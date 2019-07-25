Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) CEO Joseph Gorder on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Homer Bhullar - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joseph Gorder - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Donna Titzman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Lane Riggs - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Jason Fraser - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Gary Simmons - Senior Vice President, Supply, International Operations and Systems Optimization

Martin Parrish - Senior Vice President, Alternative Fuels

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Douglas Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Prashant Rao - Citigroup

Benny Wong - Morgan Stanley

Sam Margolin - Wolfe Research

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Phil Gresh - JPMorgan

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Paul Cheng - Scotia Howard Weil

Patrick Flam - Simmons Energy

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Valero Energy Corporation's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Homer Bhullar, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Homer Bhullar

Good morning everyone. And welcome to Valero Energy Corporation's second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. With me today are Joe Gorder, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Donna Titzman, our Executive Vice President and CFO; Lane Riggs, our Executive Vice President and COO; Jason Fraser, our Executive Vice President and General Counsel, and several other members of Valero's senior management team.

If you've not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valero.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional financial information on our business segments. If you have any questions after reviewing these tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team after the call.

I would now like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it's says that statements in the press release and on this conference call that state the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under federal securities laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we've described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Joe for opening remarks.

Joseph Gorder

Thanks, Homer, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to report that we had good operating performance in the second quarter despite having major turnarounds at our Houston, Memphis and Benicia refineries. We ran reliably during the quarter with very limited unplanned downtime.

Gasoline fracs improved significantly in the second quarter relative to the first quarter in all regions boosting refining margins. However, the supplies of medium and heavy solid crude oil remains limited due to continued Venezuelan and uranium sanctions [ph] and OPEC production curtailments, resulting in narrower crude discounts for those grades relative to brent crude oil. As a result, we optimized our system with additional domestic light suite, Canadian heavy and Latin American crude oils. In fact, we set another record for Canadian heavy crude oil runs this quarter with over 190,000 barrels per day.

Turning to our renewable segments. The ethanol business generated positive operating income, despite the weak margin environment. And our growing renewable diesel business continues to generate strong results due to the high demand for renewable diesel.

We continue to deliver on our commitment to grow Valero's earnings capability through organic growth investments. We successfully completed the Houston alkylation unit project in the second quarter as scheduled and on budget. This project is now allowing us to upgrade low cost in abundant natural gas liquids and refinery olefins to produce a premium alkylate product. And we continue to make progress on the Central Texas pipelines and terminals project, which remains on track to be fully operational in the third quarter of this year.

Looking at organic growth beyond this year, we have a steady pipeline of projects to enhance the margin profitability of our portfolio. The Pasadena terminal, St. Charles alkylation unit and Pembroke cogeneration unit are expected to be completed in 2020. And the Diamond Green Diesel expansion in Port Arthur Coker are expected to be completed in late 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Our capital allocation strategy remains unchanged with an annual CapEx for both 2019 and 2020 at approximately $2.5 billion with growth capital targeting projects with high returns that are focused on operating cost control, market expansion and margin improvement.

With respect to cash return to the stockholders, we continue to target an annual payout ratio of 40% to 50%. In the second quarter, we paid out $588 million to stockholders, bringing the year-to-date total payout ratio to 50% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Looking ahead, we're optimistic for the balance of the year with fundamental supporting continued healthy product demand. Vehicle miles traveled continues to increase year-over-year and we expect positive market impact from the IMO 2020 implementation as bunker fuel terminals transition to lower sulfur fuel oil.

With our high complexity refineries, we believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the expected wider differentials for heavy crude oils and higher product fracs.

Lastly, we remain committed to disciplined growth and to delivering long-term value to our stockholders through exceptional and environmentally responsible operations.

So, with that, Homer, I will hand the call back to you.

Homer Bhullar

Thanks, Joe. For the second quarter of 2019, net income attributable to Valero's stockholders was $612 million or $1.47 per share compared to $845 million or $1.96 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero's stockholders was $629 million or $1.51 per share compared to $928 million or $2.15 per share for the second quarter of 2018. For reconciliation of actual to adjusted amounts, please refer to the financial tables that accompany this release.

Operating income for the refining segment in the second quarter of 2019 was $1 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was mainly attributed to significantly narrow medium and high crude oil differentials relative to Brent crude oil.

Refining throughput volumes averaged 3 million barrels per day, which was 70,000 barrels per day higher than the second quarter of 2018. Throughput capacity utilization was 94% in the second quarter of 2019. Refining cash operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.80 per barrel in line with the second quarter of 2018.

The ethanol segment generated $7 million of operating income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $43 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher corn prices.

Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.5 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 531,000 gallons per day versus the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to added productions from the three ethanol plants acquired in November 2018.

The renewable diesel segment generated $77 million of operating income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $30 million in the second quarter of 2018. Renewable diesel sales volume average 769,000 gallons per day in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 387,000 gallons per day versus the second quarter of 2018. The increase in operating income and sales volumes were primarily due to the expansion of the Diamond Green Diesel plant in the third quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, general and administrative expenses were $199 million and net interest expense was $112 million. Depreciation and amortization expense was $556 million and income tax expense was $160 million in the second quarter of 2019.The effective tax rate was 20%.

With respect to our balance sheet at quarter end, total debt was $9.5 billion, and cash and cash equivalents were $2 billion. Valero's debt-to-capitalization ratio net of $2 billion in cash was 26%. At the end of June, we had $5.4 billion of available liquidity, excluding cash.

