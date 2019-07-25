Mimecast: This Cybersecurity Company Is En Route To Stardom

What is life in this day in age without those pesky North Koreans trying to hack something or some randoms Carl and Joe in their garage creating the devastating phishing scheme? Since the beginning of time hacking, or the like, has existed, yet in different disguises. The commonality is the desire to attain private information through deception and trickery. Methods used by crooks have evolved immensely. The latest threat comes as the world undergoes a digital revolution. In this "cat and mouse game" thieves have stepped up their game with complex and sophisticated ways of deception. Often overlooked early in this transformation was the need to heighten cybersecurity. Now, cybersecurity is something a enterprise cannot spare any expense on.

According to a report produced by Radicati there are an estimated 128.8 billion business emails sent/received per day in 2019, worldwide. That figure is about half of the estimated 246.5B total emails sent/received per day, according to the same report. Take a second to think about that. According to Proofpoint (PFPT), 76% of companies fell victim to phishing in 2018, as well as 92.4% of malware is delivered via email. Lastly, The Monitor asserts that there are 156M phishing emails sent out per day. Contemplate all that information for a moment. Those are some staggering figures.

Introduction

My investment thesis goes like this: Mimecast is a young leading cybersecurity company gaining market share due to innovative products and cost. Those attributes have and will continue to lead to increased upselling, maintain strong top-line growth. The company posts impressive financial management which has the company on the cusp of consistently generating an Operating Profit and Net Profit, with substantial margin expansion. The company's strong cash flow generation will allow for continued expansion and M&A, keeping MIME as the market leader.

Mimecast (MIME) is a leading provider of "cyber resilience" solutions for corporate data and emails. Through their fully-integrated cloud cybersecurity solutions, the company strives to minimize the effects of advanced cyberattacks, data loss, downtime, and human error that can have detrimental effects. To address the cybersecurity needs of their some ~33,400 clients, and growing, they offer a wide range of products that include:

Mimecast Advanced Security

Mimecast Business Continuity

Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving

Mimecast Web Security

Initially, founded with a focus on email security, Mimecast Co-Founder and current CEO Peter Bauer had his sights set on making "email safer and better, and to transform the way organizations protect, store and access their email and corporate information." This led to their first product launch in 2003, Mimecast Email Security. Over the years, this quest expanded as management discovered additional products that would help fulfill their mission and allow enterprises to create cost-synergies by bundling a suite of related products with just one vendor. More over, by upselling these new products to current clients, Mimecast was quickly tapping into many different verticals at the same time. This vision to transform workplace productivity is only bested by the execution of it.

The company's precise execution of the "Land & Expand" model is evident when taking into account that a customer on average has 3.1 services via Mimecast. A main reason behind the company's ability to attract and expand those accounts lies in their low-cost pricing. For FY'19, Mimecast's sported a 110% Revenue Retention Rate, which management expects to remain relatively flat throughout FY'20.

Industry

Cybersecurity is a broad term with many components. Within that space, MIME has a multitude of industries they are attempting to disrupt, as shown below. Cumulatively, this cybersecurity firm is attempting to upend ~$20B of enterprise cybersecurity software markets.

According to Datanyze, Mimecast has 8.47% control of the email security market, which is good for 5th. Mimecast trails Cyren Email Security (CYRN) [21.26%], MailChannels [17.69%], Proofpoint (PFPT) [13.81%], and Barracuda Email Security Gateway [9.27%]. The company has garnered strong market share in South Africa, with over 40% as well.

This young cybersecurity company has encountered significant PR from many followed industry reports. According to The Forrester Wave: Information Archiving Cloud Providers, Q1 2019, they claim that "Mimecast excels in customer support, user experience, and email protection." Furthermore, it discusses the "strong usability and multiple options". Another report, the Radicati Information Archiving - Market Quadrant 2019, they list MIME as a "Top Player" along with Micro Focus, Veritas, and Smarsh. They are listed ahead of OpenText, Jatheon, Microsoft (MSFT), Barracuda, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Proofpoint (PFPT). Lastly, a recent report by Gartner, lists Mimecast as the outright leader in Enterprise Information Archiving, when accounting for "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute". Mimecast is credited for their integrated modules being "comprehensive offering for overall email management", as well as being "highly rated by customers".

