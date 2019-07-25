Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model

The powerful network leads to a competitive advantage for both companies, while Visa might profit from a “winner-takes-it-all” effect as it has the more complex and denser network.

Visa (V) as well as Mastercard (MA) have been part of my "Preparing for the end of the cycle" series, and while it currently seems as stocks move forward to even higher prices, because investors don't expect the end of the cycle (the huge decline and economic contraction) yet, we can take another look at those two high-quality companies. In this article, I will not only provide an update on both credit card companies but also a comparison which of the two is the better investment.

(Source: Pixabay)

Business Model

The business model for Visa and Mastercard is quite similar. Both companies provide transaction processing services (authorization, clearing, settlement) to financial institution clients (of Visa or Mastercard) as well as the merchant clients. Both companies are also providing value-added services like fraud and risk management or consulting and analytics and both companies operate almost all over the world.

Visa's and Mastercard's network is a four-party model consisting of account holder (individuals using the credit cards to shop and buy items), issuers (the financial institution that issued the credit cards to account holders), acquirers (financial institutions that contract with the merchants) and merchants (retailers, billers and others who accept electronic payment). It is important to point out that neither Visa nor Mastercard are financial institutions, and both companies don't issue the cards or extend any credits or set rates. Both companies are therefore facing no credit risk as both companies are only providing the network and technology for all four parties to authorize, clear, and settle transactions.

(Source: Visa 2017 10-K)

Visa reports in four different segments - service revenues, data processing revenues, international transaction revenues, and other revenues. The first three are each responsible for $7 billion to $9 billion in annual revenue, while "other revenues" is only generating $900 million. From the total gross revenue, Visa has to subtract $5.5 billion in client incentives it has to pay leading to $20.6 billion in annual revenue for 2018. On Tuesday, Visa reported its third quarter results and revenue could grow 11.5% YoY; the adjusted EPS grew 14% YoY, but the company revised guidance a little to the downside.

(Source: Visa 2018 10-K)

Mastercard's business is quite similar - it also reports in four different segments, which are domestic assessments, cross-border volume fees, transaction processing and other revenues. Similar to Visa, the company also has to subtract rebates and incentives from the gross revenue. While Visa already reported quarterly results in this earnings season, Mastercard will report its results in a few days.

(Source: Mastercard 2018 10-K)

Economic Moat

Not only the business model is very similar, but both companies are creating similar barriers to enter the industry, and the wide economic moat around both companies is also quite similar. The wide economic moat of both companies stems from the impressive network these two created over the last few decades. The resulting network effect is the reason why Mastercard's and Visa's business models are among the very best we know. The network effect arises, when the value of a product or service increases with every new user - and not only for the existing user but also for the new user. And, the network is very difficult to replicate because new competitors would have to replicate the entire network (or at least a big part) before the value for the users is similar high as with the already existing network. Visa and Mastercard are connecting millions of cardholders and a very large number of retailers and merchants all over the world, and replicating this network is a really tall order for every company.

But both networks have two additional characteristics making the network effect really powerful:

Fragmentation : The network is connecting two very fragmented groups. On the one side, everybody who likes to sell a product or a service and needs a way to collect cash. On the other side, everybody who likes to purchase a product or uses a service and needs to pay for it. Especially, the demand side is extremely fragmented as the users of credit cards are usually individuals with very little bargaining power. The supplying side (the retailers) is not so fragmented and has more bargaining power. In case of Mastercard, the five largest customers are responsible for 23% of total revenue. And as the supplying side is usually the party that is paying the fees, this makes Mastercard's or Visa's position a little less dominant. But even those big customers can't really switch as they still have to offer payment via Visa or Mastercard as otherwise their own customers would eventually shop somewhere else. But they can eventually negotiate lower fees.