With regard to investing activities, we made $740 million of capital investments in the second quarter of 2019 of which approximately $510 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds and regulatory compliance.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 billion in the second quarter. Excluding the impact from the changes in working capital during the quarter, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.2 billion.

Moving to financing activities. We returned $588 million to our stockholders in the second quarter. $376 million was paid as dividends with the balance used to purchase 2.6 million shares of Valero's common stock. This brings our year-to-date return to stockholders to $1 billion and the total payout ratio to 50% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

As of June 30, we had approximately $2 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining. We continue to expect annual capital investments for both 2019 and 2020 to be approximately $2.5 billion with approximately 60% allocating to sustaining the business and approximately 40% to growth. The $2.5 million includes expenditures for turnaround catalyst and joint venture investments.

For modeling our third quarter operations, we expect refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges: U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.71 million to 1.76 million barrels per day; U.S. Mid-Continent at 440,000 to 460,000 barrels per day; U.S. West Coast at 255,000 to 275,000 barrels per day; and North Atlantic at 450,000 to 480,000 barrels per day. We expect refining cash operating expenses in the third quarter to be approximately $4.05 per barrel.

Our ethanol segment is expected to produce a total of 4.3 million gallons per day in the third quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.40 per gallon, which includes $0.06 per gallon for noncash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

With respect to the renewable diesel segment, we expect sales volumes to be 750,000 gallons per day in 2019. Operating expenses in 2019 should be $0.45 per gallon, which includes $0.16 per gallon for noncash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

For 2019, we expect G&A expenses, excluding corporate depreciation, to be approximately $840 million. The annual effective tax rate is still estimated at 23%.

For the third quarter, net interest expense should be $114 million and total depreciation and amortization expense should be approximately $560 million. Lastly, we still expect the rent expense for the year to be between $300 million and $400 million.

That concludes our opening remarks. Before we open the call to questions, we again respectfully request that callers adhere to our protocol of limiting each turn into Q&A to two questions. If you have more than two questions, please rejoin the queue as time permits. This helps us ensure other callers have time to ask their questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Manav Gupta

Congrats on the good quarter. We understand that Brent Maya is a little tight right now. But when you look at the forward curve of Brent and 3% registered on Bloomberg, we assumed about $8.50 or $9 widening in the next 6 months? Now since they just make up 40% of the Maya pricing formula mathematically it translates to about $3 to $4 at widening of Brent Maya. So, to put the Brent Maya easily $10 just following the pricing formula as it exists today or do you think [indiscernible] step in and try and change the formula and get rid of high pricing from the formula?

Joseph Gorder

Good morning, Manav. That's a really good question. Why don’t we let Gary give you some insight into that?

Gary Simmons

Yeah. Manav, so, I guess, I'll answer the question on the formula first. Our discussions with PMI would indicate that they will change the formula in the coming weeks. So, we do expect a change in the formula. However, we do hold to your view on where heavy sour discounts are going.

If you look at where Maya is today and the backwardation in the high sulfur fuel markets, it would tell you, around $3 discount from where heavy sour discounts are today. And then, you if you look at the Western Canadian Select quote in the Gulf, even today Western Canadian Select is discounted 15% to Brent, which is a good discount. Even if you compare to domestic light suite alternatives such as MEH, Western Canadian Select is trading at 11% discount to MEH.

The forward market on the Canadian side, at least, there's trade being done in the fourth quarter already and you're saying Western Canadian Select discount at around $2.50 in the fourth quarter already. So that's pretty close to $3 number that you were looking at.

Manav Gupta

A quick follow-up, sticking to the Western Canadian Select. Canadian, maybe, about 25 minutes ago on their call said that a deal with the government is struck, they could see real ramping by 250,000 to 300,000 barrels by year-end. So that's massive volume of crude landing in the Gulf Coast. I'm just trying to understand, if this WCS does land on Gulf Coast by year-end, or let's say, early 2020, can you seamlessly switch between WCS, Maya, or any heavy grades that you were running?

Joseph Gorder

Yes, pretty much. And we had discussions what concur with that view that the rail volume will be ramping up and had a lot of discussion with producers and we take that into our Port Arthur refinery and it is pretty much a direct replacement for Maya.

Manav Gupta

Thank you, guys. And congrats on a good quarter.

Joseph Gorder

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Douglas Leggate from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Douglas Leggate

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. Morning, Joe.

Joseph Gorder

Hi, Doug.

Douglas Leggate

Joe, so last time I sat down and we talked about your underappreciated let's say flexibility on light crude. My question is, obviously, the alkylation is helping a little bit on NGLs, but as we look into the second half of this year and then into 2020, the ramp up, the expected ramp up from the Permian because it’s coming with a lot of question mark over what the gravity of that crudes going to look like and the potential for an renewed period of, let’s say, dislocations in pricing.

I'm just curious if you could talk through what Valero's opportunity would be in that situation. Could you take advantage of that? Or obviously your complex system is normally to think about you as advantage by things like WCS, I'm curious -- you could exploit that opportunity as well. I've got a follow-up please?

Gary Simmons

Yeah Doug, this is Gary again. So, we certainly are maximizing light sweet into the system. In the second quarter we used about 89% of our available capacity and really what was left on the table was primarily turnaround activity.

