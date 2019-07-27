Banco Santander: Looking Forward To The Dividend Announcement

Introduction

As I explained in some of my previous articles, I do like the diversification that comes with Banco Santander (SAN). Although it’s a Spanish bank, its Spanish operations represent just around a 13% of the net operating income and its global operations in the USA and Brazil are more important than the domestic market. Investing in Santander isn’t just investing in a Spanish bank, it’s investing in a bank with a worldwide presence that just happens to be in headquartered in Spain.

Data by YCharts

An overview of the consolidated entity

Looking at the results in the first semester of the year, Banco Santander actually performed quite well. Its net interest income increased by in excess of 4% to 17.64B EUR thanks to a boost in the ‘other interest income’ category. The total income increased by just 1% though as Santander was unable to reproduce last year’s 1.2B EUR gain on financial assets although it also reported a 191M EUR income due to FX changes compared to an 890M EUR charge last year.

Despite the fact Santander is still working on incorporating Banco Popular in its own business structures, the progress is already noticeable as Santander saw its administrative expenses decrease by approximately 150M EUR. It’s still too early to try to read anything into it as there may have been some non-recurring expenses in H1 2018 (for instance severance payments), but the trend of lower expenses is encouraging.

Source: Banco Santander presentation

We will however see an increase in the next few quarters and years as Banco Santander has reached an agreement with its unions to get rid of around 10% of its Spanish employees while closing 1,150 branches (as there was some overlap between branches of Banco Popular and Banco Santander). I think it’s not unreasonable to expect some higher severance payment related expenses and Santander has already recorded a 600M EUR charge in the second quarter for this (which explains the difference between the reported results and the underlying results – see later).

Source: Santander half-year report

Despite this, the pre-tax income actually decreased by approximately 5% to 6.53B EUR while the tax pressure increased: the total tax bill in H1 2019 was higher than the amount of taxes due on the higher pre-tax income generated last year. The tax pressure in the first half of the year came in at 37.5% compared to 34.5% in H1 2018. The bottom line is a net income of 3.23B EUR attributable to Banco Santander’s shareholders while an additional 851M EUR in net profits was earmarked for the company’s non-controlling interests. The EPS fell from 0.216 EUR per share to just 0.181 EUR per share in the first half of the year.

Decent results, but let’s not forget Santander’s results in Q1 were excellent and the second quarter is actually quite a bit weaker on a reported basis (with an 18.7% decrease in the pre-tax income and a 24.4% decrease in the net income compared to the first quarter of the year), but Santander has also provided the underlying results which have filtered out the one-time issues (like the 600M EUR provision in Spain), and these paint a much better picture as Santander continues to grow with a 7.6% increase in the net income. That being said, the net attributable profit on an underlying basis in the first semester remained virtually unchanged compared to the first half of last year, and the EPS came in at a little bit over 0.23 EUR per share. Not bad at all.

Source: Banco Santander half-year report

Were the UK operations really that weak?

Although Banco Santander has beat the expectations by posting an EPS that’s around 2 cents higher than the consensus estimates, some news outlets were pointing to the UK division as the main issue for Santander to report a lower net income (although still beating the estimates).

Santander is indeed referring to ‘competitive pressure’ on the mortgage margins in the UK, but also mentions its ‘costs and provisions trend has improved’. But indeed. The bank’s net interest income in the UK fell by 6.5% in the first half of the year, resulting in an 18% decrease in the net operating income and a 12.5% lower net income attributable to Banco Santander as the parent company. That’s a pity, but it doesn’t really move the needle in the bigger scheme of things: The 12.5% net income drop represents just 83M EUR on an underlying basis, which makes a difference of just half a cent per share. Nothing alarming, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the mortgage margins.

Source: Banco Santander half-year report

The CET1 ratio remains fine

As the European Banking Authority continues to conduct stress tests on a regular basis , the European banks try hard to be as transparent as possible about their CET1 ratios as they know it has become quite easy to compare banks based on these capital levels.

Banco Santander’s CET1 ratio as of the end of June remained unchanged compared to the 11.30% at the end of the previous financial year. A decent result considering the bank had to deal with a negative impact to the tune of 0.36% due to changing regulatory requirements (Santander is referring to the IFRS 16 accounting rules as one of the main culprits). The entire 0.36% was made up by the bank’s retained net income in the first half of the year. As of the end of June, Santander had a total CET1 capital of 68.4B EUR on a total amount of 605.5B EUR in risk-weighted assets:

Source: Banco Santander half-year report

Considering Banco Santander is now targeting a 40-50% payout ratio and has switched from a quarterly dividend to two semi-annual dividends of which the interim-dividend will be announced in September. On an underlying basis, it looks like Santander should be able to retain 3.5B EUR in earnings, which by itself could boost the CET1 ratio by 0.55% if the asset portfolio doesn’t get expanded. Due to the difference between the reported results and underlying results this year I’m not sure the 0.55% would be achievable but once the restructuring of the Spanish division will be completed and the reported income will increase as well, Santander does have the potential to increase its CET1 ratio relatively fast.

Investment thesis

On an underlying basis, Banco Santander continues to perform very well and the bank is trading at just 9 times its underlying earnings. The reported net income is indeed lower than the underlying net income due to some non-recurring expenses (like the 600M EUR provision in Spain to cover the closure of in excess of a thousand branches), but these measures should result in a higher profitability and better efficiency ratios later on.

I have a small long position in Banco Santander and am looking forward to see the first interim dividend being announced in September as I’m still expecting a small hike.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.