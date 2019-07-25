Cabot Oil & Gas: Great Company, Fair Price

Valuation is nowhere near as cheap as peers. However, this provides Cabot with a unique opportunity to consolidate and expand, using its shares as a valuable currency.

Cabot is not the biggest producer. However, they are currently the most profitable.

Cabot Oil & Gas has executed their vision, and they are now the leading dry natural gas producer.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria" - Sir John Templeton Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

Continuing my analysis of energy equities, I am reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which has a markedly different return profile, compared to some of its more downtrodden peer companies, two of which I have profiled recently with the following articles.

Range Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore

Southwestern Energy: Still A Potential Stock Of The Next Decade

In contrast to Range Resources (RRC) and Southwestern Energy (SWN), Cabot's shares have not been decimated since January 1st of 2016, or over the past ten years.

Lower natural gas prices have brought down earnings estimates for Cabot, but both earnings, and more importantly, free cash flows, are up materially over 2018, resulting in reasonable valuations for a market-leading company.

Do Cabot shares have the total return potential of some of their more downtrodden brethren?

The simple answer is no.

However, that does not mean there is not a place for Cabot in your portfolio, as this great company could be a standout buy-and-hold investment over the long term, and ironically, they could be a big beneficiary from the fallout around them.

Investment Thesis

Cabot shares have significantly outperformed their peers, earning a premium relative valuation from their market-leading dry natural gas operations and providing Cabot with the currency to potentially consolidate their leadership position. Absent an acquisition, Cabot is positioned to return cash to shareholders at an accelerated pace.

Absolute Performance

Cabot shares have struggled right alongside the rest of the energy sector in 2019, gaining 0.3% year to date, significantly trailing the 21.2% return of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and trailing the 25.0% return in $WTIC crude oil prices.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the performance chart above, the silver lining is that Cabot shares have far outperformed natural gas prices, which are down 22.6% YTD, and Cabot shares have also outperformed the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is down almost 5% YTD.

Going a little bit farther back, COG shares have declined 20.9% since January 1st of 2018, performing in line with natural gas prices.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Going back to January 1st, 2016, which is important because 2016 marked the secular turning point in commodity prices, and in sovereign bond prices, COG shares are higher by 29.3%, outperforming dry natural gas prices and XOP, while trailing the gains in crude oil prices and the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the bigger picture, specifically going back a decade, Cabot shares have returned a very healthy 150.4%, trouncing the performance of energy prices, and their energy sector peers, but still trailing the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Summarizing this section in absolute terms, COG shares have flat-lined in 2019, they have declined roughly 21% since January 1st, 2018, they have advanced roughly 29% since January 1st, 2016, and they have gained roughly 150% over the past decade, generally outperforming energy prices and their energy equity peers, while trailing the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

Relative Performance

In the above section, we looked at how Cabot shares have performed versus energy prices, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, and the S&P 500 Index. Now, I am going to focus on the performance of COG common shares compared to Range Resources' common shares, and Southwestern Energy's common shares, two energy companies that I have written about publicly recently, both of whose shares are currently severely undervalued, from my vantage point.

Year to date in 2019, COG shares are up 0.3%, while SWN shares are down 27.9%, and RRC shares have lost an eye-opening 42.5%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since January 1st, 2018, COG shares have declined 20.9%, in line with a decline in natural gas prices, while SWN shares have lost 55.9%, and RRC shares have lost 67.6%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This pattern of significant outperformance of COG shares continues going back to January 1st, 2016, with COG shares higher by 29.3%, SWN shares lower by 65.4%, and RRC shares lower by 77.4%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Completing the relative performance comparison, over the past decade, COG shares have risen 150.4%, while SWN shares have declined 94.2% and RRC shares have lost 87.7% of their value.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the above charts, it is clear how much the relative outperformance of Cabot shares stands out. Thus, while COG shares have trailed the S&P 500 Index, they have crushed the performance of two peers now focused primarily in the same energy basin.

Why Have COG Shares Outperformed

From my perspective, there are three primary reasons Cabot Oil & Gas shares have outperformed.

First, they have some of the best energy acreage on the planet. If you look at individual well performance in Pennsylvania, the top performing well list is dominated by Cabot and their next door neighbor in the Northeast Marcellus, which is Chesapeake Energy (CHK).

Second, since identifying the relative opportunity in Appalachia, Cabot has been laser-focused in exploiting this opportunity, selling off energy assets in other basins, and coming up with a structured game plan to maximize their identified advantage, including executing on their vision of takeaway access, and end user direct demand, specifically in-basin power generation.

Thus, while Cabot is not the largest natural gas producer, that honor belongs to EQT Corp. (EQT), as shown in the table below, which I have written about recently too, and they are behind Exxon Mobil (XOM), and BP (BP), after BP's acquisition of BHP Billiton's (BHP) North American energy assets, with fifth place Antero Resources (AR) also growing production, they are currently the most profitable dry natural gas producer.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

Third, Cabot has been relentlessly focused on free cash flow generation, turning free cash flow positive in 2016, which was years ahead of their peers. Adding to the narrative, free cash flow is poised to take a significant leap higher in 2019, potentially more than doubling from 2018's roughly $300 million in free cash flow to over $600 million in 2019.