As we move forward, we expect to utilize all of that. As the gravity gets lighter, we are seeing this WTL -- quote-unquote – “coming out” which is a lighter grade of WTL. We started running some of that into the rivers, I think in the second quarter we ran 5,000 to 10 000 barrels a day and we've also purchased some for future runs at Memphis.

I think we're scheduled to run at about 40,00 barrels a day of WTL in Memphis in September. So, we are certainly moving in that direction and walking the spreads and the discount is there. We have a lot of flexibility taken into our system.

Douglas Leggate

Okay. Are you retooling Gary? Or you pretty much just within the constraints of the system?

Gary Simmons

It's pretty much within the constraints of the system. However, the new toppers we build at Houston give us a lot more flexibility in this area.

Douglas Leggate

Great, stuff.

Joseph Gorder

We’re going to expand our plant at Port Arthur to further cover the project. So, by 2022, we’ll also have a capability to run light sweet.

Douglas Leggate

Okay. I have no doubt that you guys will be taking advantage where you can. My follow-up is, Joe is really more of a micro question. I mean, this time last year, the optimism was perhaps a little egregious on IMO impacts. Have you seen anything yet in terms of turning times or indicated demand?

It seems to be a lot of news coming out of pretty much a lot of international refiners on compliant fuels that they are now able to supply. Has your expectation for the impact of volume on distillate margins eased any? Or are you still pretty constructive on it or disruptive impact as we’re go into next year? And I’ll leave it there. Thank you.

Joseph Gorder

Thanks, Doug. And I guess, our view all along has been that we would primarily start to see something third -- late third or fourth quarter of this year. It’s been interesting to us that the forward markets really haven’t reflected the distillate impact. I think we're starting to see that in other places, but you guys want to share your views?

Gary Simmons

I think you are seeing people start to turn tanks, and that's one of the reasons you see high sulfur fuel strength is just another liquid market today and ships are having trouble actually buying high sulfur fuel, which is bidding that market up today as you see this steep back gradation as we approach that January timeline.

And I agree with Joe, all the estimates I still see show a fairly significant step change in diesel demand when the IMO bunker spec changes and is not reflected in the forward curve today.

Douglas Leggate

All right, guys. Thanks for the time. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Prashant Rao with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Prashant Rao

Good morning, Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to touch back on the Western Canadian Select availability. 190,000 barrels per day this quarter still running strong there and you expect that discount to widen with rail, hitting gulf. I wanted to get a sense of your ability to read into that a bit more, how much could you ramp beyond the 190.

And as you're looking at incremental rail contract, what sort of - give us some idea what sort of duration maybe you're thinking or do you have a contracting - you're just going to see that to reflect that in the numbers as we go forward, as we take advantage of those discount?

Joseph Gorder

Yes. We have a lot of flexibility to run the heavy Canadian. We're primarily advantaged to run it at our Texas City and Port Arthur refinery just because we have the best logistics to be able to get into those two assets.

Between those two refineries, probably capacity about 300,000 barrels a day-to-day to process it. We can run about 50,000 a St. Charles and we could run some at Corpus Christi as well, but again, the logistics of getting that in are more challenged.

On the rail side, we continue to work with producers and we're doing deals on a delivered basis whereas in the past we were buying barrels in Western Canada and shipping them ourselves and that volume will continue to ramp up as we get those deals done.

Prashant Rao

Okay. Thank you. It's very helpful. And then just switching back on sort of a bigger picture question. Houston LP project getting completed, I wanted to take a step back and get your views on where you guys are finding whole system in the country spend in terms of fuel complaint.

I think we are getting few more has been so much we are looking at and refining in terms of the macro. A few questions maybe concerned about how tight octane is going to get by the time we get to Q1 2020.

Just a few updated views of what you -- how you think the system stands today in terms of progress we're making? And then, I guess, relatively speaking where your position relative to that, I feel like you'd be at advantaged in that kind of tight octane market, but any color you can provide that would be helpful? Thanks.

Lane Riggs

This is Lane. So, we had a strategic outlook that octane was going to give more variables two or three matured and finally, came to ahead year -- at the end of the year and combined with sort of cheap NGLs that was the reason we did these projects in the terminal line exactly right time. You were definitely seeing -- we believe we are seeing octane get more and more expenses.

In terms of where the industry is on a Tier 3 compliance, we're trying to -- we're looking at that ourselves, but if you look at us as a profit for that, we still have three units that have to come online by the end of the year, so there's still more octane destruction in the industry ahead of us.

Gary Simmons

I mean people's implementation has been, I would say, somewhat muted or delayed right as -- using credits. They are using credits and to the extend you can use credits to deferred the capital, but now we're getting to the point where rubber meets the road and there's going to be a lot make-up activity or we are going to see this spread continue to expand.

Prashant Rao

All right. That's very helpful. Thanks Joe, thanks, Lane, thanks, Gary. Appreciate that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Benny Wong with Morgan Stanley.

Benny Wong

Hi, guys. Just wanted to ask about the capture rate in the second quarter is particular weak in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Understand the light heavy differentials probably contributed to that. But just wanted to get a sense, if there is any other factors weighing on that.

If there is any risk of those factors persisting and conversely in North Atlantic the capture is really strong, it has been strong for couple of quarters, just wanted to get a sense, is it Europe or U.S. driving that and should we expect a higher capture level going forward?

