Molson Coors: Measure Twice, Cut Once

A business is worth as much as all the cash it will produce between now and judgment day, discounted at an appropriate rate.

When valuing a company, you have to consider its net debt, not only the market capitalization and especially not the historic price.

In my recent articles, I wrote about companies active in capital intensive industries, which might not offer the easiest way for investors to earn money. From this perspective, the beer industry is a much better business.

I have read several bullish articles about Molson Coors (TAP) since the price of the stock declined significantly. One of the reasons for the "bullishness" might be "anchoring" as a behavioral bias, in which the use of a psychological benchmark, such as a previous high price on the chart, carries a disproportionately high weight in a market participant's decision-making process.

Although I also expect a rather positive outlook for Molson Coors in the long term, this is for a different reason. My reason is connected with the fact that the company is the fifth-largest beer company in the world. It has strong brands, benefits from economies of scale and it generates predictable future cash flow. However, it is not as cheap as it might seem at first glance.

There are several important points, which deserve more focus by investors, who might think about an investment in the Molson Coors company. Hence, I decided to stress the key points in this article, necessary to consider before investing.

Interest raised by an acquisition - as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

I have started to closely follow the company since its acquisition of all of SABMiller's (OTCPK:SBMRY) interest in MillerCoors and the Miller brand portfolio outside of the U.S. and Puerto Rico (acquisition of the part of SABMiller) in 2016. I regard this acquisition very positively. Due to the competition law, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) needed to divest a significant part of SABMiller assets in order to acquire SABMiller. Molson Coors promptly used this opportunity for itself. I consider this particular acquisition of the part of SABMiller to be a sign of the Molson Coors's skillful management, who was able to allocate large amounts of capital when the right opportunity came. In general, I am not a fan of acquisitions. However, I like opportunistic acquisitions that make sense.

Company overview

Molson Coors Brewing Company is the world's fifth-largest brewer and has a diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, including global priority brands Blue Moon, CoorsBanquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, and Staropramen, regional leading brands Carling, Molson Canadian as well as craft and specialty beers such as Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry's Hard, and Leinenkugel's.

The company's reporting segments include:

MillerCoors, operating in the United States

Molson Coors Canada, operating in Canada

Molson Coors Europe, operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom, and various other European countries

Molson Coors International, operating in various other countries

To sum it up, it is a solid company with strong brands and with improved economy-of-scale. Let's have a look, whether the price is appropriate, which is the main reason why I write this article.

When valuing a company, you have to consider its net debt

It is not only the price of a company, i.e. its market capitalization, which needs to be considered. The key metric is the enterprise value. The enterprise value takes into consideration, besides the market capitalization, also short-term and long-term debt as well as any cash on the company's balance sheet. This fact is often forgotten by the retail investors.

The enterprise value is particularly important for companies like Molson Coors or Anheuser-Busch InBev. Both have a considerable amount of debt in comparison to their price (market capitalization). Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), for example, is a little bit more conservative in this regard.

The value of a company is the value of all its future free cash flows, discounted by an appropriate rate. The existence of debt affects the fact, whether the generated cash can be returned to the owners of the business and this in two ways. Firstly, it actually decreases the free cash flow due to the payments of interest rates. Secondly, the principal will have to be repaid at one point, i.e. the generated cash, equaling the sum of the debt, will reach the lender instead of the owner.

Looking at the real price and yield of Molson Coors

In 2018, Molson Coors generated cash from operating activities of approximately $2.3 billion. $328 million need to be deducted from that amount since it was a one-time special item related to the acquisition of the part of SABMiller from Anheuser-Busch InBev. In simplified terms, these $328 million is a sum, which Anheuser-Busch InBev paid back to Molson Coors as an adjustment to the purchase price.

Net cash used in investing activities was $669.1 million in 2018. The major part of that was capital expenditures of $651.7 million.

Deducting the capital expenditures from the adjusted cash from operating activities gives us the sum of $1.32 billion. This is the approximate amount of free cash flow that Molson Coors generated in 2018. The question also would be whether the free cash flow generated in 2018 is representative for the future years. That is why I usually take an average value for several years and also try to determine the future outlook for the company. For the sake of simplicity, let's take the number for 2018, which will be enough to demonstrate my point.