These sort of publishings and market research reports validate the theory that Mimecast's robust customer growth has been driven by visionaries at the top who devise and execute their strategy, of building a full-suite of innovate and related products that help fill many cyber risk, with precision. As we dive into Mimecast's financials you will see how this once Microsoft systems engineer and fellow Co-founder and CTO Neil Murray have cultivated a company destined for stardom.

Financials

Please see here for a spreadsheet of the Mimecast financials.

Income Statement

When it comes to analyzing young technology companies, emphasis is placed on Revenue and Gross Profit, as most tend to be unprofitable even at an operating level. Mimecast fits that billing. Nonetheless, let us start from the top.

Mimecast has experienced remarkable top-line growth to the tune of 34% CAGR from FY'16-'19. Not too shabby! Such strong growth can be attributed to the company's growing customer base, as shown above, and brilliant execution of the "land and expand" model. Being a SaaS company, MIME generates revenue through subscriptions, where 98% of their revenues are via renewable one and multi year contracts.

Customers are charged on a "per-seat" basis rather than consumption. Doing so permits MIME to be highly cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes. This low-cost encourages further upselling of MIME products. For example, I have found that one can acquire Mimecast: Secure Gateway Email for $3.50 per seat. This approach allows for MIME to accelerate the growth of their clientele list. There is a but. But the drawback lies in the inability to capitalize on the growth of customer accounts as they too scale, requiring added usage on their end. This hampers growth, as Mimecast will not be able to generate any revenue or cash flows on that scale. There is also a fundamental issue with this approach that will be discussed later in this piece. Before moving on, bear in mind that Mimecast owns 12 data centers that process ~527M emails per day, store ~296B emails, and ~54 petabytes of customer data.

Looking at the figures on a QoQ basis, Mimecast routinely manages to grow Revenue between 5% - 20%. Such consistent quarterly growth is beloved by investors as it makes forecasting much easier, even though nothing is ever easy. As mentioned above, the 3.1 services that are purchased on average by a customer is encouraging as it shows they are not just a "one-trick pony" with some "other add-ons" but rather have many applications that customers find value in.

Looking even deeper at Mimecast's revenue streams, an encouraging picture is being painted. The company generates ~50% of their Revenue outside the United States, in areas such as The United Kingdom and South Africa. In fact, MIME had around 40%+ market share in "Key Vertical Sectors" in South Africa, according to a report by Backchannel. They are the favorite cloud-based services provider in six different sectors there. Thinking critically, this makes sense. Cybersecurity threats are not only prevalent in the United States, but they are a worldwide concern. Adding another level of diversification to the mix, of the 34,400 customers the company services, no single customer accounts for more than 1% of their revenue. Mimecast's level of diversification strengthens the company as it aids in insulation from countless risks, globally and customer-wise.

South Africa is an emerging market, and one where Mimecast would be right to continue blazing a path in that market. Furthermore, the company is looking to expand much further than just those three main markets in areas such as more European, African, and North American countries, Australia, and the UAE. Furthermore, prevailing industry trends championed by increased IT department budgets due to ever-changing threat landscape, present Mimecast with a long run way for top-line growth as the company upsells and rolls out new products.

Next, being a SaaS provider, their Gross Margin tends to be relatively higher. Since Q1'16, the company has had on average a Gross Margin of 72.09%. Over the long-term, the company has guided for Gross Margins in the ballpark of 72-75%. These high Gross Profit margins have been a driving force behind the consistent gross profit growth. Continued upscaling of the firm should allow for increased margin expansion as Mimecast further executes their "Land and Expand" strategy, meaning upselling.