Lane Riggs

So hi, Benny, this is Lane. Hey, John I am sorry well I called you Benny. So, the Gulf Coast is a good proxy for what -- in terms of capture rate. We're down about 20% year-over-year. About 10% to maybe 12% of that is crude differentials, some is odd some of its just quality. But the remaining 7% to 8% of that is non-GAAP products, they sort of talked about NAFTA and how cheap it is. But the other products that are also discounted year-over-year are propylene and propane.

Being sort of come to your own conclusion about what direction propylene is going to and obviously propane NGLs are just getting cheaper and cheaper with probably oil shale. We are still optimistic that -- we are optimistic as Gary alluded to that IMO 2020 will help improve the medium and heavy sour discounts in terms of where NAFTA is going and propylene is going, I mean, they are probably structurally pretty weak for at least some period of time here. And then on the Line 9 or Atlantic, it's really what you're seeing in North Atlantic capture as it's our continued advantage position on our Line 9 cruise.

Benny Wong

Got it. Appreciate the color there. My follow-up is really, one of your peers has been talking about just preparing ahead of IMO 2020 was really looking to take advantage of slack coking capacity within the system and maybe redirecting excess fuel oils from one part of the portfolio into other areas where there might be excess capacity? Is this something that you guys looked at within your portfolio? Or is there opportunity for that, seems like there more of a logistical optimization exercise? Just curious, if there's something that you guys looked at that?

Joseph Gorder

Yes. So, I guess, what you're saying is where we have fuel oil length potentially taking it to open coking capacity. Is that the question?

Benny Wong

Yes. Actually, the question is do you guys have some areas where you have slack coking capacity and if there are areas where you have fuel oil length, exactly to say?

Lane Riggs

Yes. So, we don't make much fuel at all in our systems and we pretty much keep our coking capacity full. We are providing some flexibility with the Port Arthur coking project to take some fuel we produced Ardmore and potentially run it in the Port Arthur Coker when it's expanded.

Joseph Gorder

To Gary's point, we will actually see -- and we planned to be full both Coker and I as we likely said we don't make much fuel in the system. But what it does do is compete just like some of the longer today they compete for crude capacity. We do believe you're going to see more and more of that some of these blending components that we're in three and half way percent fuel oil we ultimately have to probably get rammed through crude units and compete with other medium and heavy sour crude that's obviously why we were feel pretty good about. The cost of feedstock from here going into the next year is a result of IMO 2020.

Benny Wong

Got it. Great color guys. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sam Margolin with Wolfe Research. Your line is open.

Sam Margolin

Lane, can I ask you a follow-up about the capture rate impact and NAFTA, because you touched on something that's slowing around the market. Was there anything -- were you producing sort of excess NAFTA or LPGs for any reason besides just increase in light crude throughput in the Gulf Coast. Was there something coming out of the 1Q turnaround? Or something having to do with the 2Q turnaround at Houston that exacerbated the capture rate impact of the commodity dispersion that you quoted with NAFTA and LPGs?

Lane Riggs

Not really. I mean we did have the turnaround and I have to go back. And if anything, we would run more crude and have more NAFTA, our reformer will hold -- right now one of the most economic units, in addition to reformer. And so, we would have our reformer signaled full. So, I have to go look and see what the balance was on NAFTA, but we weren't -- directionally, it’s just we make the – we have a position on NAFTA and it goes – we get longer as we run more and more light sweet crude.

Lane Riggs

I think – exactly, it’s really more of a function of the crude and then the other factors. A lot of the U.S. Gulf Coast NAFTA was going to Venezuela. And so certainly, that has shut off its, because NAFTA get weaker.

Sam Margolin

Okay, thanks. And then this is sort of an IMO question. There's some reports that bring up here and there about heavy sweet crude pricing. And it pretty scares and this isn't the case, everywhere heavy sweet is available, but it's printing at some pretty wide premiums to brand in certain locations. Is this an IMO signal? Or is this like an idiosyncratic weird crude that just trades off spec and doesn't mean anything?

Lane Riggs

Look, Gary and I’ll tag in. I think a lot of those crudes are either from Angolaor Brazil. And they have -- it's going to be interesting to see how they have fit in the IMO 2020 inroads. I mean there's some believe that you can burn directly. I mean, I’m not sure that’s the highest value for them necessarily, but -- and there is some substitution effect as you've seen some of these heavy star crudes come off.

They -- these are substitute crudes for coke and refineries and so. They've certainly got in other words that’s not necessarily the best grade. But if you look, they may have, but they don't have a lot of NAFTA in them. So, I mean, if the world is sort of resorting out that quality.

Joseph Gorder

Yeah, I think that's a lot of what you see today as this people pushed a lot more of the light sweet, they're getting loaded up on the top end of their distillation column in kind of these medium sweets allowing them to push rate as long as the crack spreads are strong.

Sam Margolin

All right. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Neil Mehta

First question is around renewable diesel. And just trying to figure out how we should think about this business in the context of Valero? How big do you want it to be? And related to the segment, there's some big swings on profitability. One could be a blender's tax credit. The other is how do you see the low carbon fuel standard playing out in California?

So just some any high-level thoughts on the segment? How you see it playing out over time? And then how should -- we should think about swing to drive some upside optionality on the profitability here?

