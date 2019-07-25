McDonald's Hitting Upper Rail Of Trend Channel Ahead Of Earnings

The stock has outperformed the market so far in 2019 and over the past year.

Sales have been declining slightly in recent years and are expected to decline slightly in the second quarter.

Dow component McDonald's (MCD) is set to release second quarter earnings results on Friday morning and analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion. The company reported earnings of $1.99 in the second quarter of 2018, so the expectations are for earnings growth of 3% on a year over year basis. The revenue estimate is for a slight decline from the second quarter of 2018.

Over the last three years, McDonald's has been able to grow its earnings at an average of 15% per year. First quarter earnings declined by 1% compared to the first quarter of 2018. The estimates for 2019 would mean an increase in earnings of 2% when compared to 2018 as a whole.

Despite the earnings growth, revenue has been declining in recent years. The average decline for the last three years has been 7% and first quarter revenue was down 4% from the previous year.

During my research process, I checked three different sites for a return on equity reading and could not find one on Yahoo Finance, the Wall Street Journal, or Investor's Business Daily. Excluding the ROE, the other management efficiency measurements for McDonald's are really strong. The return on assets is currently at 17.79%, the profit margin is at 38.3%, and the operating margin is 40.84%.

McDonald's has been facing the trend to healthier eating for more than a decade now and the company has done a good job of adapting its menu to meet the changing landscape. The company has been able to make the changes without losing its core menu and its reputation for consistency.

The Stock Just Hit the Upper Rail of an Upwardly Sloped Channel

The weekly chart for McDonald's is pretty impressive. The stock is up approximately 22% since the beginning of the year and that is slightly better than the S&P 500's performance. Over the past year, the stock is up over 38% while the S&P is only up 7%.

The stock has seen a trend channel form over the last three and a half years with the upper rail connecting the highs from 2016, 2017, and 2018. The stock just hit the upper rail again in the last few weeks. Because the channel is upwardly sloped, hitting the upper rail isn't necessarily a bearish sign. Many times a stock will hit the upper rail and either move higher along the rail or it goes through a consolidation phase and moves sideways for a period of time.

We see on the chart that the overbought/oversold indicators are in overbought territory at this time and have been there for quite a while now. Seeing the indicators in overbought territory for an extended period isn't anything new for McDonald's as we see that the 10-week RSI was in overbought territory for almost an entire year from early 2017 through early 2018. There were just a few dips below the 70 level over that entire period.

The weekly stochastic readings moved into overbought territory in late 2016 and remained there until early 2018 with one decline below the 80 level in the fall of 2018. At this point, the stochastic readings have been above 80 since late March.

The Sentiment Toward McDonald's is Average

With the fundamentals being mixed and the chart showing a clear trend to the upside, I was hoping to find some bearish sentiment toward McDonald's. Instead, I found the sentiment indicators were very average.

There are 30 analysts following the stock and 23 of them have the stock rated as a "buy" and the other seven analysts have the stock rated as a "hold". This gives us a buy percentage of 76.7%. I have expressed many times that the average buy percentage for a company with good fundamentals is usually in the 65% to 75% range. In this case, the buy percentage is only slightly above average.

The short interest ratio is at 2.5 currently. As of the end of June, there were 6.82 million shares sold short and that is a slight increase from the mid-June level. Like the analysts' ratings, this falls in the average range and hasn't changed much in recent months.

Looking at the options activity, the put/call ratio is at 1.02 with 74,954 puts open and 73,394 calls open at this time. Over the last three months, the ratio has ranged between 1.2 and 0.84. When McDonald's reported first quarter earnings on April 30, the put/call ratio was at 1.09, so the current reading is the same range. The ratio is slightly higher than the average stock, but not enough to worry about much like the slightly higher buy percentage from the analysts.

My Overall Take on McDonald's

For the most part, I like what I see from the various analysis indicators. The fundamentals are pretty strong with the exception of the decline in revenues in the last few years. The earnings are expected to be flat to down slightly, but, in the current market environment, that is not unusual.

The upward trend is obviously appealing, but I am a little concerned about the stock hitting the upper rail of the channel and possibly signaling a slight decline or a consolidation over the next few months. Obviously, the overbought readings on the oscillators are a minor concern, but history tells us that it isn't a big deal. One thing, in particular, that I don't like is how far above the 52-week moving average the stock is. At this point in time, it is approximately 15% above the moving average.

The sentiment readings aren't overly optimistic or overly pessimistic and that isn't a bad thing. I wouldn't have been surprised to see extreme bullish sentiment and I was hoping to find overly pessimistic readings.

I look for McDonald's to continue outperforming the market in the coming quarters. If we were to see a pullback in the overall market, I would expect the stock to hold up better than most. It held up well in the fourth quarter of 2018 and it performed very well in the bear market of 2007-2009.

The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of its last six quarterly reports, and I would expect that to be the case again this time. I wouldn't expect the earnings report to be a selling opportunity, but I don't know that it can push the stock much higher at this time either. If we do see a pullback in the days and weeks that follow the report, I would consider buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.