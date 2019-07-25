Novartis' Accelerated Review Sets Up A Potential Catalyst For FDA Approval

Novartis (NVS) announced that the FDA has accepted review of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for crizanlizumab to treat patients with sickle-cell disease. This is good news for Novartis which is seeking to obtain marketing approval in the United States for this drug. Best part of all is that it was able to obtain accelerated approval based only on a phase 2 study in which treatment with crizanlizumab prevented vaso-occlusive crises (VOC) in these patients with sickle-cell disease. Pending all goes according to plan, approval of crizanlizumab could happen by early 2020.

FDA Accelerated Review

The FDA accepted the BLA on the basis for a positive primary efficacy outcome measure from the phase 2 SUSTAIN study. This study recruited patients with sickle-cell disease (SCD). Patients were treated with either 5 mg/kg crizanlizumab or placebo with or without hydroxyurea therapy. The primary endpoint was to establish a significant difference in VOC between drug and placebo. It was noted that those treated with crizanlizumab had seen a reduction in the median annual rate of VOCs leading to healthcare visits by 45.3% compared to placebo. This difference was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.010. If approved, this is a very important treatment for this patient population. Patients with SCD have sickle-shaped red blood cells. With this happening, lots of red blood cells die. In turn, that leads to low oxygen for the patient with the disease. However, because of the sickle-cell shaped red blood cells, there is an occurrence where they get stuck in the inner lining of blood vessels and this causes the painful event known as VOC. The pain is so severe that these patients tend to go to the emergency room to help clear this situation up. Pain is one aspect only, there are certain times where VOC can also potentially be fatal as well.

Potential Competitors

The acceptance of the BLA by the FDA for Novartis' crizanlizumab is good news. However, the space is getting quite crowded as many biotechs are looking to get a piece of this market. For instance, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is gearing up to finish its rolling NDA submission to the FDA in the second half of 2019 for its drug Voxelotor. It was able to show in a phase 3 study that those patients treated with Voxelotor were able to achieve an improvement of greater than 1 g/dL at week 24. The thing is that there were fewer cases of VOC events for patients in this study, but the reduced amount was not statistically significant. Even then, Global Blood was able to get its hand on another drug known as inclacumab which is going to be used to reduce VOC in SCD patients. Inclacumab is a monoclonal antibody that was being developed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in phase 2 studies for heart disease, but its mechanism of action could be useful to reduce VOCs also.

Global Blood Therapeutics hopes inclacumab can achieve solid data in reducing VOC. Then, you have Pfizer (PFE) and its partner GlycoMimetics (GLYC) with their SCD drug rivipansel, which is currently being explored in a phase 3 study. Lastly, there are drugs which are highly promising as they hold potential to be curative therapies. The first of which comes from CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) known as CTX001. This CTX001 therapy holds massive potential because it is an autologous CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy. The first patient was enrolled in a phase 1/2 study using CTX001 to treat SCD back in February of 2019.

Finally, there is bluebird bio (BLUE) which is using its LentiGlobin gene therapy to potentially be a cure for patients with SCD. The most recently updated data, from its phase 1/2 HGB-206 study, showed a reduction of multiple measures in SCD. Specifically, there was a substantial reduction of VOCs for those with SCD. With LentiGlobin being able to implement a functioning gene, it's possible treatment might cure the disease. In turn, this would completely remove all symptoms associated with SCD.

Conclusion

The speedy review of crizanlizumab to treat VOC in patients with SCD is good news for both Novartis and the patients. The ability to get a drug out there that could have a major impact on VOC is important. The risk is that there are many other pharmaceutical companies that are looking to treat VOC also. Disruptive technologies like CRISPR/Cas9 and gene therapies may potentially offer a cure for VOC associated with SCD. On the flip side, such therapies are in the early stages of clinical development, which means Novartis' crizanlizumab will have plenty of time to gain traction in the market without this type of competition. With the speedy review, crizanlizumab is going to be reviewed within 6 months as opposed to 10 months. I believe this is a good catalyst for Novartis if and when it receives FDA approval for crizanlizumab.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.