National Fuel Gas: An 'Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl?' Gas Utility, Part II

45% of FY2018 reported income and 55% of revenue were generated from regulated assets with the balance (55% and 45%, respectively) from non-regulated gas-related businesses.

Back in 2013, I penned an article on National Fuel Gas (NFG) with the same name. The title is as apropos now as it was then. With 10 NFG articles under my belt since early 2012 and the latest being published June 2018, a revisit to the company seems in order, especially with the collapse in natural gas prices and subsequent collapse in natural gas E&P stocks.

National Fuel Gas focuses on a broad spectrum of natural gas assets - upstream, midstream, and downstream.

National Fuel Gas is a unique energy company combining natural gas production in the Marcellus and oil production in California added to midstream assets in Pennsylvania and upstate NY, combined with a natural gas local distribution company utility LDC serving the Buffalo, NY, and Erie, PA areas.

Interestingly, for investors, 45% of FY Sept. 2018 reported income and 55% of revenue were generated from regulated businesses: utility gas distribution, pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. The balance, 55% of reported income and 45% of revenue, was generated by non-regulated businesses: oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas gathering and processing, and energy marketing. From another angle, during the 12-month ending 3/3/19, upstream activities generated 43% of TTM EBITDA, midstream contributed 35% of TTM EBITDA, and downstream chipped in 22% of EBITDA.

For dividend growth investors, National Fuel Gas's most recent dividend raise continues its string of non-stop annual increases to 49 years. NFG has paid a dividend every year since 1903, or 116 years. The annual payout is now $1.74 per share after last month's 2.4% raise, and the stock yields an acceptable 3.4%. The current payout ratio is a comfortable 50% of mid-point 2019 earnings guidance. An impressive combination for any industry.

What would you consider a proper investment description for National Fuel Gas? Is it a field-specific natural gas E&P supported by regulated utility and midstream assets, or a utility and midstream company with a very opportunistic position in the neighboring Marcellus shale? Are you a boy or are you a girl, as sung by the one-hit-wonders The Barbarians in 1965? My take is the former over the latter.

A slide from NFG's most recent investors presentation outlines these businesses quite well and is shown below:

One of the intriguing E&P aspects is the positioning NFG's E&P business, Seneca Resources, has in the heart of the Marcellus field in PA. Unlike virtually all its gas E&P peers, NFG owns the majority of land it explores and produces. Of the 785,000 acres in the Marcellus, NFG owns 715,000, known as its West Development Area, while it leases and pays royalties on an additional 70,000 acres, known as the East Development Area. According to the company, the simple fact NFG owns the lands in WDA translates to a cost advantage of approximately 17%, which represents the royalty it pays for production in the EDA. A 17% cost advantage is both noteworthy and substantial in a low-margin, commodity business like natural gas E&P.

More technical E&P production information is available in their May 2 presentation linked above, and I recommend all investors and potential investors review it as it is a very thorough update on the company. Legacy crude oil production in California continues to decline, aided by a recent sale of reserves. Based on its current footprint in the Marcellus and expansion into the Utica formations, management expects to increase annual production by 15% to 20% for the next three years. Management is comfortable with their current 3-rig drilling configuration. As a concern of most Marcellus/Utica producers, NFG has a firm 15-yr commitment to the added capacity of the Leidy South pipeline expansion, which should be available late 2021, creating a field-exit strategy supporting production growth. Seneca Resources generated $1.25 per share in FY2018 adjusted earnings.

Also in its non-regulated wheelhouse is a field gathering pipeline and processing midstream business. NFG gathers and processes a large percentage of its gas production internally, adding an additional layer of profit. As Seneca's production grows, so will the volume throughput of the company's internally handled natural gas. Within the overall integrated nature of National Fuel Gas, gathering and processing contributed $0.57 per share in FY2018 adjusted operating earnings.

National Fuel Gas operates a major FERC-regulated pipeline in upstate New York, the Empire Pipeline, which connects the northern flow of Marcellus gas into Canada through Buffalo. In addition, NFG operates "intermediate" regulated pipelines through its Service Supply Corp., providing the link between gathering/processing assets and major field-exit interstate pipelines. In addition to its 2,300 miles of regulated pipelines, NFG offers natural gas storage at 31 sites in eastern PA and upstate NY.