Martin Parrish

Hey Neil, this is Martin. We expect low carbon fuel mandates grow across the globe. In Europe, you've got the renewable energy directive now up to 2030 you've got low carbon fuels standard in California up to 2030, stock again on, again off, again about Canada adopting that standard. So, we're bullish on this and more actively evaluating opportunities for expansion where they make sense.

As far as the blender's tax credit, obviously, if that comes in that's a big upside for us. If it doesn't, we're still in good shape. We did a $1.26 EBITDA from second quarter with no blender's tax credit. If you look in California, they are already blending at 10% renewable diesel.

There is really no limit to where you can get with renewable diesel and beat the same specs as hydrocarbon diesel. So, we feel good about the prospects. We've got a great partner with Darling for the feedstock procurement and the front-end processing. So, we plan to keep growing the business.

Joseph Gorder

Jason, anything on the blender's tax credit?

Jason Fraser

Yeah. I'll be glad to how to talk about that. As you all probably know the blender's tax credit expired at the end of 2017 in both the senate and house tax writing committee are looking at bills to extend it. They've got bill to extend three years in the senate and the house has a bill that were extended for three years. And we believe it's going to get -- we're not sure exactly how it will get done, which bill will get attach to, but we're confident it will get done by the end of the year that’s certainly our expectation likely to the appropriations process that takes place this fall.

Neil Mehta

That's great. And it's an interesting business. The other one, it's been a while since we've asked about RINs here, they have kind of pick their head back up in terms of the D6 RINs price, not enough for us to get super concern, but something at least to watch from the periphery.

So, just any thoughts in terms of how we should think about the RINs market from here, especially because there is uncertainty around the degree of waivers for small refinery exemptions here in 2019?

Jason Fraser

Yes. So, this is Jason. I'll give you our update on some of the recent developments on the RFS front. On June 15th, the EPA published their final rule, which carries £1 RVP waiver, E15 year round and also made some limited market reforms for different market.

We don't think either of those is really going to radically change the landscape. There are many reasons the E15 had taken off the past and those are still adhering even with RVP waiver concerns about using older cars, potential capital requirements of stations.

And we also understand there probably be a legal challenge whether the EPA has authority to grant that waiver as well. So that's going to be additional weight on the market as people wait and see if the waiver’s going to – or the additional waiver holds up, which will -- but there is definitely some question about where EPA has the authority to do that or whether it has to be done by Congress.

And as for the RIN market reform, the EPA adopted, which are really just some public disclosure when a company goes over a certain RIN holding threshold, endings of data reporting requirements, we don't think they're going to make much of a difference, it’s really inadequate to improve the functioning of the RIN market a lot. So, the bottom line is we don't think either of those is going to be a dramatic effect on the RIN market.

Regarding smaller waivers, which you mentioned, there has been a lot of discussion in the press about them lately. The volatile lobby has been aggressively pushing to not have them granted this year. And this is despite multiple studies. So, the SRE [ph] haven’t led to any real fuel demand destruction.

But that SRE process is very well established as part of RFS and EPA hasn't gotten from Congress as well as several court cases on how to administer them. So, we're confident the EPA is going to continue to follow the law and hopefully they will be announcing their decisions on the 2018 applications soon. We think from their website, they have about 38 applications pending for 2018.

Neil Mehta

Great. Thanks, Jason and thanks, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Phil Gresh with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Phil Gresh

Yes, hi good morning. I have a couple of quick ones here. One is as we continue to see these increased flows out the Permian to Texas Gulf Coast of light sweet crude. How are you envisioning things playing out in Corpus Christi given the inflow versus outflow situation there and the timing of certain export terminals?

Joseph Gorder

Yeah, so Phil, our focus here is really to get connected to all the lines that make their way to Corpus and we made a lot of progress there. So, we can receive pretty much all of the lines that are coming in. And then we've also doing some doc work at Corpus to where we can export more to Québec and Pembroke and that work will be finished in the fourth quarter as well, which will give us more control on that supply chain on exports into our system.

I really can't comment too much on it. I guess, what you're trying to ask more about it is, is there enough doc capacity to clear the oil and I don't know that I have a lot of insight whether that's the case or not.

Phil Gresh

Okay. Second question will just be around the grade of crude. This is going to be coming down those pipelines, a lot more of the West Texas light that everyone has been talking about. Just wondering how you think about running that grade of crude through your system versus more of a WTI grade?

What capacity you might have to run West Texas light and given Lane's comments just around the lightening of the crude slate and the impact that has on NGL and NAFTA margins coming out. Is that something that you consider as you think about what type of crude you want to run?

Joseph Gorder

Yeah, so Phil, it's just all a matter of price. We have plenty of capacity to be able to process the barrel. Historically, we've seen a lot of light material that makes it way to the Gulf price such that we don't have an economic incentive to run it and it goes to the export market. Some of the WTL that’s been making it way to Corpus has been pricing at $1.25 type discount and so we've seen some incentive to buy and if that's the case, we certainly have a lot of capacity to run it, but it will depend on our price is.

Phil Gresh

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Roger Read with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Roger Read

Yeah, thanks good morning. I guess, maybe – good morning guys – come back Lane your comments about Gulf Coast and the light, heavy differentials impact that’s had. But it was interesting to me in the quarter year-over-year, you actually had a better distillate yield relative to gasoline yield despite, I guess, running out somewhat lighter slate.