: The network is connecting two very fragmented groups. On the one side, everybody who likes to sell a product or a service and needs a way to collect cash. On the other side, everybody who likes to purchase a product or uses a service and needs to pay for it. Especially, the demand side is extremely fragmented as the users of credit cards are usually individuals with very little bargaining power. The supplying side (the retailers) is not so fragmented and has more bargaining power. In case of Mastercard, the five largest customers are responsible for 23% of total revenue. And as the supplying side is usually the party that is paying the fees, this makes Mastercard's or Visa's position a little less dominant. But even those big customers can't really switch as they still have to offer payment via Visa or Mastercard as otherwise their own customers would eventually shop somewhere else. But they can eventually negotiate lower fees. Density: The network is also a densely interconnected network as it consists of many different nodes (basically everybody who owns a shop or retail store and everybody who uses a credit card). And, the network generates its strength from the fact that every node is almost equally important. Of course, there are some retails that generate a huge part of Mastercard's or Visa's revenue (see section above). But the network gets so powerful as everybody can pay at almost every shop, and this makes all the connections in the network equally important. And, this makes it extremely difficult for competitors to attack Mastercard or Visa as it is not enough to copy only a few nodes or connections, but a competitor has to copy a huge part of the entire network in order to offer similar value to buyers and sellers as Mastercard or Visa.

But there are differences between the two companies - also regarding the economic moat. While the competitive advantage and the network effect are quite similar for both companies, Visa has a much more complex and denser network than Mastercard as can be shown by the numbers below. And as networks often see a "winner-takes-it-all" effect, this could be an advantage for Visa - especially when growth might slow down at some point and the competition between Visa and Mastercard will get more intense.

(Source: Visa 2018 10-K)

Dividend

When looking at the dividend, both companies are not very interesting for dividend investors as both have a very low dividend yield. But both companies have also a rather low payout ratio and a high dividend growth rate, making it a bit interesting for dividend growth investors. While Visa's dividend yield is a little higher (0.55% instead of 0.47% for Mastercard), Visa increased its dividend only 20.4% annually during the last five years while Mastercard increased the dividend 36.6% on average. The payout ratio is between 19% and 20% for both companies right now.

Financial Health

When analyzing the financial health of the companies, we are looking at the debt levels and compare them to the shareholders' equity as well as the operating income. Both companies have some amounts of short-term and long-term debt on the balance sheet, but in the end, both companies are healthy, and the numbers are very similar.

Mastercard has currently $500 million in short-term debt and $5,799 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. When comparing these amounts to the stockholders' equity of $5,168 million, we get a D/E ratio of 1.22. When comparing the debt to the operating income, we get a ratio of 0.75, which means it would take only 9 months to repay the outstanding debt with the operating income of 2018. And, we also have to take into account the $5,857 million in cash and cash equivalents Mastercard has on its balance sheet.

Visa has currently $16,630 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet, and when comparing it to $34,275 million in shareholders' equity, we get a D/E ratio of 0.49. When comparing the debt to the operating income of Visa ($16,810 million in 2018), we get a ratio of 0.99, which means it would take one year to repay the debt with operating income. And similar to Mastercard, Visa also has cash on its balance sheet ($7,648 million in cash and cash equivalents) we have to consider.

Growth

When looking at the growth rates of both companies, we also get a very similar picture. When looking at the last decade for Mastercard, we see that all three numbers (revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow) grew with a stable pace. Revenue grew 12.7% on average during the last decade, earnings per share grew almost 20% on average, and free cash flow grew 18.52% annually on average.

(Source: Own work)

When looking at Visa, the picture is quite similar. Revenue grew also with a steady pace and 12.91% on average during the last decade. Earnings per share fluctuated a little more, but there is a clear uptrend visible and earnings per share grew 21.26% on average during the last decade. Finally, free cash flow also fluctuated a little, but the annual average growth was 53.60%. However, the free cash flow in 2009 was extremely low, which is distorting the number and making it rather useless.

(Source: Own work)

In the end, both companies are growing with a similar pace and aside from Mastercard's numbers that offer a little more consistency during the last decade, there is not much difference when talking about the growth rates of Visa and Mastercard.

