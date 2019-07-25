Small Specs Lead Silver Charge

I specialize in Commitments of Traders report analysis, and the recent actions by the small speculators could be a significant clue in how to play the silver futures and silver ETFs like SLV.

The Commitments of Traders report breaks the major market players' positions into three primary categories; small speculator, large speculator, and commercial. I typically focus on the battle between the large speculators and the commercial traders. The large speculators are the managed funds, indexes, and ETFs, while the commercial group is made up of miners, processors, and end-users. These two groups are primarily responsible for the primary ebb and flow of market prices.

The small speculators' behavior is too erratic to be the sole focus of our analysis. However, when this group gets overly excited, it usually ends poorly. Now, let's look at how excessively excited they've become in our analysis of the chart below.

First, notice that the first subgraph displays our COT ratio. This tells us that the small speculators are currently long three contracts for every short contract. This reading is their most lopsided position since September 16th of 2011 and their second largest since July of 2008.

The small speculators have been lousy market timers. More in-depth analysis of past episodes shows that the last time small speculators were this bullish; they were chasing a test of the April 2011 high. The December(11) silver futures fell from $44.29 on August 23rd to $26.15 by September 26th, 2011. Small speculators fared no better through the July of 2008 episode. The December(08) silver futures traded to a high of $19.55 on July 15th, 2008. That was the high for the second half of the year. The market fell to $8.40 by Halloween. The story was similar in 2004, as well.

The silver futures market is highly leveraged and volatile. The CFTC's reporting limit for the silver market is 150 contracts of 5,000 ounces. This means a reporting small speculator has leveraged 750,000 ounces of silver at $14.50 an ounce into a face value investment of $10,875,000. The COT report even tells us that there are currently 59 small traders long at least 150 silver futures contracts along with 18 small speculators short at least 150 contracts.

We think the 10% run-up in silver prices will pause as the market runs out of speculative buyers. Commercial selling usually follows speculative run-ups as anxious miners press the last of their forward sales. Anxious sellers make sense as the silver market faces a considerable technical resistance. The combination of moving averages, price/time resistance, and trend line resistance all conspire to create some backfill between "T1" and "T2" trend lines.

Finally, the next two weeks should let us know if we're getting confirming action by the commercial traders. If the commercial action heats up, we'll see it as rolling one and five-year net position new highs or lows. The commercial traders will determine if the processors are coming in to bid the market higher or if this was just one more failed rally mounted by the silver bugs. We'll know just how important this price level when we compare their actions in tomorrow's report after the bell.