So, I just wonder if you could give us an idea of how that's happened because it seems a little contrary to the conventional wisdom to run more lights, get more gasoline. And then maybe how that tied in also to the issue with excess NAFTA. I'm just trying to understand how it seems like you're running a better heavy slate in terms of product with a lighter yield yet the lights caught you on the capturing the end?

Lane Riggs

Yeah, so Roger, we did have SEC down in Houston of that whole SEC Houston complex was down from big chunk of the chorus consequently our gasoline production was off. In terms of NAFTA, we are -- again with the signals been match whole time, right.

So, as you increment into the light sweet, I hope and I believe, we end up choosing the same spot, as you run more and more of light fleet, more of it have to be exported and ultimately clears in the Far East. And so, it doesn't go in the gasoline. Now, there will be and I'm sure, part of what's happening right now with this Tier 3 is saturating the gasoline and lowering octane and there's just an abundance naphtha.

Everybody is trying to figure out a way to get naphtha back into the gasoline pool, but you need octane to do that. And right now, the industry is trying to get – figure out that balance as, again, as Tier 3 is getting out some of that.

Roger Read

Okay. Maybe as a quick follow-up on that. What or who or where is our best incremental source of octane outside of the U.S.?

Joseph Gorder

Well, that's a good question. We've seen some imports, but I can't tell you exactly where that's come from. Historically, India, the excess is alkylate and we see some trade flow of barrels from India coming over. The other thing you see today is that toluene and xylene is using the gasoline blend component. With where prices, do you have kind of to gluing naphtha with toluene to make gasoline. So that's another source of octane.

Lane Riggs

But to Gary's point on, the issue you have around that, at some point on the reformulated gasoline fuel you'll read toxic elements. That's where outflow is really important. It allows you -- as you get more alkylate in the pool, it allows you to incrementally raise the amount of aromatics of the gasoline as well. But, yeah…

Roger Read

Now we could probably spend the whole call on these kind of intricacies.

Lane Riggs

Yeah. Probably about the – yeah, that’s…

Roger Read

As a follow-up question, ethanol really week, you did the acquisition, I remember it closed until very beginning of the year or very end of last year, but it's been a tough period here in ethanol. We've seen some competitors shutting down some of their plans and refinancing their companies and everything?

Obviously, your size, you're not worried about making it through the process. But I was just wondering light at the end of the tunnel, is at a 2020 thing? Is it – we have to know how the 2019 corn crop turned out? Is it the trade issues with China can be an order of what matters in magnitude of those events, if you could?

Martin Parrish

Roger, this is Martin. Yeah. If you look at the -- this is latest corn crop really in the history of the record, which go back 40 years. So, you've got the latest corn crop and right now it's so - I mean, December seed bought price was 370 a bushel in early May, point to 470 a bushel by mid-June, now it's back down to 430.

So, there's just a lot of uncertainty, how big is the crop. And what really matters is, is the carry out at the end of this 2019 crop year. And nobody knows at this point. There's still weather that could impact it.

So, it's going to be hard to have no real big ethanol margins for this crop here in the U.S. Now, obviously, if China opens up that helps a lot. That's a little different story, right.

They have a 10% mandate and that would make a big difference on the exports right away. Absent that, you're going to see you saw our forward guidance is lower than we ran. So, we're going to trim a little bit. A lot of people are going to have to trim more.

We've got a great fleet. And in the long term, when you're relying on a crop, these things happen, right. We've had five years now our yields have been above trend and its due for one below it. So, we'll get through this, obviously. We're still bullish about ethanol. Long term, it's a great octane component. It's part of the fuel mix to stay. You know we'll be there with it.

Joseph Gorder

Two things I would add to what Martin said. First of all, the industry is just overproduced for what it's planning in today. That's the fundamental problem here. So, what have we done? Well, we've ramped up exports as an industry. And that's where tariffs become a factor in these things and it takes a while to develop markets that we have been -- Valero has been very aggressive at exporting ethanol and continuing to be aggressive going forward.

The other thing and Jason spoke to this earlier was the whole E15 issue. I mean the ethanol industry broadly has this notion that allowing E15 which as we said will be challenged is going to solve some of this problem. Frankly, I think the solution to this problem is a higher octane fuel that helps with Cafe and it could be a nationwide standard like 95 run. It would require more ethanol to be blended into the fuel mix, it would take all the arguments out of what cost of fuel we're going to produce in market broadly.

And if we could just get everybody synced-up, this is one of the things where amazingly the autos are all on board; the retail marketers are on board, refineries are staying a bit. And as the ethanol industry would see this was a good solution to this problem that we're facing, perhaps we could make some progress, but there's a genuine distrust and we're going to have to get over that. But we will continue to bash away on this because I agree with Martin, Ethanol is going to be part of the fuel mix for a very long time and it will recover.

Roger Read

Yeah probably part of the problem of building it on a mandate as opposed to a market incentive to pull more product in. All right, well, thank you.

Joseph Gorder

You bet, Roger. You got it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Cheng with Scotia Howard Weil. Your line is open.

Paul Cheng

Hey guys. Good morning.

Joseph Gorder

Is this Paul Cheng?

Paul Cheng

[indiscernible]

Joseph Gorder

Hey welcome back my friend. Good to you hear. We missed you.