If we incorrectly assume that the price to be paid for the whole company is only its market capitalization of approximately $11.8 billion, this would indeed give us a free cash flow yield of approximately 11%. However, the total value of Molson Coors includes also its net debt of $9.9 billion. This fundamentally changes the whole picture. The total price of the company really is $21.7 billion, and hence, the free cash flow yield is approximately 6%. Hence, the company is not as cheap as it seems.

Valuing a business on the basis of future cash flows is what Warren Buffet does, as stated, for example, during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2002:

What you're trying to do is look at all the cash a business will produce between now and judgment day, and discount it back at a rate that's appropriate, and then buy it a lot cheaper than that."

Omitting to consider net debt of a company when determining its value is a mistake. The value of the net debt of a company is a very real price to be paid. It is at least as real as the market capitalization.

Dividends

Just recently, Molson Coors announced an increase in its regular quarterly dividend from $0.41 to $0.57 per share. The company distributed approximately $354 million in dividends per year when paying $0.41 per share. The quarterly dividend payment equals to approximately $123 million when paying $0.57 per share.

I personally consider the dividend increase as a non-event. The company simply decided to pay a higher percentage of its earnings to the investors. In my view, Molson Coors would be more interesting as an investment when it could deploy an additional amount of capital at a high rate.

If a company is able to achieve high return on capital employed, i.e. to create more than one dollar from one dollar of retained earnings, investors might be better off when the company pays no dividends. I would also prefer, if the company chose to repurchase its own shares, which would not trigger the obligations for investors to pay tax from the received dividends.

Marketing is the weak spot of Molson Coors

Investors need to focus on many aspects of a business. Studying the financials is not enough. The numbers might indicate that a company is cheap, but a company might be cheap for a reason.

I highly recommend reading the book "Citizen Coors" if you are interested in Molson Coors. It describes the Coors company's culture (before it acquired Molson and others) and its people as genuine, hardworking and focusing, as the first priority, on the beer itself. However, the company was also very traditional, slow to adapt to change, and, most importantly, the management despised marketing. The problem is that the beer business is a marketing business. This is clearly underlined by the success of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Getting back to the "Citizen Coors". The book describes among other things the struggles when the Coors company was establishing its marketing department, which was seen as something inferior. The absolute focus was on production. Of course, the second half of the 20th century was a long time ago and there has been enough time to change. Today, Molson Coors obviously pursues the whole spectrum of marketing activities including media advertising (television, radio, digital, print), tactical advertising (signs, banners, point-of-sale materials), as well as social media. However, it is not only about whether it is done but also how it is done. I still consider the marketing of Molson Coors as its weak spot. In particular, comparing it to Anheuser-Busch InBev.

For this reason, I have been following both companies' Twitter account for years to see the developments. For comparison, I will include one Tweet from Molson Coors and another one from Anheuser-Busch InBev below.

Just looking at the number of "replies, retweets, and likes", hints at the difference between the levels of marketing skills. I acknowledge that I could have selected any Tweet and so the selection might be biased. Hence, you are welcome to check it for yourself. However, the difference between Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors is even bigger in the more traditional form of advertising such as TV ads (Super Bowl, Bud Knight, etc.).

Beer needs to be made cool. Whether it is right or wrong is another question. Anheuser-Busch InBev knows how to do it. Molson Coors has a learning potential. Once, Molson Coors improves its marketing, it will become a much more interesting company for investors.

Conclusion

I wanted to stress several aspects of Molson Coors, which are not mentioned very often. I am also relatively bullish on the company, but as it seems for different reasons than others.

I find the beer industry to be a great industry for investors. The big brands have a large market power and beer is resistant to private-label products. Also, the large companies have significant financial advantages over the smaller players. Anheuser-Busch InBev has, in my view, the best position. However, there is place for more companies in the market. Molson Coors is still a very large player, which made itself more competitive thanks to the opportunistic acquisition of part of SABMiller. That is the main reason why the company might be an interesting investment. In addition, the future cash flows of beer companies are more predictable than those of many other businesses.

The company is not as cheap as it seems at first glance when one considers the enterprise value instead of incorrectly focusing only on its market capitalization. There are also some areas, such as marketing, where Molson Coors needs to be better. These facts are equally important for potential investors.