As mentioned, a young technology company displaying no operating profit is not unheard of. At this early stage, a company is typically spending a proportionately high percentage of Revenue on Sales and Marketing (S&M). Mimecast is aggressively trying to spread the word and gain customers, yet proportionately the expense has fallen due to higher growth on the top-line than for this expense.

Looking at this from another angle, the company is beginning to witness outsized returns on their marketing strategies. Higher revenue growth than S&M growth validates this. Clients are beginning to experience the benefits and cost savings generated. Nonetheless, Sales & Marketing is the largest operating expense, consuming nearly 39% of revenue in the latest quarter. This has decreased from a high of 61.8% in Q3'17, as you can see in the graphic above. R&D has recently trended in the 15 - 20% range, while G&A, surprisingly has been held in check, in the range of 15- 18%. With S&M becoming proportionately less of Revenue, and management responsibly managing other operating expenses, Mimecast has managed to squeak out an operating profit in the last two-quarters of FY'19.

While S&M grows every quarter, its growth is much less than revenue growth. I would like to see the company ramp up S&M a tad more. Here's why: sure the company has grown customer count at a ~24% CAGR between FY'16 and FY'19, however, in the last 2-3 quarters growth has slowed a little, with Q4 growth coming in minimally. Let's build out the sales team a little more among other things. I am aware of the diminishing returns curve and all those curves, yet something should be done to address that. The new office that is mentioned coming up will allow for the company to expand their sales team, according to a piece in the Boston Business Journal.

On another note, the ownership of data centers helps ensure the company can offer their services at cheaper prices as MIME does not have to rent space then increase prices to accommodate for rent expense. Ownership eliminates the worry about charging enough to generate a healthy margin. Also, remember that there are annual rent escalators that MIME would have to account for if they rented.

Prevailing trends indicate that the likelihood of generating an operating profit more consistently is in the cards, when coupled with the demonstrated conservative financial management. Even as management continues to ramp up spending on S&M, holds R&D and G&A within a tight range as I expect, lies an opportunity for Mimecast to begin to see operating margin expansion, generating growing EBIT. On that note, Mimecast has a thin negative net income margin that routinely shrinks. Thus the sight of positive net income could follow suit soon after positive operating income. One headwind that could derail turning a profit in the near-term could be interest expense as it leapt 893% YoY.

Lastly, a key metric the company utilizes to quantify their "operating performance". Mimecast, has demonstrated relatively strong growth which has been boosted by improving margins, which management foresees between 20 - 22% in the long term. The lack of growth in Q4'19 was mainly attributable to the Net Loss of ($1.9M) compared to a $0.5M Net Profit in Q3'19. When Mimecast is consistently maintaining vigilant financial management as they have, Adjusted EBITDA margins will continue to expand. In turn, strong top-line growth and expanding margins will be notable tailwinds, accelerating Adj. EBITDA growth.

Balance Sheet

As mentioned Interest Expense had sky-rocketed in FY'19 to $5.9M from a mere $584k in FY'18. This jump in interest was due to a substantial increase in Long-term debt in Q2 [$173M] and Q3 [$184M], in comparison to Q1 [$72M]. In Q4, debt dropped to $131M, however even at that amount with quarters two and three, Interest expense was able to go haywire. The increase is attributable to construction financing the company received to erect their new 79,000 sqft. U.S. headquarters in Lexington, MA. Furthermore, the company entered into a senior secured revolver and a senior secured term loan, with JP Morgan Chase, for $100M and $50M with interest rates of LIBOR + 1.875% and LIBOR + 1.375%, according to company filings. These funds were used in the acquisition of Solebit Labs LTD. for $96.1M in July 2018. Management has stated the anticipation of rising interest expense in 2020.

On the flip side of that equation, the company ended FY'19 with $137.6M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and another $35M in Short-term Investments, more than enough to pay off all of their outstanding long-term obligations. There are no reasons to be alarmed of the debt load for this company. There are enough assets and to cover all their obligations. Over time, I expect long-term debt to revert back to a much lower level. The company's liquidity position is reinforced with current and quick ratios of 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.