Paul Cheng

Thank you. I missed you guys too. Two quick question. Maybe this is either for [Indiscernible] or Gary. I know that you guys don't produce an all-out receipt, but when you're looking at the bunker fuel market going into the very lows sulfur fuel oil. Do you know -- or I mean how are you guys going to go around to get there? I mean you're going to take the [Indiscernible] or that you're trying to brand iso-fuel oil into that? And what do you think the industry policy is going to be?

Joseph Gorder

Yes, Paul we've been working very hard to develop low sulfur fuel oil blends. We've worked with several shipping companies. We currently have I think three shipping companies burning our low-sulfur fuel oil blend. So, we've been working hard to be able to produce compliant fuel.

Paul Cheng

Gary do -- can you share with us that I mean what is the path or the approach that you guys take, because it seems a very, very inefficient to trying to use the high sulfur fuel oil and blend with ultra-low sulfur diesel into that. It seems like that in more makes sense to using the [Indiscernible]. But if that's the case, we will have a major problem of much lower gasoline yield.

Gary Simmons

Yes, that's exactly right, Paul. So, what we're looking at is some of these low-sulfur heavy streams that we've typically run to our cat crackers taking some of those barrels out and being able to blend component -- compliant low sulfur fuel with those rather than taking a high sulfur fuel stream.

Lane Riggs

Paul this is Lane. Both -- the two places that we're doing that earlier really are Pembroke in Quebec and we really don't start with a high sulfur; we start with something that maybe a moderate sulfur and intend on the crude economics and then we start blending it up.

Paul Cheng

I see. Gary, I think that you guys for the industry as a whole, do you think how much is the BGO they are going to take out for this purpose?

Gary Simmons

I don't know we have a macro view there. We've sort of talked all along about this idea that BGO at some point will have to maintain its parity into an FCC or the gasoline and obviously back to this low sulfur fuel oil market. And therefore, it's supportive of gasoline to your point earlier and essentially caused there is a linkage between FCC economics and then just straight up low sulfur fuel oil into the bunker market which is going to be connected with diesel.

But I think a lot of people thought they'd be disconnected, but they're not. It's really through the BGO. In terms of how much, there are compatibility issues, there's all sorts of things around this that everybody is working on and they just have to see how much of it -- how much you can get into the blend.

Paul Cheng

A final question, I mean, even if we can fix the diesel issue, I mean that resulting high sulfur fuel oil seems is still going to be a problem. Do you guys, have -- I mean you don't produce net buyoff we see price crash down to zero yeah, we'd be quick for you. Any idea that I mean what is really the alternative use that we can do with all the excess high sulfur fuel?

Gary Simmons

Is primarily a power generation that's four of the other and we don't know that market that allowed or how much can be absorbed? I think all depends on OPEC and how much it produces and how much substitution they can do instead of where they were burning crude. They can burn some of these high sulfur fuel oil. Our belief is that it's still long. Particularly ones OPEC starts recovering in their production that's why we're not -- we've been -- we feel good about our assets in light of this problem that you're talking about.

Paul Cheng

How easy for the industry be able to seat the high sulfur we'd sit back into the cockpit and use it as a fit. I mean, you guys don't already do some. But the industry as a whole, do we have a non-up opportunity doing that?

Gary Simmons

I think everybody is on a learning curve on that. We've been doing it a long time. We run a lot of reserves. We have a pretty good understanding. The issue we get into is you've got to find a way to run it and maintain your defaulter operation. That's heavier. It doesn't have the white stuff. We don't get to the next thing. And there's other challenges it depends on the configuration of refinery. I'm sure as it gets disrupted in the marketplace there will be a lot of -- everybody will try to accelerate and figure out how much they can run.

Paul Cheng

Thank you.

Gary Simmons

Hey, Paul, it was good to see you back and you were true to form.

Paul Cheng

Well I want to make up [Indiscernible].

Gary Simmons

Yeah. I got a last three quarter.

Paul Cheng

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Flam with Simmons Energy. Your line is open.

Patrick Flam

Hey, guys thanks for taking my question. I really wanted to ask you about capital spending trends so far this year. If I'm doing my math right, it looks like you spent about 1.5 billion so far out of the 2.5 billion 2019 target, which implies to me that you're spending is going to drop off into the second half of the year. I was hoping you could just walk me through the moving pieces there and if this is a reflection of lower turnaround activity levels or lower projects spending or whatever those pieces might be.

Joseph Gorder

Both these lines, we had a pretty heavy turnaround period and we don't have nearly as much turnaround activity for the rest of the year, and then two it’s just not productive those work two months or three months of the year because of all the holidays. So, it's really a combination of that.

Lane Riggs

Yeah. It's not that unusual to find ourselves in this situation and you know I mean things will move a little bit within this sometimes were slightly below, sometimes were above. But I mean the $2.5 billion numbers just kind of a nominal expectation of what we're going to spend. And again, you kind of do it as you have to. So on to that point, I mean, when we have the belief that Benicia though the turnaround that we had planned in the first quarter 2020 that we had to bring into this year. So, we had to bring in a number $80 million or $90 million of turnaround spend from one year to the next. And so, something like that can happen.

Patrick Flam

Okay. Great. That's really helpful. My follow-up question is essentially, I know you guys aren't directly impacted by this, but I was hoping you could frame up any expectations you have for longer-term market impacts from the potential closure of the PES refinery on the East Coast?

