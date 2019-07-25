The Shifting Trend Lines At ALJ Regional Holdings

But, the company is making adjustments, and its trend lines are shifting. It's not yet a gem or a Berkshire. But, if improvements continue, there should be upside potential.

Caution was warranted throughout 2018. Revenue growth waned. Backlog declined. Costs and expenses were out of control.

Since 2017, bulls have sported lofty comparisons for ALJ Regional Holdings. Yet, its share price fell under $4 in 2017. Since mid-2018, it's spent more time below $2 than not.

As far back as 2017, some suggested ALJ Regional Holdings (ALJJ) was a hidden gem or a mini Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). As of its fiscal 2019 second quarter, it had not yet earned such monikers.

The company is the parent of three unrelated businesses - Faneuil, Floors-N-More, and Phoenix Color.

Faneuil provides call center, staffing, and toll collection services and back-office operations. Its primary clients include government agencies and regulated businesses in the United States. It is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Floors-N-More sells floor coverings, countertops, cabinets, window coverings, and garage/closet organizers. It serves commercial and residential customers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Phoenix Color manufactures book components, educational materials, heavily illustrated books, and specialty products for commercial clients. It is headquartered in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Questionable Bull Cases

The bull cases on ALJ were based on interpretations that cash flow production and organic growth would be strong.

Cash flow production is important because ALJ Holdings has substantial debt obligations. At the end of fiscal 2016, its term loan totaled $102 million. The company has net operating losses to offset federal tax obligations. Thus, the cash flow generated was to be used to pay down the debt load.

In fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, ALJ's operating cash flow was $25.2 million and $17.8 million respectively. In fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, ALJ's debt obligations decreased only $5.45 million and $2.8 million, respectively. In the first half of fiscal 2019, operating cash was $16.1 million and the debt obligation increased $5.72 million.

In November 2018, the company updated its loan terms with a fourth amendment. The term loan was increased by $5 million while the revolver decreased $5 million. The maturity date was extended to December 1, 2023. In December 2018, the company entered into an equipment financing agreement for $4.1 million for three years for Phoenix.

Regarding revenue growth, the year-over-year growth rate actually declined from 2016 to 2018 - even with acquisitions. It was down from 27.8% in fiscal 2016 to just 13.2% in fiscal 2018. As well, the organic growth rate also declined, from 26% in fiscal 2016 to only 6.7% in fiscal 2018. Backlog at the end of fiscal 2018 had declined in each segment year-over-year.

Further, the costs of revenue and expenses were not under control or efficient. Revenue increased 13.2% in fiscal 2018 but the costs of revenue increased 14% and SG&A expenses (excluding one-time and non-cash items) increased 12.4%.

Halfway through fiscal 2019, the financial numbers for ALJ do not yet prove the bull thesis. The company's cash and equivalents balance is $7.5 million while total debt is now $99.4 million. The net operating loss carryforwards are still available though the clock continues to tick.

At the end of our last fiscal year, September 30, 2018, we had net operating loss carryforwards for federal income tax purposes of approximately $144.3 million that start expiring in 2022. Approximately $121.3 million of the carryforward expires in 2022."

Revenue in the first half of 2019 declined 4.4% year-over-year.

Source: Author-created from company data

To its credit, the cost of revenue did improve when compared to the revenue decline of 5.8%. As well, SG&A expenses fell 10.1%. As a result, ALJ reported net income in the six months of $1.1 million compared to $5.7 million loss in fiscal 2018. Diluted earnings are $0.03 per share in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to a loss of $0.15 per share in fiscal 2018's first half. Yet, it is pertinent to recognize the net loss in the first half of 2018 included $4.1 million for a one-time, non-cash deferred income tax expense, the result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding this expense, the net loss would have been just $1.6 million or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share. So, while there was certainly improvement, it was much less dramatic than the numbers reflect.

Fiscal 2019 Developments

In early 2019, I warned potential investors to wait for indicators that show the problems were being addressed.

Organic revenue growth is waning. Backlog is diminishing noticeably. Further, the costs of revenue and expenses are not under control or efficient. Cautious investors will want to wait for ALJ Regional Holdings to fix its trend lines."

ALJ had purposely changed its strategy for Floors-N-More.

Our decision to exit or reduce certain non-profitable business lines has had the desired effect of increasing our bottom line."

The segment now contributes less than 15% of total revenue and less than 5% of adjusted EBITDA.

ALJ continues to invest in and support its core business segments, Phoenix and Faneuil, for long-term growth."

The decrease of $10.9 million in revenue at Floors-N-More in the first half of the year is the culprit for the 4.4% decline in ALJ's total revenue. Thus, it is expected the projection for the segment's revenue in the third quarter to be in the range of $11 million to $12.2 million, a decline of 35% year-over-year. As well, the segment's backlog, at $11.4 million, is 32% less than the prior year.

