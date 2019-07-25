3 Key Takeaways From Tesla's Earnings Call

I listened in to the Tesla earnings call and read the accompanying letter and a few key things really stood out to me.

Watch what people do, not what they say. -Nassim Taleb

In essence, the reason I'm short Tesla (TSLA) is very simple. The valuation is so rich there's not a lot of upside even in success mode. This means it will be hard to lose a lot of money on the short side. Management regularly makes strategic decisions that are unlikely to lead to great success, and finally its financial situation is such that it will be extremely difficult to succeed. I listened in on the earnings call last night and this article will address three important issues that drew my attention in the call and accompanying letter.

The cash balance

Maybe the most important reason I've been short Tesla is its financial situation. Before last quarter I've often said, like here and here, that Tesla needed to raise money and it was a strategic error not to do so. It finally did raise $2.7 billion which netted them $2.4 billion.

Following the company, its progress and financials, it seemed to me it really needed that cash to continue to invest and build its organization. Then CEO Elon Musk quickly followed that capital raise by saying they could run out of money in 10 months anyway.

The weirdest thing to me is how they just hoarded it. Tesla is dramatically under-spending automotive competitors in new investments and that's while it's building a new factory in China, states the ambition to increase production in the U.S., has the ambition to manufacture new vehicle types as well as expand service center and charging station infrastructure.

If you are going to hoard it, why raise it? The cash balance also was positively influenced by Tesla cleaning out inventory. They delivered more cars than they produced by selling from inventory, which frees up cash as well. This gets me to my second gripe.

Tesla's revenues are decreasing

The company went to great pains in the letter as well as the earnings call not to highlight revenue or even automotive revenue because it doesn't look good. Management made a huge deal (including a dedicated pre-release of the number) out of second quarter deliveries of 95,356 vehicles while this only surpassed the previous Q4 2018 record by 4.7%.

However, the worst thing is that deliveries are not that important. Obviously, you can deliver a lot of product if you give it away. Tesla didn't exactly do that, but it generated only $6.3 billion of revenue.

Sequentially it went up but this revenue number is far from a record number. Selling a record number of widgets but not hitting revenue records is not a great thing for a growth company. There are two main reasons: 1) The company selling fewer S and X and more cheaper 3s. 2) Lower average selling prices.

As an aside, the company reaffirmed its guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries this year. They have now delivered 159,000 so far in 2019. Production is slowly improving and the company is on track to produce around 350,000 cars in 2019 provided sales do not slow down.

Tesla generated $370 million in EBITDA on 95K units sold. That's about $4k in EBITDA per car. But EBITDA is an acronym that stands for Earnings Before Everything (interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization). It also has been boosted by income through regulatory income.

If they sell a few more cars maybe it will look a little bit better, but not dramatically so. As long as they don't make an investment (and they aren't as capex is only $250 million this quarter) it can't produce dramatically more cars. How much is a company worth that generates maybe $1.6 - $2 billion of low-quality EBITDA? Analysts estimate it will generate nearly $4 billion of EBITDA in the next fiscal year but that seems fairly unlikely and it just missed pretty much all analysts estimates, so that should spur some revisions downwards:

CTO leaving current role

Tesla's long-time CTO is leaving the CTO role to continue as an advisor. This after its CFO bailing earlier this year. The previous announcement was done at the end of the call so no one could ask any questions. This time they spent a little bit more time on it, but there were very few questions taken from the analyst community. J.B. Straubel tried to make a reassuring exit speech:

I’m not disappearing, and I just wanted to make sure that people understand that this was not some, you know, lack of confidence in the company, or the team, or anything like that

Meanwhile, he's been dumping shares. That's what many insiders are doing except for Musk, who bought once this year around the time of the capital raise:

The brand-new CFO has already instituted a 10b5-1 plan to get rid of shares.. It's not a confidence-inspiring sight.

Conclusion

I'm sticking to my short even though Tesla raised a fair amount of cash through an equity raise and by successfully reducing inventory. The company has enormously ambitious plans that clearly require major additional investments it isn't currently making. Even while in crisis mode in terms of expense management and avoiding large capital outlays it's not profitable on record sales volume.

To meaningfully increase the revenue run rate I don't believe it can avoid further major investment and that will immediately deteriorate its financial situation once more. At the same time, it's not clear there's sufficient demand for its product as revenue is falling. Actions speak louder than words and important executives are leaving and selling their shares.

Further equity raises are likely needed or it will come down to the wire once more.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.