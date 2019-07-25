Pinduoduo: Growth At A Reasonable Price

At a 17x P/E multiple on projected 2021 earnings, I believe PDD is worth at least $30.

Further growth should amplify the network effects from its business model, solidifying its advantage in "social commerce"

The company is well positioned to capture the rise of China’s lower tier cities.

Pinduoduo’s unique "group buy" approach to e-commerce appears to be under-appreciated by the market.

Pinduoduo (PDD) has come under fire recently from the likes of skeptics who doubt its long term growth potential. But dig deeper, and I think you'll find there is more to this company than meets the eye.

The PDD skepticism is reflected in its YTD stock performance. While Chinese e-commerce juggernauts Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) have outperformed, PDD has been left behind.

Furthermore, since its IPO last year, PDD is down a staggering 26% despite consistently beating on both the top (3/3 beats) and bottom (2/3 beats) lines. The stock now trades at 4.8x EV/Sales (FWD) on 194.49% (not a typo) projected growth next year.

Fundamentally, I think investors are simply not giving enough credit to the PDD business model.

The PDD business model today, having gone through multiple stages of evolution, is now based on a 3P/marketplace model built around a collective approach to e-commerce (also known as "group buy"). In sum, PDD incentivizes users to form purchasing groups through promotions and bulk discounts.

Thus far, the PDD approach has worked exceptionally well, especially since the PDD user base is primarily made up of price-sensitive shoppers from lower-tier cities. Building on its initial success, PDD is now able to leverage social media-type network effects on an e-commerce platform. The result is that PDD has the lowest user acquisition costs and the highest retention rates, even compared to JD and Alibaba.

Riding the tailwind of a rapidly growing Chinese e-commerce industry and continued network effects from its "group buy" business model, I model PDD reaching profitability in 2021. At 17x PE on my 2021 earnings projections, PDD should trade at $30.

The PDD selloff over the last year has, in my opinion, created an opportunity for investors to buy into a long-term growth story at a very reasonable price.

Benefiting From the Rise of Lower Tier Cities

The e-commerce industry in China has undoubtedly seen massive growth in recent years, but PDD's rise to an ~$24bn market cap company is down to more than just the broader e-commerce industry tailwind. The rise of lower-tier cities in China, which have long trailed the development of tier-one and two cities, has been a key driver.

One key statistic to take note of is the nationwide mobile penetration, which has risen almost seven fold from 2008. Based on the latest China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) data, total mobile internet users in China crossed the 800 million mark in 2018, accounting for 98% of the online user base and ~58% of the country's population.

At this point, the incremental e-commerce user is most likely to come from a lower-tier city. According to Questmobile data, almost 60% of these users are from tier-three, four and below cities.

As PDD's business model revolves around a low-price, high frequency hit product strategy, the company is well positioned to tap into the demand of a significantly under penetrated user group in China's online retail sector.

Currently, ~70% of PDD's users come from tier-three, four and below cities.

As purchasing power from rural areas are likely to rise rapidly due to recently enacted government policies that favor urbanization, this could further drive mobile penetration and e-commerce growth, benefiting PDD.

Applying Social Network Effects to E-Commerce

PDD is the first Chinese e-commerce company to have shunned the traditional "individual purchase" model, instead implementing a "group buy" model which has allowed it to achieve user expansion at a rapid rate.

PDD provides two purchasing alternatives: individual purchase and team purchase. Of the two, team purchase tends to offer a lower price for a "quantity discount". Team members may be strangers or friends, with team size of no less than two people.

One of the reasons PDD can offer low pricing is its supply chain efficiency. PDD has a focused SKU count and, on top of that, directly cooperates with factories. Products typically have no brand.

In addition to its efficient supply chain, PDD has also leveraged the social network effect of its platform to amass millions of users in a relatively short time. The social aspect of the "group buy" model fosters strong user interaction, which coupled with a low price/high frequency strategy, has proven to be a massive hit with its core demographic.

More importantly, by leveraging social platforms, PDD benefits from significantly reduced user acquisition costs with little impact on user retention. For some context, peers JD and Alibaba's acquisitions costs are 4.9x and 2.7x higher respectively.

According to Cathay Innovation, PDD's average user time spent, app usage and user retention were even higher than more established e-commerce platforms such as JD and Mobile Taobao.

In turn, PDD has attracted a large number of merchants to its platform, especially those facing rising traffic cost pressure or face operational challenges from the major e-commerce platforms.

According to a recent PDD filing, as of 4Q18, PDD had 3.6M (up from 1.7M in 1Q18) active merchants covering a wide range of categories.

Valuation

In my valuation of PDD, I have applied a 17x Price/Earnings multiple to potential earnings with revenue set to maintain strong growth rates to 2022 driven by user base expansion and increased monetization rates. While PDD is currently loss-making, I expect the company to turn profitable in 2020e, as it benefits from greater leverage on sales and marketing expense in addition to the revenue drivers above.

Modeling this scenario, I obtain a target price of $30 (43% upside from the current price of $21) based on a 17x P/E multiple on non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.77 in 2021e, with adjusted EPS growing at a 37% 2-year CAGR over 2019-2021e.

Conclusion

Although PDD has fallen far and fast since its IPO, I believe there is still plenty of upside left in the stock. In sum, I do not believe the market is giving credit to the long-term potential of the PDD business model. Though PDD has yet to turn a profit, it enjoys structurally low user acquisition costs and has the highest retention rates, while benefiting from a massive tailwind in the form of a consumption boom in China's lower tier cities.

Based on my assumptions, I believe the stock is trading below fair value at the current price of $20.93. At a conservative 17x P/E on 2021E earnings, PDD is worth at least $30 in my book. PDD stock today, offers investors an opportunity to buy into an attractive long-term growth story at a very reasonable price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.