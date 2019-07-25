GoPro Has To Prove Itself All Over Again

Although I cannot call myself a GPRO bear, I find it prudent to keep a safe distance from the stock due to its speculative nature.

Top of mind in 2Q19 will be GoPro's production line move, and whether the popularity of the Hero 7 Black has remained intact.

GoPro stock has lost one-fourth of its market value in only ten weeks, and the company will be looking to regain investors' confidence on August 1st.

It hasn't been an easy quarter for the stock of camera maker GoPro (GPRO).

The results of the company's 1Q19 looked promising enough, leading me to proclaim that GoPro had "turned a corner" - even though I also tagged the stock too speculative to invest in. Only ten weeks later, shares lost about one-fourth of their total market value in the blink of an eye.

On August 1st, the San Mateo-based tech company will report second quarter results, looking to regain investors' confidence.

What to expect

One of the possible reasons for the stock's unwind was almost as comical due to the sequence of events as it was tragic for shareholders. Following the trade policy debacle that heated up in May, GoPro reiterated its plans to move production of U.S.-bound devices from China to Guadalajara, Mexico in June. The stock skyrocketed immediately following the release of the news. Only two weeks later, however, Mexico became the new target of U.S.-imposed tariffs. The plan to raise import taxes on Mexico was eventually called off, but it looks like the damage had already been done - and GPRO continued to tailspin.

On this subject, I will be curious to hear updates from the management team on the company's production line move. Worth noting, the plan was not only intended to avoid higher taxes but also to "recognize some cost savings and efficiencies", which should bode well for gross margins that started to improve recently (see chart below). Some of these cost benefits could be reflected in improved guidance and narrative for second-half results.

But, of course, especially for a company that continues to recover from a disastrous 2017 holiday season, revenue growth will be a key topic of conversation. Last quarter, sales grew 20% YOY, the most they had since mid-2017. This time, the Street is expecting to see a much more modest 7% increase over slightly tougher 2Q18 comps.

The second quarter of the year is not a particularly strong period of sales, especially now that some may be anticipating a full refresh of the company's camera lineup around mid-September. Therefore, instead of volume of devices sold, the product mix may be the key item to pay attention to. In the first quarter, high demand for the more expensive Hero 7 Black drove a welcome 8% bump in ASP (average selling price) to $288. It will be interesting to see if the positive trend will continue in 2Q19.

On the stock

I agree with Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz that "GoPro has achieved an impressive turnaround since last year and its management demonstrated solid execution and ability to adapt to new market trends and consumer demands" - a convincing bullish argument for owning GPRO. Interestingly, even as the stock continued to fall apart in June and July, earnings estimates for the full-year remained unchanged. The sharp valuation contraction makes shares look pretty inexpensive at a current-year P/E of 13.2x and long-term PEG of only 1.3x.

Despite the positives, I continue to find GPRO a risky and speculative proposition - which may explain the low multiples. The revenue growth observed recently was driven primarily by the popularity of the Hero 7 product lineup over a much less exciting Hero 6 portfolio. It is anyone's guess whether the Fall 2019 refresh will prove as successful as last year's was. With 90% of GoPro's 1Q19 revenues having come from the Hero 7, making the over-dependence of Apple (AAPL) on iPhone sales look like child's play, any demand softening over the next couple of quarters could prove disastrous for financial projections and investor sentiment. Meanwhile, competition finally seems to have stepped up to the plate.

For the reasons above and although I cannot call myself a GPRO bear, I find it prudent to keep a safe distance from the stock.

