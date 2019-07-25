Thomson Reuters Acquires HighQ For Legal Collaboration Tech

TRI gains an important communications hub that it can use to build out further services for its legal business segment.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced it has acquired HighQ for an undisclosed amount.

HighQ operates as a legal and regulatory collaboration software company.

With the deal, TRI gains an important communication hub that it can leverage for future development.

London, UK-based HighQ was founded in 2001 to develop a cloud-based platform for business collaboration, workflow automation, and client engagement.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Ajay Patel, who was previously a VP at Morgan Stanley (MS).

Below is an overview video of the HighQ 5.0 Platform:

Source: HighQ

HighQ serves over 400 customers, including more than half of the global 100 top law firms, with offices in the US, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and India.

Company major customers include:

Barclays (BCS)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Plesner

Source: HighQ

Investors have invested at least $50 million in the company and include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, One Peak Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

HighQ operates in the legal and regulatory sectors of the global team collaboration software market.

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global team collaboration software market was valued at nearly $8.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 9.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing need for digitization and visual data sharing as well as the rising demand for communication and conferencing solutions among enterprises due to rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The cloud-based team collaboration software segment is expected to grow the fastest during the period due to the increasing need for flexible office spaces, and the ability to reduce infrastructure costs and use a centralized management system.

Major vendors that provide horizontal team collaboration software solutions include:

Microsoft (MSFT)

Cisco (CSCO)

Citrix (CTXS)

Oracle (ORCL)

IBM (IBM)

Slack (WORK)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

TRI didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the deal was for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial results indicates that as of March 31, 2019, TRI had $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents and $7.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $3.2 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($168 million).

In the past 12 months, TRI’s stock price has risen 45.9% vs. the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 4.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have largely been positive over the past twelve quarters, with the exception of Q1 2018, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

TRI acquired HighQ for its legal and regulatory collaboration system that connects law firms and their corporate clients.

As TRI president and CEO Jim Smith stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition will position us with an open best-in-class platform at the heart of the legal software ecosystem. It provides us with an opportunity to leverage our channels to sell HighQ to thousands of large and medium-sized law firms and corporate legal departments globally. It also brings impressive software development talent into our organization.

TRI separates its operating segments into professional categories, so the new capability will be integrated into its Legal Professionals segment.

By acquiring an existing collaboration solution, TRI reduces its time-to-market and development risk.

And, by owning the increasingly important communication function, the system will enable TRI to build out additional capabilities that tie into it.

While the deal is a small acquisition, I like the rationale and it points to TRI management’s thinking in the longer-term transition to digital interactions for its business segments.