Cash Flow

Turning to one of my personal favorite aspects, Cash Flow. A company lives and dies through their cash flow generation ability. Enterprises able to generate strong cash flow have undeniable advantages over their peers as they can weather a range of economic turbulence. Contrary to that, seldom do younger technology companies routinely generate Free Cash Flow. Mimecast is one of the few that do.

As you can see in the graph I have provided above, this cybersecurity firm has positive OCF and surprisingly, Free Cash Flow, since FY'16. The beginning of FY'18 marked the start of Cash Flow trending upward. The upward trend in OCF has been driven slimmer negative profit and efficiencies. Mimecast has seen their CFO margin (CFO divided by Revenue) stabilize, and even expand slightly since the trend began. Throughout FY'19, MIME converted on average 19.4% of revenue to CFO.

Turning to Free Cash Flow, the company has continuously expanded this margin as capex is not heavy in this line of work, thus as CFO grows, it is outpacing growth of capex leading to margin expansion. Most of the capex Mimecast will incur will be related to infrastructure buildout, such as data centers, as cited in financial statements. During FY'19, the company converted 54.6% of CFO to FCF, which actually reached 73.2% in Q4'19. Mimecast's low-capex model results in generating substantial amounts of FCF, becoming a Cash Cow, which the company can use for debt extinguishment, M&A, or share buybacks, or a great idea...expand operations. More so, the company can enrich their cash balance and short-term investments knowing at their growth rate, more infrastructure will be required in the future to handle all of their data.

As the company continues their streak of strong top-line growth, although profit keeps evading the company, their ability to generate strong cash flow is reassuring to me as an investor. Furthermore, I know that their CFO margin will continue to expand once they begin turning a profit as the drag of a net loss on CFO will be eliminated. In turn, that increase in CFO will lead to higher FCF conversion yields as capex will continue to be outgrown as faster rate than CFO. It would not be out the realm of possibilities to see a CFO margin of 30% in the long term, given a Net margin of 10%. As for FCF conversion, in the long-term, MIME can sustain a margin of between 60-70% depending on capex needs for infrastructure buildout. Their FCF margin expansion is outpacing the expansion of CFO growth meaning the company is incrementally generating more and more cash per dollar of CFO, which is a great sign. Some may think this is high, but given the fact that the company is growing cash flows well and can expect to see higher CFO margin, coupled with lower capex needs, this means that we can expect more expansion.

Growth

As mentioned, there are drawbacks to the current billing model utilized by MIME. Logic dictates that MIME cannot sustain long-term growth without switching, or at least altering, models in the next few years. As the company grows their clientele, the need for more infrastructure will increase as traffic and data grow. The company must be able to generate sufficient cash flow to accommodate such expensive capex projects, and capital does not just appear out of thin air, as much as you wish it did. On the other hand, it would be nice if you could build data centers for free, but unfortunately that is not how the world works. Additionally, the current model limits Mimecast's upside they can capture as customers grow and use their product more.

On that note, a hybrid of per-seat and usage-based could be a viable option, for products that can be billed based on usage. This would allow for MIME to capture upside. I envision that Mimecast could lower the per-seat fee, and initiate a usage-based fee that is a slight premium to the competitors rates. I have built a couple models, a baseline model and one that portrays the idea that I envision. The model that projects my vision does show that monthly and annual cash inflows would decrease some, however their caveats that affect the accuracy. First, all the numbers are estimates except for baseline prices. Next, it does not account for bundling scenarios, or wholesale usage pricing where prices decrease as the usage increase. The price per Gigabyte was provided through research, at $0.023/GB. The baseline price per seat was provided by the retailer where I found $3.50 per seat. Furthermore, these lower prices might be offset by the acquisition of more clients due to cheaper rates.

Bear in mind, I do not work for the company and I am not a technology expert, these figures I inserted in the 2nd model are to prove a point. Furthermore, the usage rates as more employees are hired, I know are wrong. I was playing around with numbers. In the end, I think either moving to a full usage based, or a hybrid, might be the road that is taken.

