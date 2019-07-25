Apple Could Show A New Trend Not Seen Since The Great Recession

Apple (AAPL) has been reporting falling operating margin, OPM, for the past few quarters. It has shown a YoY decline in 13 out of the past 14 quarters. In the last quarter, Apple's OPM fell from 26.0% in the year-ago quarter to 23.12%, a decline of 288 basis points. In the current quarter, Apple has had to face new tariffs which were announced in early May. This led to a further decline in the yuan exchange rate, making Apple products more expensive in China.

Besides the iPhone, Apple is also facing challenges in the App Store. Netflix (NFLX) has moved its payments outside the App Store which would have stopped a lucrative revenue source for Apple. In the quarter ending June 2018, Apple reported 23.68% OPM. A big fall in margins can push this number below 20% level which would be the first time since September 2008. This should certainly hurt Apple's EPS and the sentiment surrounding the stock. Apple is too expensive considering the challenges facing the company and investors should wait for a significant correction.

Another quarterly decline

Even before the April-June quarter started, it was quite certain that Apple would be reporting a YoY decline in margins. However, due to the increase in tariffs announced in early May, we could see a much bigger decline in OPM compared to last quarter. The ban on Huawei and the aggressive rhetoric on trade would certainly hurt Apple's sales in China. At the same time, the yuan has declined, which has made Apple products more expensive in China.

Fig: YOY operating margin decline shown by Apple. Source: Apple Filings, YCharts

June 2015: 28.39%, June 2016: 23.86%, June 2017: 23.71%, June 2018: 23.68%, Cumulative decline: (471 bps)

Sep. 2015: 28.39%, Sep. 2016: 25.10%, Sep. 2017: 24.95%, Sep. 2018: 25.62%, Cumulative decline: (277 bps)

Dec. 2014: 32.50%, Dec. 2015: 31.86%, Dec. 2016: 29.81%, Dec. 2017: 29.76%, Dec. 2018: 27.69%, Cumulative decline: (481 bps)

March 2015: 31.51%, March 2016: 27.67%, March 2017: 26.65%, March 2018: 26.00%, March 2019: 23.12% Cumulative decline: (839 bps)

Fig: Apple's operating margin since the Great Recession

The June quarter is the lowest point in terms of OPM as Apple prepares for the next iPhone cycle. But this quarter could be significant because it can show an OPM below 20%. This would require a decline of more than 386 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter. A fall below 20% would lead to the lowest OPM since June 2008 when the company reported OPM of 18.65%. A big decline in OPM will cause substantial EPS decline and make the current valuation very high.

Importance of App Store is underestimated

The importance of App Store in improving Apple's margins is underestimated. According to Techcrunch and Sensor Tower, Netflix grossed $853 million on iOS App Store in 2018. This would have given Apple $256 million in revenue from App Store. Revenue stream in this segment is very high and would probably be pure profits for Apple. On a quarterly basis, this would add $64 million to Apple's bottom line. In the quarter ending June 2018, Apple reported revenue of $53.2 billion. Hence, the removal of Netflix from App Store would reduce Apple's margin by 12 basis points.

This impact would have been lower in the Jan-March quarter as the number of customers who have to renew would be much smaller. But this number will increase in the current quarter and the next two quarters. Hence, we can see that even a single removal of app from the App Store can cause a big headwind for Apple's margins.

It is highly likely that other big app in streaming and gaming would also be actively planning to move their payments outside the App Store. We will continue to see this headwind for the next few quarters which should end up causing further margin decline. At the same time, Apple is facing regulatory issues in US and Europe. Spotify (SPOT) has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple's restrictions on its app. The Supreme Court in US has also given permission to file an antitrust case against Apple.

Bigger apps like Netflix and Spotify have found it easier to move their payments outside Apple. However, smaller players in streaming, gaming, and other industries would find it difficult to replicate Netflix's move. This can hurt the smaller players who have to pay an "Apple tax" and it inevitably hurts innovation. It is likely that regulators in all countries will view this negatively and try to come with rules which brings more even playing field. Eventually, Apple would need to come out with a new monetization option for its App Store. This can end up hurting the profitable App Store revenue and lower the margins significantly.

Valuation

Apple's EV to FCF ratio is close to 16. This is close to its all-time high. On the other hand, Apple has seen a regular decline in EPS estimates. The EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead has now fallen to $14.2 which is 15% lower than the estimates last year. Further downward revisions will end up hurting the sentiment for the stock. Considering the valuation, margin decline, and near-term challenges, Apple stock seems too pricey.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has reported an operating margin decline in 13 out of the last 14 quarters. There is a high probability that Apple will show another quarter of OPM decline as the tariffs hurt the consumer sentiments. Additionally, Apple is facing significant challenges in the App Store which is a highly profitable revenue stream for Apple. It is likely that we will see OPM fall to below 20% in the June quarter which should hurt EPS and the sentiment towards the stock. I have a sell rating for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.