Tesla: When Records Don't Matter

After the bell on Wednesday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q2 results, which can be found in this investor letter. While the quarter was one where the company set production and delivery records, that did not result in a revenue record or even a profit on a non-GAAP basis. In the end, this report was a bit of a disappointment, which has put an end to the recent rally in shares.

For those who read my Q2 earnings preview, total revenues came in at $6.349 billion, which was just above the bear case I had projected. The table below shows you all of the particulars with a couple of key takeaways. First, automotive revenues were a little light, primarily on the leasing side, which was strange given the sharp rise in vehicles under leasing programs in Q2. Perhaps a large number of older Model S/X leases came off. The second thing is that energy revenues were better than expected, thanks to energy storage deployments soaring while solar deployments plunged again. Finally, service and other revenues came in fairly strong. Dollar values are in thousands.

The problem for Tesla is that this record delivery quarter did not result in a profit, even on a non-GAAP basis. Automotive gross margins dipped 125 basis points sequentially, primarily thanks to credit sales being half of Q1's figure. The company also took a lot more restructuring charges than expected, while interest costs and other expenses rose a bit. I mentioned in my preview article that bears would be excited with losses of more than $400 million, and that's what happened here.

Tesla also reported free cash flow of $614 million in the period, primarily thanks to a reduction in inventory of over $450 million. Customer deposits also dropped from $768 million to $631 million, while accounts payable and other liabilities rose again by $230 million. Finally, capex was down by $30 million sequentially, helping that free cash flow situation, and guidance on this front was dropped by another half a billion dollars. Tesla's investments in the business are at its lowest point in an number of years, despite a large number of projects in the pipeline.

On the guidance front, the company reiterated its yearly delivery guidance, although it mentioned some potential seasonal fluctuations could occur, and Q3 units should be above Q2. Management also expects to be GAAP profitable moving forward, but said its priorities remain cash generation, volume growth, and capacity expansion. The business is now expected to be at the point where it is self funding. However, I should point out that the company is still in a large net debt position, when including finance leases.

(Source: Tesla 10-Q/K filings, seen here, and Q2 2019 investor letter)

In the end, Tesla proved on Wednesday that records don't always matter. While production and deliveries set new highs, revenues were well below Q4 2018's peak and the company still lost more than $400 million. Free cash flow generation was nice, but again came because of reduced capex as well as some short-term liabilities rising further.

