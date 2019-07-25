GameStop: A Take-Private Candidate

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Dukoff as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

I believe that GameStop (GME) is a take-private candidate. The company trades at a discount to its year-end net cash position, is well capitalized and continues to generate free cash flow ($231mm in 2018). The stock is oversold as 75% of the float is short and the three largest shareholders have likely exited a meaningful stake of their position. Most significantly, due to the industry transition to digital sales, the business is in a secular decline and needs to make drastic changes to their operating model. It is not beneficial for Management to attempt to make these changes as a public company.

Although management is committed to attracting people to their stores, for purposes of this analysis, I assume that their strategy will be unsuccessful. Any upside is welcome but is not the basis for this pitch. I believe that GameStop is a slowly dying business. Like other dying retailers, this death will take time. In the interim, there is considerable value not being recognized by the market. Whether it is done through an MBO or LBO, GameStop can be acquired using its year-end net cash balance with management or a sponsor collecting the free cash flow until the business runs its course.

Recent events

GameStop has undergone a tumultuous year. On June 19, 2018, GameStop's board announced a strategic review of alternatives including discussions with third parties regarding a potential sale of the company. On Nov. 21, 2018, GameStop announced the sale of its non-core, Spring Mobile business for net proceeds of $700mm. The Spring Mobile transaction was completed in January 2019. On Jan. 29, 2019, the board terminated efforts to pursue a full-company sale citing a "lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer."

In other words, an offer came in at a discount to the share price at the time of ~$16. On the news of the failed sale process, the stock declined to ~$11. By the company's fiscal year-end, GameStop had ~$1.6 billion in cash with debt of $825mm ($350mm of senior notes maturing in 2019 and $475mm of senior notes maturing in 2021) resulting in a net cash position of $800mm. The company's market capitalization at the time was $1.17 billion. Subsequent to the 10-K filing, the company announced that it would retire the $350mm 2019 notes with proceeds from the sale.

Following the company's terminated strategic process, an activist investor stepped in. On Feb. 12, 2019, Hestia Capital Management sent a letter to GameStop's Board of Directors urging the company to pursue a "public LBO" by funding a $500mm - $700mm Dutch auction tender followed by $100mm per year of additional repurchases along with operating changes. After not receiving a meaningful response, Hestia, joined by Permit Capital Enterprise, sent another letter to the Board on March 13, 2019, calling for a tender offer and "board refresh." The activist investors concluded the letter by threatening to nominate a slate of board members if the Board refused to engage with them. Hestia and Permit followed through on March 29, 2019, by nominating four individuals. On April 1, 2019, the company entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Hestia and Permit, in which the company added two new independent directors to the Board in exchange for the investors withdrawing their nominees and voting in favor of GameStop's director nominees.

The stock price continued to decline following the Cooperation Agreement, falling to $7.82 ahead of the company's Q1 2019 earnings release. On June 4, 2019, although expected given the stage of the current console cycle, the company reported weak earnings. However, what was not as expected was the Board's decision to eliminate the quarterly dividend of $0.38, which represented a 19.4% yield. Instead of paying the dividend, the company repaid $39 million of debt, which was equal to the would-be dividend (~102.3mm shares x $0.38). The stock was decimated, falling 36% to $5.04. The overreaction was likely triggered by funds that sold, such as Fidelity, Blackrock and Vanguard, which have a combined ~38% ownership. But we will not know until the 13Fs are filed.

At the time the company did not announce any share buybacks but on the earnings call, the outgoing COO Rob Lloyd had the following exchange:

Joseph Feldman (Analyst): And then just a follow up, regarding the debt level, because you guys did comment that with that incremental $160 or so million in cash that you have for the dividend, not paying the dividend that is. Is there a target debt level that you guys would like to be at, again recognizing that you have a little time before it's due, but is there a target in mind that you're trying to get to? Rob Lloyd (Outgoing COO): Yes, I wouldn't say there's a hard target in mind. I think recognizing that we have the 2021, they're at a favorable interest rate. We have the cash flow to be able to bring that down to perhaps not as a hard target but to get the debt to EBITDA level a little closer to one to one, and then give Jim and George and team an opportunity to evaluate that line of the entire capital structure and capital allocation policy.

Why is the company targeting a 1.0x leverage level? Per the bond indenture, the company cannot do more than $20mm of share repurchases a year unless leverage is less than or equal to 1.0x. I estimate that Q1 2019 leverage was 1.13x ($436mm of 2021 notes/ $385mm of LTM EBITDA).

On June 10, 2019, GameStop announced a tender offer of up to 12mm shares with a cash purchase price of no less than $5.20 and no greater than $6.00. The outcome was underwhelming with the tender being executed on July 10, 2019, at $5.20. It appears that the tender served as a secondary offering for one of the big funds. Even with the reduction in shares, the stock continued its sell-off since the announcement falling to its current level of $4.08.

Valuation

I believe that GameStop is undervalued. The company has a clean balance sheet with only $436mm of debt maturing in 2021 (this number may be less given the leverage covenant required to pursue buybacks). After repaying the $350mm 2019 notes, meeting Q1 2019 working capital needs and repurchasing 12mm of stock, GameStop has ~$481mm of cash on its balance sheet. The company historically repays accounts payable and accrued liabilities in the first quarter with cash building throughout the year. GameStop's cash balance should be closer to $1.0 billion by 2019 year-end with a TEV that is negative. The company is obviously cheap as it trades at a P/2018 FCF of 1.6x and TEV/LTM EBITDA multiple 0.85x.

In terms of valuing GameStop, the way that I think about it is how much management/sponsor would be willing to pay. To calculate this, I ran a very conservative LBO assuming that a sponsor expects a 20% IRR, uses 100% equity (no debt) to finance a transaction and the 2019 year-cash balance is $800mm. Most importantly, even though the business would have no debt I assume that GameStop closes its doors at the end of the next console cycle, which is another 6 years of operations. Therefore, I did not assign an exit value to the analysis. Regarding free cash flow generation, I assumed that GameStop generates $150mm the next two years, followed by $100mm in years 3-4 and $50mm in years 5 and 6. These are very conservative assumptions as a sponsor would likely use some leverage and there would be no reason for a business that has no debt to just die (Management and Board would like to be employed).

In this draconian case, I still calculate a $6.27 share price or 54% premium to the current share price of $4.08. If 1.0x of leverage is used, the implied share price would increase to $6.85 or a 68% premium to current. With slightly more realistic assumptions regarding cash flow, leverage and the year-end cash balance, a $7-$9 implied share price can support a 20% IRR. In cases where an exit value is included, the implied share price would be greater.

Conclusion

I do not believe that the status quo as a public company is a viable alternative for GameStop and management's recent actions signal that an MBO/LBO is in the cards. Management has taken credit enhancing moves such as using Spring Mobile sale proceeds to repay debt, eliminating the dividend to repay debt and repurchasing stock through a tender offer. While a dividend cut was necessary, I believe that management and their financial advisor, JPMorgan, were fully aware of the consequences that the elimination of the dividend would have on the share price.

In the event that an MBO was to occur later in the year, a fairness opinion would be required. With a lower weighted average share price, any premium will allow the board to argue that they met their fiduciary duty to shareholders. Separately, although the company recently explored a sale process, the market capitalization was over 3x higher than the current market cap. I would expect that JP Morgan is reconnecting with potential buyers and seeking revised financing terms. At the current share price, management/sponsor can acquire the company with balance sheet cash and collect the cash flow until the company no longer exists. Even with no upside, such a scenario would represent a very attractive IRR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.