Forecasts

When making forecasts, this is where my business statistics courses come in handy. In all honesty, never did I believe that I would actually find a use for more in-depth concepts of statistics. Applying what I have learned, stats can help me create equations that are the best representative of historical data. That same equation can then be used to forecast the future, and in some ways can be pretty darn accurate. The more consistent the data is the more accurate forecasts can be, and vice versa. For a company like MIME, this is much easier as they continually grow QoQ and within a consistent growth rate range.

(In Millions) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 Revenue 97.0 104.3 110.3 116.5 261.9 340.4 428.0 Gross Profit (72.9%) 69.9 75.2 79.5 84.0 192.2 249.5 308.6 Operating Income 0.97 1.56 2.10 2.45 (7) (1.2) 4.35 CFO (margin 19.4%) 18.9 20.3 21.4 22.6 46.4 66.2 83.2 FCF (margin 54.6%) 10.3 11.1 11.7 12.4 11.9 37.4 45.42

Given all the above, Revenue would grow at 25.75% YoY, Gross Profit at 23.69%, CFO at 25.59%, and FCF at 21.31%. The data and analysis behind these forecasts are in my Mimecast Financials Spreadsheet that will be attached at the beginning of the financials section. Am I confident that the company can come pretty close, if not beat these numbers based on a slew of industry tailwinds and their aforementioned ability to expand accounts. My only concern is the accuracy of the Operating Profit, but I do think this could be the year we begin to see consistent profit at that level.

Valuation

Evaluating young technology company's can be difficult to some for a multitude of reasons:

You may hate technology [like me],

You may not understand it,

Not knowing how to value because of unprofitability.

Whatever the reason may be, I get it. For Mimecast we can use a Price-to-Sales ratio. Given our Revenue forecast for this coming fiscal year [$428M], we get a Forward P/S of 6.99x. For fast growing technology company's I have learned to use 8x as the bar, insinuating very strong growth. I would say Mimecast is not growing at hyper-speed, thus I deem a multiple of 7.25x as more reasonable. At that multiple shares would be valued at $50.59, or 3.75% upside.

I also ran a Discounted Cash Flow model (DCF) for the company, that can be found in the spread sheet. The model consists of a six year + terminal value that factors in debt and cash. Given all the data, the model spitted out a price of $47.74. The discount rate was the WACC, 6.57%.

Lastly, we can assess the health and attractiveness of MIME using the "Rule of 40", which is used on SaaS companies. The idea behind this help an investor "quantify the tradeoff between growth and profit." Traditionally, it is calculated by adding the top-line growth rate and the net profit margin. For this we will substitute profit margin with FCF margin. I will use FCF margin as it shows investors the discretionary cash flow available to the company. If a company's growth and FCF add up to be 40%+ then the company has balanced growth and cash flow.

For FY'19, MIME had top-line growth of 29.97% and a FCF margin of 11.0%, adding up to 40.97%. This infers that Mimecast has done a splendid job of managing growth and generating sufficient FCF.

Given that earnings are right around the corner, if Mimecast provides us with a solid beat and raise, we could see this thing takeoff towards $55 in the near to medium term. In the next few years and doing further analysis, I see this company trading significantly higher than this. I am confident shareholders as of now will see rich gains in the years to come as growth continues or an acquisition.

Conclusion

There is no doubt in my mind that Mimecast is on to do amazing things. Taking into account prudent financial management, innovative products, being cost-effective across the spectrum, and their ability to execute the "Land & Expand" as well as rolls out new products, investors should see unfathomable gains over the long-term. The fact that the company has such diverse revenue streams from across the globe, generates strong Free Cash Flow and is on the verge of operating and net profitability are highly encouraging for investors. As of right now, looking at MIME for a long-term buy and hold, I see this current price as a good entry point, or to simply add. In a few years from now, I would hate to look back and realize "Wow... I should of bought more." Remember patience is a virtue. You do not get rich in the market over-night, rather it is through responsible long-term investing and sticking to your strategy.

