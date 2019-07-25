3 Signs Of The Times

That too, is perverse, and it stems from the very same dynamics.

At the same time, the largest rate cut in Turkey's history was met with a rally in the lira.

Those reactions manifested themselves in ways that yet again underscored the perverse nature of markets in a world governed by experimental policies.

On Thursday, the ECB's nod to rate cuts and a restart of QE to be announced as early as September, triggered some dramatic knee-jerk reactions.

I've talked quite a bit in these pages about the extent to which 2019 has been a year defined by an epochal central bank pivot, which has reinvigorated the global hunt for yield to the benefit of risk assets.

There was a time not so long ago (perhaps five years ago) when the vast majority of investors still did not grasp how it is that ultra-accommodative monetary policy works. That, despite the fact that it was explained pretty clearly by policymakers themselves, including Ben Bernanke in his infamous 2010 "What The Fed Did And Why" Op-Ed.

I blame, in part, the rampant proliferation of bearish, conspiratorial narratives in the post-crisis era. By fusing real analysis (which, stripped of the hyperbole, would have been exceptionally valuable in educating the investing public), with incessant references to "manipulation", "fake markets" and the like, a lot of the commentary on non-standard monetary policy got lost the fog of clickbait and what I often call "financial agitprop." Again, that's a shame, because that genre of financial commentary is chock-full of incredible analysis about the distortions wrought by ZIRP, NIRP and QE.

Fast forward to the present day and market participants no longer have to rely on "fringe" (or, if that's too strong, call it "alternative") commentary to learn about the perverse side effects of experimental monetary policy. Information is readily available from reliable sources, and for at least the last four years, Bloomberg has done a fantastic job of scouring the globe for interesting and/or quirky manifestations of ultra-accommodative policy.

By the time central banks pivoted back towards accommodation in 2019 following a year during which some 90% of assets underperformed USD cash (or cash equivalents), most engaged investors were reasonably well apprised of what another foray into rate cuts and asset purchases would entail across markets.

The results have been predictable. Risk assets of all stripes have rallied as plunging developed market bond yields sent investors scrambling out the risk curve and down the quality ladder (I use that phrase a lot) in search of yield. The mad dash leaves everything in its wake priced to perfection, hence aberrations like negative-yielding "high" yield bonds. The global stock of negative-yielding debt is now nearing $14 trillion.

(Bloomberg)

Again, I think it's safe to say that most engaged investors understand the basic mechanics of this now, but it's still helpful to document the evolution of this renewed plunge down the accommodation rabbit hole because, frankly, nobody knows what's at the bottom given the starting point (i.e., given that this latest dovish pivot from policymakers comes with rates still uncomfortably close to zero and below and balance sheets still bloated).

On Thursday, as expected, the ECB laid the groundwork for an easing package to be delivered in September. Specifically, the central bank said this in the new statement:

The Governing Council has tasked the relevant Eurosystem Committees with examining options, including ways to reinforce its forward guidance on policy rates, mitigating measures, such as the design of a tiered system for reserve remuneration, and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases.

In addition, the forward guidance on rates was enhanced to explicitly open the door to cuts.

Despite the fact that everyone knew this was coming, it still had a dramatic effect on markets. Most of the drama was faded during Mario Draghi's press conference, but that's not the point. The point, rather, is to illustrate again how surreal things are getting in the interest of driving home the notion that when you look at the risk assets in your portfolio (whether that's stocks or credit) you should not forget to whom you owe your good fortune.

The headline-grabber on Thursday was 10-year Greek yields, which fell all the way down to 1.94%. They ended up retracing that, but have a look at this chart:

(Heisenberg)

The ECB's policies, and the expectation of more stimulus to come, have now succeeded in driving 10-year yields in Greece below those on benchmark US Treasurys. Sure, there's some nuance with Greek debt (and there's a recent political story there too), but the only thing the vast majority of investors need to understand about this is that the hunt for yield is now so voracious across the pond, that Greek debt is trading inside of US Treasurys.

At around the same time that Greek yields were plumbing new record lows, Italian 10-year yields dropped to 1.38%, the lowest since October of 2016. Have a look at the sheer scope of the recent rally depicted in the following chart:

(Heisenberg)

From the panic wides back in October, when the country's fractious populist coalition was locked in a bitter budget battle with Brussels, to Thursday morning's lows, 10-year Italian yields came in an astounding 244bps. That, despite the fact that the odds of new elections in Italy are still elevated. Matteo Salvini this week walked back his threats to pull the plug on the coalition, but you be can be absolutely sure he will make the threat again. If you haven't kept up with the political story in Rome, Salvini was on the verge of forcing new elections this week. The country's fiscal position is still highly precarious, and yet now that the ECB is committed not only to fresh TLRTOs, but to a rate cut, enhanced forward guidance and the likely restart of net asset purchases, Italian bonds have the green light to keep on rallying.

In case you need one more sign of the times, I would point you to the following chart of the Turkish lira.

(Heisenberg)

As you can see, there was a central bank decision on Thursday. As emerging market watchers are no doubt aware, President Erdogan ousted his central bank governor earlier this month after becoming impatient waiting on rate cuts. Headed into the first meeting under the new governor, estimates for the size of the expected cut varied wildly from 50bp to 600bp. In short, nobody knew what to expect, aside from knowing that rates would be cut.

Well, CBT cut by 425bp. For context, that is the largest rate cut in Turkey's history, and 150bp bigger than consensus. And yet, as the chart shows, the lira rallied after an initial selloff (that's USD-TRY, so the spike higher is a weaker lira, and the snapback lower is a stronger lira).

Why would the currency rally when a central bank whose chief was fired for not cutting rates earlier this month, delivers a record-sized rate cut? Shouldn't that be all kinds of bearish for the lira, especially considering Erdogan is the poster child for encroaching on central bank independence?

In a sane world, the answer to that latter question should obviously be "yes", but in a world where investors are yield-starved and carry trades are en vogue, the only chart that matters is this one:

(Heisenberg)

Even after the cut, Turkey still has the third-highest real rates in the world. Here's a quick bit from SocGen's post-mortem:

The Turkish MPC decision took place just before the crucial Governing Council of the ECB monetary policy meeting and one week ahead of the likely cut by the Fed. Following the recent weeks, which have been marked by growing expectations for global central banks’ actions and massively falling yields, markets are clearly in a hunt-for-yield mode. We argued in our preview – where we called for a bolder-than-consensus 300bp cut – that even such a decline in rates wouldn’t hurt Turkish assets. Indeed, the actual 425bp easing has had little impact on the lira. In fact, the USD-TRY was more than 0.5% lower at below 5.68 two hours after the decision. The most extreme scenario of around 600bp of cuts has been avoided, which has allowed the market to focus on the still-elevated return the lira offers.

So, the upshot to all of the above is that in a world where developed market central banks are determined to push the envelope on accommodation as growth and inflation slow, demand for risky assets can be properly described as "inexorable". As long as central banks manage to keep a lid on volatility, these trades will continue to proliferate as "bad" behavior is incentivized and reinforced.

Of course, that "bad" behavior is precisely what's helping your portfolio generate good returns in 2019. As I wrote on Wednesday, the biggest risks to this are a sudden spike in developed market bond yields or a convincing inflection in the economic data which prompts the market to rapidly price out additional rate cuts.