Valuation - Not Cheap, Yet Not Expensive

Cabot generated $297 million in free cash flow over the course of calendar 2018, a good performance especially on a peer relative basis. However, there was a quantum leap higher in the first quarter of 2019, where Cabot generated $308 million in free cash flow. For reference, this was more than all of 2018 and a big increase year over year, as the first quarter of 2018 saw COG generate $87 million in free cash flow.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas J.P. Morgan June 2019 Energy Conference Presentation)

The strong first quarter 2019 results have Cabot on track to significantly increase free cash flow year over year in 2019, as referenced earlier, and as illustrated below from the JPMorgan (JPM) June 2019 Energy Conference Presentation.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas J.P. Morgan June 2019 Energy Conference Presentation)

Looking at the above, it is truly remarkable how much free cash flow Cabot can generate at even lower natural as prices, and they have upside leverage to higher prices too.

The problem, from a valuation perspective, is that this is partially priced in right now, as Cabot has an enterprise value of roughly $10.4 billion and a market capitalization of roughly $9.4 billion, with $2.3 billion in trailing twelve month revenues, while the previously compared Range Resources and Southwestern Energy, who both operate in the Appalachia basin too, have enterprise values of $5.1 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, with higher trailing twelve months revenues compared to Cabot, specifically, $3.4 billion for RRC and $3.9 billion for SWN.

Clearly, on a comparison basis, COG is more profitable, COG is better operationally, it is farther along in its free cash flow generation cycle, and it might even have a better overall acreage position (there is no doubt that Cabot owns perhaps the most premium dry gas reserves), though this is debatable, when looking at overall reserves, with RRC and SWN having a significant liquids component, yet a lot of this is priced in with comparable valuations.

Personally, I can model a $25 to $35 fair value target for COG shares today, using a discounted cash flow model that I have shared with members, though I think there is additional upside potential if COG can sustain its industry-leading operating margins at a rate that is anyway comparable to their performance in 2018, and there could be additional upside from higher than expected natural gas prices.

From a more traditional valuation focus, Cabot shares look cheap on a price-to-earnings basis, with a current share price of $22.27, trading for roughly 12 times 2019 earnings, and 13 times 2020 earnings, which is a significant discount to the S&P 500's price-to-earnings multiple of above 22.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

On a price-to-book basis, Cabot shares at Tuesday's closing price of $22.27 are trading at more than 4 times their book value of $5.48, which is rising, yet both RRC and SWN trade at substantial discounts to their book value.

In summary, COG is generating healthy free cash flow, its shares trade at a cheaper price-to-earnings ratio than the S&P 500, and it has upside leverage to higher natural gas prices. However, COG shares trade at a significant premium, some would argue deservedly so, over their in-basin competitors, so the valuation picture is a mixed bag.

When thinking of Cabot, I am reminded of Buffett's famous axiom, specifically that he would rather buy a great company at a fair price, and I think this is the position that Cabot finds itself in today, which is not a bad place to be, with the caveat that a judgement of the quality of a company should not yet be rendered on their in-basin peers.

Closing Thoughts - Market Leader & Consolidation Opportunity

Cabot Oil & Gas has executed almost flawlessly in its vision, identifying an advantage in Appalachia energy production, and capitalizing on it so much, that they are now the clear industry leader in dry natural gas production, with Cabot shares trading a significant premium to their industry peers on a relative basis, many of whom have seen their share prices decimated over the past decade, while Cabot's share price has climbed higher.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This premium valuation has Cabot in prime position to use their equity to do an accretive acquisition, potentially consolidating the industry, and it will be interesting who ultimately takes advantage of the bargain basement valuations in the energy sector.

We might hear more on this front when Cabot reports its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Friday, July 26th, 2019. These results will also provide insight into Cabot's ability to whether lower natural gas prices.

On a standalone basis, apart from their energy peers, Cabot is not expensive compared to the broader equity market, and in this regard, it offers potential opportunity, including a 1.6% dividend yield, with COG's dividend being increased four times in the past two years, including a recent 29% bump higher, as Cabot's free cash flows continue to increase.

Building on this narrative, Cabot has a more-than-two-decade inventory of prime drilling locations at today's drilling rates, and the company is poised to generate healthy free cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Just how much cash flow depends on the price trajectory for natural gas prices, which have been under material pressure in 2019.

Personally, I see higher natural gas prices, and I agree with Richard Kinder of Kinder Morgan (KMI) who had this quote on KMI's post-earnings conference call.

Now look, I'm aware of Mark Twain's saying that making predictions is very difficult, particularly when they concern the future, but I believe that under almost any scenario, natural gas is a winner for years to come".

With higher natural gas prices, Cabot shares should do well, outperforming the broader equity markets, though I think that their undervalued peers will perform much better in terms of overall percentage gains.

In closing, the risk/reward potential for COG shares is strong, with Cabot's industry-leading margins and strong balance sheet offering protection in a downside natural gas price environment, while the shares still have upside potential if higher natural gas prices come to fruition, though investors need to be aware that they trade for a significant premium relative valuation already today.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant outperformance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG, EQT, BHP, CHK, KMI, AR, RRC, SWN, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT MARKET PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.