Lane Riggs

Yeah. So obviously it's going to tighten the market there. You know 350,000 barrel a day refinery. That refinery produced a lot of premium gasoline, 35,000 barrels a day of premium gasoline. And our strategy in that region has been able to either supply the market primarily from Pembroke.

And so, we have good logistics assets in place to be able to take advantage of that shore. And Pembroke is a refinery that has a lot of capability to produce octane. And so that's primarily what we're working on today.

Patrick Flam

All right. Great. Thanks guys.

Lane Riggs

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Gabelman with Cowen. Your line is open.

Jason Gabelman

Yeah. Hey. Thanks for taking the questions. I actually wanted to follow-up on the Philadelphia Energy refinery closure. So obviously gasoline margins strengthened off the fire and come back a bit and I'm wondering what you attribute the increase to, and if you think that's going to be sustained through 3Q.

It seems like there's a lot of gasoline supply in the market. So, I wonder if it's a matter of months those imports kind of hit the East Coast, margins are going to fall back off or maybe there's somewhat of an octane shortage that could support gasoline margins through the rest of 3Q? And I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Gary Simmons

Yes. So, this is Gary. I think our view is if you look at the BOE stats for the last couple of weeks, it looks like demand has been down, but our view is the demand will be revised back upward and that you'll see actually net exports fall off and a lot of that is the reason that you pointed to after the fire announced closure, you had a $0.03 [ph] a gallon open are to ship gasoline from Northwest Europe to New York Harbor and so it incentivized imports there.

Pad 5, we saw imports even after the refinery utilization came back, and then in the U.S. Gulf Coast with the octane strength we're seeing some import of components into the U.S. Gulf Coast as well. So, demand is good, but the net exports mainly due to imports either being down is kind of what's caused the build that we've seen the last couple of weeks and it does look like that the market is cooling off some, and you're already seeing signs that that's reversing, especially in pad 5.

We've gone from seeing imports, it looks like a couple of refiners are putting export cargoes together and you're seeing barrels from California flow into the Arizona market to help clear that as well. So, I do think it's a trend you'll see reverse.

Jason Gabelman

Do you have a view of the world is kind of maxed down on how much octane it can produce right now?

Gary Simmons

Yeah. I think the combination of the things Lane talked about, with Tier 3 gasoline destroying some octane. And then globally, refiners running a very light diet and accessing that and trying to fit naphtha back into the pool is caused octane to be very tight globally.

Jason Gabelman

Got it. And if I could just ask, a follow-up. Mexico is working to revamp, its existing refineries in addition to building a new one. But assuming they're successful on the former, it could have implications for U.S. product exports is Valero thinking of kind of continuing its strategy to push its logistical reach into new markets similar to what it did in Peru which they got combat the potential for the Mexican market to close up a bit to the U.S. for product exports yes.

Gary Simmons

Yes. So, we currently are exporting about – that we sell our self about 30,000 barrels a day direct sales into Mexico. That will continue to ramp-up. We're building our marine terminal and Veracruz have a strategy in the north as well – for Mexico to do much on revamping the refining system, it involves a lot. It's not just the refineries, but it's also a lot of logistics and able to get logistics that were meant to move crude out now to move crude in, so it's going to be a long time coming before they can do much in terms of revamping the refining system.

Joseph Gorder

Yeah. That and I agree with Gary completely and that if you look at the new plant that they have in mind obviously the capital cost is going to be much higher than they had originally forecasted. And you know if you're, if you're a country and you want to do something as a matter of national pride and economic returns are the primary driver to the investment then something like that probably makes sense. But certainly, the most efficient way for Mexico to supply its shorts is from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Jason Gabelman

All right. Thanks for the time.

Operator

Thank you. And we have a question from Matthew Blair with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Your line is now open.

Matthew Blair

Hey, Joe. I think you could say that Valero has the biggest investment in new collation capacity in the industry. Just with your projects that Houston and St. Charles could you talk about how this would change your overall net exposure in alkylate. Are you net short today? And after these projects are done would you become net long?

Joseph Gorder

Hey, Matthew. Gary?

Gary Simmons

Yeah. So, I don't know that it's all a matter of economics of we're alkylate would trade, so we have flexibility to where we can sell alkylate direct the additional alkylate in the pool allows us to make more our Bob versus Sea Bob [ph]. And it also allows us to make a lot more export grades that are required in some of the Latin American market. So, it will be all a matter of price of what path we choose to go, but we have flexibility to do any of those things.

Matthew Blair

Sounds good. And then I think the top end of your throughput guidance for Q3 2019 is about 4% below what you did last year. I think that the turnaround schedule lightens up in this quarter. Could you just talk about what the constraints are you know why? We know why the volumes are coming in fairly low for Q3.

Gary Simmons

As of late. We don't really get it; we just give the ranges. We don't really give any sort of maintenance guidance really so. We don't normally give that kind of guidance. Yeah, the declines are what they are.

Joseph Gorder

Yeah, Matt you know what goes into the volume forecast. So that is what it is.

Matthew Blair

I mean, does this reflect like any sort of economic run cuts.

Joseph Gorder

No.

Matthew Blair

Okay. Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Homer Bhullar for any closing remarks.

Homer Bhullar

Thanks guys. We appreciate everyone joining us today. Obviously, if you have any further questions, feel free to reach out to the Investor Relations team. Thank you everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.