NFG has been attempting to build a new major interstate exit pipeline for the northern production in the Marcellus. First proposed in 2015 and known as the Northern Access pipeline, the federally approved project has been delayed by the State of NY's Dept of Environmental Conservation. As recently as this past May, a federal judge ruled in favor of NFG's permits and against NY DEC's continued refusal to grant permitting. The $500 million Northern Access project will positively impact the exit strategy and production profile of the northern Marcellus and could be completed as early as 2022, if "approved". From my June 2018 article (linked above):

Northern Access pipeline is just another example of much-needed energy infrastructure being blocked by state regulators to the detriment of a wide band of citizens, both in and out of their state. Push-back against this project has been widespread from environmental groups, including Sierra Club and Riverkeeper, despite an environmental assessment ruling in July 2016 that FERC saw no negative environmental impacts of the project. FERC granted a stamp of approval for the project on Feb. 4, 2017. Nearly 70% of the proposed main pipeline is to be co-located in existing pipeline and power line rights-of-way. Of interest is Sierra Club's contention that denial was in the best interest of the US as 71% of the new capacity would be exported to Canada and exporting natural gas to Canada should be discouraged.

The Pipeline and Storage segment generated $0.97 per share in FY2018 adjusted earnings.

The last part of NFG is its regulated gas distribution business in Buffalo, NY, to Erie, PA, and surrounding areas, with 71% of customers in NY and 29% in PA. Serving 750,000 customers, the LDC offers a steady, albeit on the light-side, NY-approved return on equity of 8.7% and a non-public "black box negotiated" settlement in 2007 for its PA customers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission used 9.8% allowed ROE for other gas utility rate considerations in 2017 and would suggest similar "negotiated" returns for NFG. While not a hotbed of population growth, NFG is spending about 80% of its $90 to $100 million utility capex budget on pipe replacement, which carries with it a "system modification tracker" provision for immediate inclusion into the NY rate base. As with most utilities, NFG is expected to grow utility earnings per share by 5% to 6% a year. The regulated utility business generated $0.58 per share in FY2018 adjusted earnings.

National Fuel Gas generated an adjusted EPS of $3.34 in FY2018. Management has offered May guidance (pg 13) for FY2019 as follows, with a mid-point of $3.55 for a 6.6% y-o-y earnings per share growth rate.

To say peer Marcellus gas producers' stocks have been crushed is a true understatement. Below are 5-yr, 3-yr, and 1-yr price-only charts of stock performance for a few of NFG's Marcellus E&P neighbors. Marcellus focused peers usually include NFG - black colored lines in the charts below, CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) - blue colored lines, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) - rust colored lines, Southwest Energy (SWN) - orange colored lines, Antero Resources (AR) - red colored lines, and EQT (EQT) - yellow colored lines. As shown, while NFG's price-only return is negative on a 1-, 3-, and 5-yr basis, on a relative basis, it has substantially outdone many of its peers. While some may quibble that only 55% of NFG's EBITDA comes from E&P activities and the comparison lacks in apples to apples comparables, the precipitous drop in Marcellus-focused E&P peers certainly speaks volumes to NFG's more profitable positioning in midstream and downstream assets.

5-yr chart

3-yr chart

1-yr chart

Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX) has about 5.4% of its $2.1 billion utility income fund portfolio invested in National Fuel Gas and has been a long-term shareholder. His most recent comments:

NFG's regulated utility and pipeline businesses, as well as its California oil production business, provide stable earnings and cash flows to support the dividend, while the natural gas production business offers significant upside potential. Natural gas prices have been depressed over the past few years, but NFG's net ownership of 785,000 acres in the Marcellus Shale holds enormous natural gas reserve potential, and the company has proven to be among the lower cost producers. We continue to expect above average long-term earnings and cash flow growth from improving gas prices, growing gas production, and strategically located pipeline expansion.

After taking a small, initial position in 2012, I have occasionally added when opportunity beckons - like now. I am using the current weakness to again increase my NFG position. Current low price levels match those registered in Dec. 2018, Feb. 2018, and late 2016. Since rebounding from the late 2015 collapse of the overall energy sector, share pricing seemed to have bottomed at these levels, making position additions a timely use of capital for either share price gains or for income - or both.

Totally off-topic author's note: As described by the local DJs of the time as "from the caves of old Cape Cod", The Barbarians offered this catchy tune. With my brothers and I firmly entrenched in the long-hair trend of the late 1960s, I remember my mom strolling around the house singing the refrain and title of this song. Enjoy the linked 2:27 YouTube video of this American classic - "Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?"

Author's Note: Please review the disclosures found on my SA profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFG, RRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.