Revenue at Phoenix of $55.5 million for the first half of fiscal 2019 is basically flat year-over-year. Revenue did increase in the second quarter due to strong components and book sales. To its credit, due to the consolidation of manufacturing facilities, Phoenix did improve adjusted EBITDA by 10% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

However, at the midpoint of guidance in a range of $23.7 million to $26.3 million, revenue in the third quarter is expected to decrease 10%. Furthermore, the total backlog has significantly declined 16% to $146.9 million.

The largest segment, Faneuil, did produce, in the first half of fiscal 2019, a 2.4% improvement in revenue to $101.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, though, improved 17% to $7.7 million. It is the only segment expecting improvement in revenue in the third quarter in the range of $46.3 million to $51.4 million.

The improvement is being spurred by the completion of call centers undergoing build-outs. Locales include Orlando, Florida, Wichita, Kansas, Sacramento, and California. As well, new customer contracts are expected to ramp in the second half of calendar 2019 (which equates to the last quarter of fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020).

During the second quarter Faneuil announced the award of a contract with the Metro Express Lanes to provide customer service and operations for its ExpressLanes program, an eight-year contract with six additional option years at an estimated $169.0 million value. In addition, contracts were signed for three new healthcare clients and two travel and entertainment clients. Our utilities division also experienced success with the extension of a large utility client and the award of a new contract for utility services in Florida."

In the fiscal 2019 second quarter, Faneuil's backlog improved 33% from $301.4 million in the first quarter to $403.4 million. Thus, it is obvious the contracts mentioned above are being offset by completed contracts.

Source: Author-created from company data

In the time frame of less than one year, Faneuil's backlog improved 57% to $167.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to year-end fiscal 2018. As mentioned above, the ramping of new contracts should translate to improved revenue as the year closes out. It is possible Faneuil's revenue could top $200 million in fiscal 2019.

Source: Author-created from company data

Yet, in the next quarter, improvement in revenue at Faneuil is only expected to offset the declines in the other two segments.

ALJ estimates consolidated net revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2019 to be in the range of $81.0 million to $89.9 million, compared to $89.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018."

More importantly for valuation, though, is the bottom line and the balance sheet.

Shifts

In the first six months of fiscal 2019, as mentioned already, ALJ shifted back to profitability. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA improved 22% to $17.3 million compared to the prior year at $14.2 million. Impressively, all three segments contributed to the improvement. The costs of revenue and expenses that were not under control or efficient in fiscal 2018 are facing discipline.

Taking a longer view beyond the next quarter, the combined backlog for all segments (though never a guarantee it will be converted to revenue) has also shifted and reflecting noticeable improvement.

Source: Author-created from company data

One remaining concern is the company's substantial debt in the face of expiring NOL carryforwards. Remember, the offset from federal tax obligations was supposed to be shifted to pay down debt. Yet, its net debt position is still $91.9 million. It would be to ALJ's advantage to pay down debt to help improve its valuation.

Another growing concern is Faneuil's reputation as an employer. In June 2019, the company highlighted its selection by CustomerContactWorld as a Gold Medal winner and a #1 Top Ranking Performer. However, a simple online search yields numerous complaints nationwide, all quite consistent regardless of location.

If anyone is looking to come work for this company, do your research and ask the right questions... They don't appreciate their employees and they make it very difficult for you to have work life balance... There are better call center jobs out there that pay more and understand that you are a human being... Unfortunately this place has gotten worse through the years."

While this is a typical negative review, it is more concerning because of its relevance to the Georgia location acquired from Vertex Business Services in May 2017. The acquisition was fueled by Faneuil's intent to build a foothold in the Utilities sector.

Such a negative culture may be fueled by contract requirements. For example, in 2016, Faneuil overtook a contract from competitor Maximus (MMS) based on the pricing model.

Instead of charging by the minute, Access Health CT will pay Faneuil a fixed amount for every customer who calls. That puts the pressure on Faneuil to be efficient when handling the calls. There are also penalties if they fail to meet certain expected quality measurements."

Granted, online forums may be much more likely to attract complaints than praise. However, that hardly warrants ignoring the warnings especially considering Faneuil contributes the majority of ALJ's revenue.

Stock Price

From the projections that came as early as 2017, ALJ's share price has declined from above $4.00 a share to, spending more time than not, below $2.00 since mid-2018.

Source

Bulls are likely to argue the stock price has not yet caught up with the company's operational progress and developments. It is true some of the trend lines have shifted.

Cautious investors should continue to monitor the company's progress on the critical issues mentioned above but could elect to start a partial position. Investors with a stronger aversion to risk may want to establish a position before the company reports fiscal 2019 third quarter results in mid-August.

It's probably still too early to declare it a "gem" or the next Berkshire. But, there should be upside potential if the trend lines continue to show improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.