 2019 and expected further declines in lithium prices. The best time to take a look at potential investments.

Lithium has been a booming sector in 2017 with spiking prices. Now, with prices expected to drop further, few are interested.

Albemarle (ALB) is down 50% from its 2017 peak. Interesting enough is the fact that during 2017, I did receive many questions about lithium stocks but I received very few during 2019. As always, the crowd prefers to chase growth and quick returns, instead of looking at fundamentals.

The nice thing about the short-term oriented investment crowd is that when its sentiment changes, it often creates amazing investing opportunities. ALB's stock has been pushed up to extremes in 2017 only to fall down to where it started its lithium boom journey.

A look at fundamentals shows that the PE ratio is just 11. I say just because demand for lithium carbonate is expected to grow around 10% per year up to 2015 and demand for lithium hydroxide is expected to grow around 30% per year. ALB produces both lithium products and should benefit extremely from the trend.

If you wish to hear more about my reasoning and on my ALB analysis, please enjoy the video.

Video content:

1:00 ALB stock price

2:21 Business overview

4:08 Lithium trend

5:22 ALB's growth trend

6:27 Earnings model for ALB

7:18 Investing risks

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.