Profitability

When looking at different profitability numbers, we first of all look at the free cash flow in comparison to the generated revenue. During the last five years, 37.88 cents of every dollar in revenue was generated as free cash flow for Mastercard. For Visa, the number is even more impressive as for every dollar in revenue, the company could generate 47.59 cents in free cash flow (five-year average). When looking at the operating margin, we can see that, aside from 2012, Visa always also had a higher operating margin than Mastercard, which means that Visa is more profitable. An explanation could be the bigger network, which gives an advantage to Visa and making it more profitable.

(Source: Own work)

However, when looking at the return on invested capital, both companies can report high, above-average numbers, but Mastercard is clearly outperforming Visa. During the past ten years, Mastercard has outperformed Visa in every single year, and with an average RoIC of 43.32% during the last decade, Mastercard could not only report an impressive number but also a much higher number than Visa (15.83% average RoIC).

Visa seems to be more profitable than Mastercard as it has a higher margin and is able to convert its revenue to higher amounts of free cash flow. But Mastercard is clearly outperforming Visa when looking at the return on invested capital, which should be a very important number for every investor.

Stock Performance

The stock performance of Mastercard and Visa in the past might also give us a hint about the quality of the business. The stock price is not always reflecting the true value of a business as a stock can be extremely overvalued or extremely undervalued, but it can at least be a hint. Over the last ten years (which includes no bear market!), Mastercard's stock increased 1,404% while Visa's stock price increased only 975% in the same timeframe (not including dividends). While both numbers are extremely impressive, Mastercard seems to be outperforming Visa as investment (the higher RoIC is also indicating that).

Putting It Together

Many of the mentioned metrics are quite similar, making it really difficult to decide which of the two companies might be the better pick. When looking at the dividend (similar low dividend yield, similar payout ratio, high dividend growth rate) or the financial health (acceptable D/E ratio and ability to repay the debt within a very short timeframe), there hardly seems to be any difference between the two. When looking at the growth rates for revenue and earnings per share, both companies seem to grow almost hand-in-hand. And while Visa has a higher operating margin and a better FCF/revenue ratio, Mastercard has a much higher RoIC.

Ratio Mastercard Visa Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.55% Payout Ratio 19.39% 19.95% Dividend Growth 5 years 36.63% 20.42% D/E ratio 1.22 0.49 Debt to operating income 0.75 0.99 Debt (minus cash) to operating income 0.05 0.53 Average revenue growth last decade 12.70% 12.91% Average EPS growth last decade 19.58% 21.26% Average FCF growth last decade 53.60% 18.52% FCF/revenue (5 year average) 37.88% 47.59% RoIC (10-year average) 43.32% 15.83% Stock performance (last decade) 1,404% 975%

Valuation

While the fundamentals seem to be rather similar for Mastercard and Visa and are making it difficult to decide which business might be better, we also can look at the stock's valuation, because a good investor is not only looking for a great business but is also buying the business at a reasonable price. When taking the earnings per share for the full year of 2018, Visa is valued with a P/E ratio of 41 while Mastercard is valued with a P/E ratio of 50. Both are rather high P/E ratios that can only be justified by a very high growth potential over the next years and decades. But as both companies seem to grow at similar rates, the valuation aspect would rather speak for Visa as it is the cheaper among the two.

Conclusion

When forced to decide between the two, I probably would choose Visa right now as it is valued more attractive and has the more complex and denser network (which should not be underestimated) that can provide an advantage in the future when competing against Mastercard. Although growth expectations for Mastercard seem to be higher and the company can also report a higher RoIC, it remains unclear if Mastercard can really outperform Visa over the long run. In the end, I wouldn't buy either of the two, as both stocks are too expensive, in my opinion. But when we see a contraction in stock prices, it will make sense to split up the position between the two companies.

If you enjoyed the article and are searching for similar companies as in the article, please check out my marketplace service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. In the marketplace I will cover wide-moat companies like in this article, but will provide weekly updates as well as extensive research on these companies. Additionally, I will also cover small-cap companies in my marketplace. Subscribers also get access to a watchlist of companies and extensive background information on wide economic moats. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.